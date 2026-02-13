Technology News
Panasonic Refreshes Residential AC Lineup With Nanoe Air Purification, IoT Connectivity: Price, Features

Panasonic says its new AC models are designed for operation in ambient temperatures of up to 55 degrees Celsius.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 February 2026 14:32 IST
Photo Credit: Panasonic

Panasonic’s latest AC models are equipped with DustBuster Technology

  • Panasonic's 2026 portfolio comprises 57 new models across segments
  • Prices for the 2026 Panasonic ACs in India start at Rs. 32,490
  • They support MirAIe smart connectivity with Matter support
Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) unveiled its 2026 lineup of residential air conditioners in India on Thursday. As per the company, its latest AC portfolio focuses on durability, energy efficiency, and smart connectivity, while aiming to scale its AC volumes to around 2 million units by FY28. Panasonic has introduced 57 new models across segments and price points, claiming that they have been designed to deliver reliable cooling performance even in harsh climatic conditions.

Panasonic 2026 Residential ACs Price in India, Availability

Pricing for Panasonic's 2026 AC lineup starts at Rs. 32,490. It will be available for purchase across major retail outlets, leading e-commerce platforms, and Panasonic brand stores.

The portfolio includes 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star inverter air conditioners.

Panasonic 2026 Residential ACs Features

Panasonic's latest AC models are equipped with DustBuster Technology. The company claims they utilise an auto reverse-flow fan mechanism that is designed to expel dust from the outdoor unit after operation. This helps deliver consistent cooling performance, improve efficiency, and enhance long-term durability in dusty environments.

The ACs also feature an integration with Panasonic's MirAIe Smart Ecosystem, an IoT-enabled platform that supports remote operation, AI-driven adaptive cooling, customised sleep profiles, energy usage tracking, filter-clean alerts, smart diagnostics, warranty management, and one-touch service support. The connected Wi-Fi models also support Matter-enabled interoperability, allowing compatibility with multiple smart home platforms

Panasonic says it has included its patented "nanoe" active air purification technology, which is claimed to inhibit pollutants and odours and promote cleaner indoor air. The new ACs feature Shield Blu+ anti-corrosion coating on heat exchangers and 100 percent copper coils for faster heat transfer and long-term reliability. The models also support stabiliser-free operation to handle wide voltage fluctuations.

On the efficiency front, Panasonic has introduced Converti Technology, which allows users to adjust cooling performance from 40 percent to over 100 percent capacity. Meanwhile, the AI-powered Adaptive Thermal Comfort feature is claimed to automatically adjust temperature, mode, and fan speed based on indoor and outdoor conditions. Panasonic's 2026 range also features Crystal Clean self-cleaning indoor coil technology to maintain cooling efficiency over time.

The company claims its new models are designed for operation in ambient temperatures of up to 55 degrees Celsius and deliver 100 percent cooling capacity at 48 degrees Celsius under test conditions.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
