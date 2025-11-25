Technology News
English Edition

Airtel Ramps Up Xstream Fiber Rollout Amid Surge in India’s Connected Homes

Airtel says India is shifting toward converged home experiences across broadband, TV and OTT services.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 November 2025 19:22 IST
Airtel Ramps Up Xstream Fiber Rollout Amid Surge in India’s Connected Homes

Photo Credit: Airtel

Airtel says Xstream Fiber is expanding quickly, supported by a fibre network now over 5,00,000 km long

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Airtel Xstream Fiber reported 50 percent YoY growth in home passes
  • India’s connected homes set to rise from 50 to 100 million, says Airtel
  • Xstream ecosystem bundles broadband, TV and OTT services
Advertisement

Airtel has announced new milestones for its Xstream Fiber broadband service, reporting strong year-on-year expansion and a growing role for the Xstream platform within its consumer business. As per the telecom giant, the Xstream Fiber division has recorded more than 50 percent annual growth in home passes, supported by a nationwide fibre footprint, which is now exceeding 5,00,000 kilometres. Airtel says these developments reflect the increasing demand for broadband and home connectivity across the country.

Airtel's Updates on Xstream Fiber Expansion

In an email to Gadgets 360, Airtel stated that India's base of “connected homes,” or households using smart TVs, streaming devices and connected appliances, is expanding rapidly. The company expects this number to grow from 50 million to 100 million over the medium term, highlighting a shift in consumer preferences. The telecom operator said it is accelerating its fibre rollout to cater to this rising demand and to strengthen its presence in the home broadband category.

Airtel described the current phase of the broadband market as a period where operators are expanding coverage quickly and acquiring new customers at scale. The company said this “land-grab” stage is important for building a strong subscriber foundation before home connectivity services evolve further.

As part of this strategy, Airtel highlighted the growing importance of its Xstream ecosystem, which brings together broadband, live TV channels and over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms under one umbrella. According to the company, the Xstream portfolio offers a unified home entertainment experience while retaining broadband as the core service.

Notably, Xstream Fiber was launched in 2019 as Airtel's fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service, initially focused on high-speed plans for metropolices and tier-1 cities. Over time, the company expanded the service to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and it now covers more than 1,100 cities across India. The telecom giant positions Xstream Fiber as a high-capacity broadband network with plans offering up to gigabit-level speeds for data-heavy usage, including streaming, remote work and home devices.

Airtel pairs Xstream Fiber with devices such as the Xstream Box and Xstream Smart TVs, which run Google TV and integrate multiple OTT services into a single interface. The company has also partnered with leading streaming platforms through subscription bundles, allowing its broadband customers to access a broad catalogue of digital content.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel Xstream Fiber, Airtel, Internet
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
OnePlus Ace 6T Charging Speed, Cooling System, Other Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Airtel Ramps Up Xstream Fiber Rollout Amid Surge in India’s Connected Homes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Launch in India
  2. iQOO 15 Mini Launch Timeline Leaked; May Arrive With This Chipset
  3. OnePlus Ace 6T Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of China Debut
  4. Adobe Launches Photoshop Chrome Extension, Offers One Year of Free Access
  5. Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. Steam Black Friday Deals: Best Games Under Rs. 500 and More
  7. Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 During Black Friday Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Ramps Up Xstream Fiber Rollout Amid Surge in India’s Connected Homes
  2. OnePlus Ace 6T Charging Speed, Cooling System, Other Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Get One UI 8.5 Beta Soon; Update Spotted on Samsung Server: Report
  4. Sam Altman and Jony Ive’s AI Device Prototype Finalised, Could Launch Within Two Years
  5. Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s India Launch Tipped; Specifications, Features Leaked
  6. Google Chrome for Android Could Soon Let You Share Your Approximate Location With Websites
  7. Telegram Rolls Out Live Stories, Repeated Messages, and Other Creator-Focused Features
  8. OnePlus Watch Lite Design Teased; Will Launch in Europe Alongside OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad 2
  9. Acting My Age Starring Kevin Hart Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Comedy Special
  10. The Golden Combi Season 2 Streaming Now on Amazon Prime Video: Know Everything About This Japanese Comedy Show
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »