You can also file an application via the Protean portal
Advertisement
A PAN card is an important government document issued by the Income Tax Department. It is helpful while paying your taxes, filing for tax returns, or applying for a loan. It is how banks validate your tax records, along with keeping track of your individual contribution to the Indian economy. While you can always visit a PAN Centre near you to apply for it, it is not always possible to do so. In such situations, filing an application online is the most convenient way to go about it. Most employers require you to submit a copy of your PAN Card during the initial onboarding process. However, you can still apply for it if you haven't started earning yet, since there is no minimum age requirement.
Given how important it is to have a PAN Card in India, we have prepared a step-by-step guide to help you apply for it online via different websites and portals, including the Income Tax portal, the Protean website, and the UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTITSL) website. Moreover, you can also read how to check your PAN Card application status here.
How To Apply For a PAN Card Online Using Income Tax Portal
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening
...More