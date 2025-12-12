A PAN card is an important government document issued by the Income Tax Department. It is helpful while paying your taxes, filing for tax returns, or applying for a loan. It is how banks validate your tax records, along with keeping track of your individual contribution to the Indian economy. While you can always visit a PAN Centre near you to apply for it, it is not always possible to do so. In such situations, filing an application online is the most convenient way to go about it. Most employers require you to submit a copy of your PAN Card during the initial onboarding process. However, you can still apply for it if you haven't started earning yet, since there is no minimum age requirement.

Given how important it is to have a PAN Card in India, we have prepared a step-by-step guide to help you apply for it online via different websites and portals, including the Income Tax portal, the Protean website, and the UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTITSL) website. Moreover, you can also read how to check your PAN Card application status here.

How To Apply For a PAN Card Online Using Income Tax Portal

Visit the Income Tax portal or click here. Tap on the Instant E-PAN button appearing in the Quick Links menu on the left side of the screen. Alternatively, click here. Then click on the Get New e-PAN button > Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number in the field > Provide required confirmations by clicking on the checkbox > Tap Continue. Again, provide consent to get an OTP on your registered phone number > Enter OTP. Check your personal information, which would have self-populated. If everything is correct, tap Continue. A confirmation message will be sent to your registered phone, along with the acknowledgement number. Within a few minutes, your e-PAN Card will be generated, which can be accessed by entering the acknowledgement number on the Income Tax website.

How To Apply For a PAN Card Online Using Protean Website

Visit the Protean website or click here. Navigate to New Application. From the “Select PAN Application Type” drop-down menu, select ”New PAN - Indian Citizen (Form 49A)” and “Individual” under the “Select Applicant Category”. Then, scroll down and fill out the required details under the “Applicant Information” tab. Complete the reCaptcha challenge and tap on the Submit button. A new window will open where you'll have to choose the method of filing the application. You can also choose to get a physical copy of the PAN Card at this stage by paying a fee. Enter your Aadhaar number. You'll receive an OTP on the registered phone number > enter the OTP > click Submit. A payment link will be generated. After making the payment, you'll receive the acknowledgement number, which can then be used for downloading a digital copy of your PAN Card.

How To Apply For a PAN Card Online Using UTITSL Website

Visit the UTITSL website or click here. Click on Apply under the “PAN Card for Indian Citizen/NRI” section. Tap on Apply for New PAN Card (Form 49A) on the left side of the screen. Select Digital Mode > Click on Aadhaar based e-KYC option > Select Individual from the “Status of the Applicant” drop-down menu. Then, choose whether you wish to get a physical copy of your PAN Card or not. A reference number will be provided. Please note it down in case you decide to revisit the application in the future. Fill in your personal details in the respective fields. Make the payment if you chose to get a physical copy of your PAN Card. Click on Submit. An acknowledgement number will be generated. Use the same to download your e-PAN Card.

FAQs

1. How can I apply for a PAN Card online?

You can either visit the Income Tax department portal, the Protean website, or the UTITSL website to apply for a new PAN Card.

2. Can I apply for a PAN Card offline?

Yes, you can file an application for a new PAN Card by visiting the nearest PAN Centre.

3. What are the documents needed to apply for a PAN Card?

You would need to present a valid proof of identity, like a voter ID card, a proof of age, like your birth certificate, and a proof of address, while applying for a PAN Card.

4. Is there a minimum age requirement to apply for a PAN Card?

No, there is no mandatory minimum age requirement to apply for a PAN Card. However, e‑PAN via Aadhaar-based e‑KYC requires the user to not be a minor at the time of request.