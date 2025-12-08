Keeping track of your bank balance is essential for better money management, and UCO Bank offers several simple online ways to do this without visiting a branch. As digital banking continues to grow across India, customers can now check their account balance instantly using their mobile phone or computer. This eliminates the need for long queues and saves both time and effort, making everyday banking faster and more convenient. Whether you are comfortable using mobile apps or prefer quick services like SMS and missed calls, this article will help you find the most suitable option for your daily banking needs.

How to Check UCO Balance Online Using Different Methods

UCO Bank provides multiple balance enquiry options to suit different users. These include mobile banking apps, internet banking, UPI platforms, SMS services, and even missed call facilities for those using basic mobile phones. Each method is built to offer quick access, round-the-clock availability, and a secure experience. Regular balance checks also help customers monitor spending, avoid transaction failures, and manage their finances with greater confidence.

In this feature, we break down all the available online methods to check your UCO Bank account balance in a simple and easy-to-follow format.

How to Check UCO Balance Online Through Net Banking

First, you need to open your web browser and go to the official UCO Bank internet banking website. Then, click on the Login button and enter your User ID and password (or any other credentials the bank asks for). Next, click on the relevant account to open its details if you have more than one account linked. Once you are logged in, look for options like My Accounts, Account Summary, or View Account Details on the main screen. Finally, select View Account Balance or a similar option to see your current balance and check your recent transactions.

How to Check UCO Balance Online Through Mobile Banking Apps

Using the UCO mBanking+ App

To begin with, you need to download the UCO mBanking+ app from your phone's app store. Then, open the app and log in using your registered mobile number or account number along with your UCO Bank MPIN. Once you are logged in, go to the My Accounts section from the main menu. Next, select View Account Balance, so the app can show you your current balance.

Using the UCO mPassbook App

Firstly, you need to install the UCO mPassbook app from your app store. Then, open the app and log in with your account details and MPIN. After you log in, select the mPassbook or Account Details option to view your digital passbook. Finally, check the displayed entries to see your account balance.

How to Check UCO Balance Online Using WhatsApp

For this method, firstly, you need to save the official UCO Bank WhatsApp number, +918334001234, in your phone's contacts. Make sure the number is correct and verified before you proceed. Then, open WhatsApp and send a simple Hi message to this number from the mobile number linked to your UCO Bank account. This is important because the service works only with your registered mobile number. If you are using the service for the first time, follow the chatbot's prompts to register. You will need to accept the terms and conditions and enter the OTP sent to your phone to complete the verification. Once you are registered, look at the menu shown in the chat and choose the option for Account Balance or a similar balance enquiry service. The chatbot will then display your account balance on the screen. Always make sure you are chatting with the official UCO Bank number. You can verify this by checking the bank's official website or looking for the verified tick in WhatsApp to avoid fraud.

How to Check UCO Balance Online Using UPI Apps

In this method, you need to first open your preferred UPI app on your phone, such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, or BHIM UCO UPI. Then, log in to the app by entering your security code, password, or MPIN, depending on how your app is set up. Once you are logged in, look for your linked bank accounts and select your UCO Bank account from the list. Next, tap on the option that says Check Balance or View Balance for your UCO Bank account. When prompted, enter your UPI PIN to confirm and authenticate the balance enquiry request. Finally, wait a moment, and your UCO Bank account balance will appear on the screen instantly.

How to Check UCO Balance Online Through SMS

Open the messaging app on your phone and get ready to create a new message. Then, type a new SMS in this format: UCOBAL <mPIN>, replacing <mPIN> with your actual UCO Bank mPIN. If you have more than one UCO Bank account, use this format instead: UCOBAL <mPIN> <14-digit Account Number>. Next, send the SMS to 56161 from your registered mobile number. After a few seconds, you will receive an SMS reply showing your account balance details. Keep in mind that this service works only when you use the mobile number linked to your UCO Bank account.

You can also check your balance using the missed call service by dialling 09278792787 from your registered mobile number.

FAQs

1. Is there any charge for checking your UCO Bank balance online?

No, UCO Bank does not charge any fee for checking your account balance through net banking, mobile apps, UPI, WhatsApp, SMS, or missed call services.

2. Can you check your UCO Bank balance without internet access?

Yes, you can check your balance using the SMS service or the missed call facility from your registered mobile number, even without an internet connection.

3. What should you do if your UCO Bank balance is not showing in the app?

You should first check your internet connection and make sure you are logged in with the correct credentials. If the issue continues, try updating the app or contacting UCO Bank customer support.

4. Is it safe to check your UCO Bank balance using UPI and WhatsApp?

Yes, both UPI and the official UCO Bank WhatsApp service are safe to use as long as you use the verified bank number and do not share your MPIN or OTP with anyone.

5. Can you use these balance enquiry services for multiple UCO Bank accounts?

Yes, if multiple accounts are linked to your registered mobile number, you can select the specific account in apps or provide the account number in SMS format to check its balance.