Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga is a tense and emotional thriller inside the school campus with suspense, social attention, and thrilling scenes. The subject here is autism, children, secrets hidden in places you might not expect to find them, and the dark sides of seemingly quiet places. With deadeye writing, devastating performances, and a gnawing atmosphere, the film coaxes viewers into a world where every clue counts and every truth hurts. That, and as the mystery deepens, the movie keeps you guessing right down to its end, providing a potent blend of emotion and suspense.

When and Where to Watch Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga

Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga's OTT release exclusively on Sun NXT is from December 12, 2025. The viewers – those who miss the theatrical show – get an option to watch from their couch.

Trailer and Plot of Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga

The trailer sets a suspenseful, emotional tone, as the school conceals unsettling secrets. After a harrowing incident with children and autism, which she is investigating, the film unfurls fears and misunderstandings, danger, and suspense.

Cast and Crew of Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga

The film stars Anika Radhakrishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles, with Dinesh Lakshmanan directing the film. The script is written by Dinesh Lakshmanan and Navaneethan Sunderrajan. As a group, the group serves as an emotionally charged and raw depiction of such sensitive subject matter, giving the film heart and depth.

Reception of Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga

The IMDb rating is currently 8.0/10, which shows the audience appreciated both the acting and the emotional story of this movie.