Technology News
English Edition

Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga is currently only in theatres and has not yet been released on Sun NXT or any OTT platform.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 December 2025 16:25 IST
Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: IMDb

Arjun & Aishwarya lead a gripping school thriller—now in theatres

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga released in theatres on November 21, 2025
  • Not yet available on Sun NXT or any OTT platform
  • Powerful performances by Arjun Sarja, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Anika Radhakr
Advertisement

Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga is a tense and emotional thriller inside the school campus with suspense, social attention, and thrilling scenes. The subject here is autism, children, secrets hidden in places you might not expect to find them, and the dark sides of seemingly quiet places. With deadeye writing, devastating performances, and a gnawing atmosphere, the film coaxes viewers into a world where every clue counts and every truth hurts. That, and as the mystery deepens, the movie keeps you guessing right down to its end, providing a potent blend of emotion and suspense.

When and Where to Watch Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga

Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga's OTT release exclusively on Sun NXT is from December 12, 2025. The viewers – those who miss the theatrical show – get an option to watch from their couch.

Trailer and Plot of Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga

The trailer sets a suspenseful, emotional tone, as the school conceals unsettling secrets. After a harrowing incident with children and autism, which she is investigating, the film unfurls fears and misunderstandings, danger, and suspense.

Cast and Crew of Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga

The film stars Anika Radhakrishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles, with Dinesh Lakshmanan directing the film. The script is written by Dinesh Lakshmanan and Navaneethan Sunderrajan. As a group, the group serves as an emotionally charged and raw depiction of such sensitive subject matter, giving the film heart and depth.

Reception of Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga

The IMDb rating is currently 8.0/10, which shows the audience appreciated both the acting and the emotional story of this movie.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT, SunNXT, Thriller, Film, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Activision Working on 'Next Era' of Call of Duty, Won't Do Back-to-Back Black Ops, Modern Warfare Releases
Emily in Paris Season 5 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Related Stories

Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  2. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Listed on FCC Website With This Flagship Chipset
  4. Diesel Ultrahuman Ring With Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India
  5. Google Photos Rolls Out Several New Features for Android and iOS
  6. Samsung Could Launch Three Galaxy A-Series Models Early Next Year
  7. Pixel 10a Spotted in Leaked Verizon Certification With These Specifications
  8. Poco X8 Pro Listed on BIS Certification Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  9. Vivo V70, Vivo T5x 5G Listed Certification Site Ahead of India Launch
  10. OpenAI Rolls Out GPT-5.1-Powered ChatGPT Personalities in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Is Reportedly Testing AI Mode Integration Within Chrome Browser
  2. Instagram’s Edits App Updated With New Templates, Lock Screen Widgets and More
  3. Oppo Reno 15C Key Specifications, Launch Date Revealed via Certification Listing: Report
  4. Google Faces EU Antitrust Investigation Over AI Overviews, YouTube
  5. My Hero Academia Vigilantes Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Can This Love Be Translated is Coming Soon on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  7. Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Emily in Paris Season 5 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Pixel 10a Specifications Spotted in Leaked Verizon Network Certification; Could Feature 6.3-Inch AMOLED Screen, 5,100mAh Battery
  10. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Chipset, Battery and Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Feature Periscope Telephoto Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »