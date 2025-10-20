A PAN Card is required for opening bank accounts and filing tax returns
Applicants can track PAN status online via NSDL or UTITSL
Processed PAN Cards are sent to the applicant’s registered address
A Permanent Account Number or PAN Card is a crucial document to hold in India for identification purposes. Its submission is mandatory when opening a bank account, carrying out high-value financial transactions, and filing income tax returns. In fact, all tax-related information of a person is recorded against that person's PAN. It is issued to citizens of India, non-resident Indians (NRIs), and even foreign citizens. If you've applied for a new PAN Card online or filled out a request for a PAN Card reprint, there are multiple ways to check the status of the application.
Both National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTITSL) are authorised firms that let you track your PAN card application status online. Here's how to do so.
