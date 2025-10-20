Technology News
English Edition

How to Check PAN Card Status Online: A Step-by-Step Guide

You can easily check the status of your PAN card application online. Here's a step-by-step guide.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 October 2025 07:00 IST
How to Check PAN Card Status Online: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Bikashjit Kotwar

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A PAN Card is required for opening bank accounts and filing tax returns
  • Applicants can track PAN status online via NSDL or UTITSL
  • Processed PAN Cards are sent to the applicant’s registered address
Advertisement

A Permanent Account Number or PAN Card is a crucial document to hold in India for identification purposes. Its submission is mandatory when opening a bank account, carrying out high-value financial transactions, and filing income tax returns. In fact, all tax-related information of a person is recorded against that person's PAN. It is issued to citizens of India, non-resident Indians (NRIs), and even foreign citizens. If you've applied for a new PAN Card online or filled out a request for a PAN Card reprint, there are multiple ways to check the status of the application.

Both National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTITSL) are authorised firms that let you track your PAN card application status online. Here's how to do so.

How to check PAN Card Application Status Online via NSDL

  1. Navigate to the NSDL PAN application status tracking page.
  2. Here, select the application type. In this case, it should be PAN - New / Change Request.
  3. Enter the acknowledgement number in the field provided below the application type. Do note that the number should match the one received in the email from NSDL.
  4. Enter the captcha code to complete verification and click on Submit.
  5. You will now see the status of your PAN card application or reprint request, whether it is in process or completed.

How to check PAN Card Application Status Online via UTITSL

  1. Go to the UTITSL PAN card application status page.
  2. Enter the application coupon number, provided in the email received from UTITSL.
  3. You can also enter your PAN number as an alternative method.
  4. Enter the captcha code to complete verification and click on Submit.
  5. Now you'll now presented with a status update, whether your PAN card has been issued/ reprinted, or if it's under process.

That's the full process to check the PAN Card application status online. Once your application has been processed, your new or reprinted PAN card will be delivered to your registered address.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: PAN card, PAN, PAN card status
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OnePlus Pad 2 With Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 3K Display Set to Launch in China Alongside OnePlus 15
Nintendo Aims to Make 25 Million Switch 2 Units by March 2026 to Set Gaming History

Related Stories

How to Check PAN Card Status Online: A Step-by-Step Guide
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15: Everything We Know Ahead of Its Upcoming Launch in China
  2. Thanal Comes to OTT: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Action Thriller
  3. Madam Sengupta Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch This Bangla Crime Thriller
#Latest Stories
  1. Mysterious Asteroid Impact Found in Australia, But the Crater is Missing
  2. Thanal Comes to OTT: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Action Thriller
  3. Madam Sengupta Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch This Bangla Crime Thriller
  4. Ryugu Samples Reveal Ancient Water Flow on Asteroid for a Billion Years
  5. Scientists Create Most Detailed Radio Map of Early Universe Using MWA
  6. Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch Jeremy Renner's Crime Drama
  7. Our Fault Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace Starrer
  8. The Conjuring: Last Rites Is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch the Latest Installment from the Horror Franchise
  9. Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT Release: Know When to Watch This Shefali Shah Thriller Series
  10. Vast Space to Launch Haven-1, the World’s First Private Space Station in 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »