A Permanent Account Number or PAN Card is a crucial document to hold in India for identification purposes. Its submission is mandatory when opening a bank account, carrying out high-value financial transactions, and filing income tax returns. In fact, all tax-related information of a person is recorded against that person's PAN. It is issued to citizens of India, non-resident Indians (NRIs), and even foreign citizens. If you've applied for a new PAN Card online or filled out a request for a PAN Card reprint, there are multiple ways to check the status of the application.

Both National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTITSL) are authorised firms that let you track your PAN card application status online. Here's how to do so.

How to check PAN Card Application Status Online via NSDL

Navigate to the NSDL PAN application status tracking page. Here, select the application type. In this case, it should be PAN - New / Change Request. Enter the acknowledgement number in the field provided below the application type. Do note that the number should match the one received in the email from NSDL. Enter the captcha code to complete verification and click on Submit. You will now see the status of your PAN card application or reprint request, whether it is in process or completed.

How to check PAN Card Application Status Online via UTITSL

Go to the UTITSL PAN card application status page. Enter the application coupon number, provided in the email received from UTITSL. You can also enter your PAN number as an alternative method. Enter the captcha code to complete verification and click on Submit. Now you'll now presented with a status update, whether your PAN card has been issued/ reprinted, or if it's under process.

That's the full process to check the PAN Card application status online. Once your application has been processed, your new or reprinted PAN card will be delivered to your registered address.