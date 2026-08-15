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How To Create Independence Day Stickers on WhatsApp: A Step-by-Step Guide

WhatsApp lets users generate stickers and images directly in the app for India’s Independence Day.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 August 2026 08:00 IST
How To Create Independence Day Stickers on WhatsApp: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

Here's how you can send WhatsApp stickers on India's Independence Day

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Highlights
  • India is celebrating 79 years of its independence
  • WhatsApp automatically saves the stickers you create
  • You can use Meta AI to generate new stickers
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India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day today (August 15). The country gained independence from British rule in 1947, with August 15, 2026, marking 79 years of the country's independence. This Independence Day, you can use WhatsApp's AI-powered tools to create custom stickers and send them to your friends, family members, colleagues, and other contacts. A custom AI-generated sticker will help you add a personal touch to your Independence Day greetings you send to your acquaintances. WhatsApp also automatically saves the stickers you create, allowing you to send them to other people later.

If you want to send custom AI stickers to your friends and family members this Independence Day on WhatsApp, we have prepared a

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Benefits of Sending Custom Independence Day Stickers on WhatsApp

Sending a custom sticker to your friends and family members on WhatsApp adds a personal touch to your Independence Day greetings and messages. Moreover, the stickers are better for conveying your patriotism compared to a simple text message, as it allows you to express your emotions more colorfully and uniquely. A sticker with the Indian Tricolour in WhatsApp stickers will also give them a much-needed festive touch.

WhatsApp stickers are also easier to share, as you can simply create a sticker once and send it to as many contacts as you want over the instant messaging platform. It eliminates the need for typing a text message repeatedly. Visuals can also represent the nationalistic fervor and your emotions more effectively, unlike text messages, where it is harder to convey the tone of the message.

You can also get more creative with a WhatsApp sticker by adding a personalised message for each of your friends and family members. WhatsApp also saves a sticker that has once been created. Hence, you will not have to worry about generating new stickers each time you send it to a different contact or group chat.

How to Create Independence Day Stickers to Friends, Family on WhatsApp

  1. Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.
  2. Search for the user or group chat you wish to send the custom Independence Day sticker to on WhatsApp.
  3. Tap on the “+” button in the bottom-left corner of the screen, placed next to the text box.
  4. Now, click on the squared-off box with a folded corner appearing within the text box on the right side.
  5. Then, you must open the Stickers section by tapping on the button again.
  6. Here, click on the Create sticker button on the left side of the screen.
  7. A new screen will appear, where you can either choose an existing image to create a sticker.
  8. If you want to generate a WhatsApp sticker from scratch, tap on the Use AI button.
  9. The “Meta AI stickers” app will appear. Here, you can enter a text prompt to generate a new sticker for India's Independence Day.
  10. Tap on one of the stickers of your choice to send it to your friends or the family group.
  11. The sticker will get saved in the Sticker menu if you wish to send it to others. Hence, you will not have to regenerate it once you have created a sticker.

Five Prompts You Can Copy-Paste to Generate Stickers on WhatsApp

  • Cartoon of an Indian waving the Indian flag, festive Independence Day with the text “Happy Independence Day”
  • An Indian girl/boy standing in front of and saluting the Indian flag, with the text “Jai Hind!”
  • An Indian Army soldier saluting the Indian flag at sunrise, with the text “Proud to be Indian”
  • The Indian flag with a tricolour heart, with the text “Proud to be Indian”
  • The Indian tricolour flag and a dialogue bubble with the text “Jai Hind!”

FAQs

1. Do I need to pay for creating AI-generated stickers on WhatsApp?

No, WhatsApp does not charge any fee for letting users generate custom stickers.

2. Do I have to generate a new sticker each time I want to send it to a new contact on WhatsApp?

No, WhatsApp saves previously created stickers in the menu for you.

3. Can I create a WhatsApp sticker using an image on my phone?

Yes, you can use an already saved image on your phone to create a WhatsApp sticker.

Comments

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Further reading: WhatsApp, Independence Day, India Independence day 2026, How to Create WhatsApp Stickers, How to, WhatsApp Stickers
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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