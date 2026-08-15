How To Create Independence Day Stickers on WhatsApp: A Step-by-Step Guide

India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day today (August 15). The country gained independence from British rule in 1947, with August 15, 2026, marking 79 years of the country's independence. This Independence Day, you can use WhatsApp's AI-powered tools to create custom stickers and send them to your friends, family members, colleagues, and other contacts. A custom AI-generated sticker will help you add a personal touch to your Independence Day greetings you send to your acquaintances. WhatsApp also automatically saves the stickers you create, allowing you to send them to other people later.

If you want to send custom AI stickers to your friends and family members this Independence Day on WhatsApp, we have prepared a

Benefits of Sending Custom Independence Day Stickers on WhatsApp

Sending a custom sticker to your friends and family members on WhatsApp adds a personal touch to your Independence Day greetings and messages. Moreover, the stickers are better for conveying your patriotism compared to a simple text message, as it allows you to express your emotions more colorfully and uniquely. A sticker with the Indian Tricolour in WhatsApp stickers will also give them a much-needed festive touch.

WhatsApp stickers are also easier to share, as you can simply create a sticker once and send it to as many contacts as you want over the instant messaging platform. It eliminates the need for typing a text message repeatedly. Visuals can also represent the nationalistic fervor and your emotions more effectively, unlike text messages, where it is harder to convey the tone of the message.

You can also get more creative with a WhatsApp sticker by adding a personalised message for each of your friends and family members. WhatsApp also saves a sticker that has once been created. Hence, you will not have to worry about generating new stickers each time you send it to a different contact or group chat.

How to Create Independence Day Stickers to Friends, Family on WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone. Search for the user or group chat you wish to send the custom Independence Day sticker to on WhatsApp. Tap on the “+” button in the bottom-left corner of the screen, placed next to the text box. Now, click on the squared-off box with a folded corner appearing within the text box on the right side. Then, you must open the Stickers section by tapping on the button again. Here, click on the Create sticker button on the left side of the screen. A new screen will appear, where you can either choose an existing image to create a sticker. If you want to generate a WhatsApp sticker from scratch, tap on the Use AI button. The “Meta AI stickers” app will appear. Here, you can enter a text prompt to generate a new sticker for India's Independence Day. Tap on one of the stickers of your choice to send it to your friends or the family group. The sticker will get saved in the Sticker menu if you wish to send it to others. Hence, you will not have to regenerate it once you have created a sticker.

Five Prompts You Can Copy-Paste to Generate Stickers on WhatsApp

Cartoon of an Indian waving the Indian flag, festive Independence Day with the text “Happy Independence Day”

An Indian girl/boy standing in front of and saluting the Indian flag, with the text “Jai Hind!”

An Indian Army soldier saluting the Indian flag at sunrise, with the text “Proud to be Indian”

The Indian flag with a tricolour heart, with the text “Proud to be Indian”

The Indian tricolour flag and a dialogue bubble with the text “Jai Hind!”

FAQs