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How to Check CIBIL Score Online via Different Platforms: A Step-by-Step Guide

Your CIBIL score comes in handy when you are applying for a loan.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 June 2026 18:51 IST
How to Check CIBIL Score Online via Different Platforms: A Step-by-Step Guide

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Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can check your CIBIL score online

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Highlights
  • Google Pay lets you check your CIBIL score for free
  • You can also pay to get your CIBIL report via the TransUnion portal
  • You have to provide PAN details to get your CIBIL score
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Applying for a loan has become easier over the years. Whether you are buying a house, a car, a phone, or a laptop, most banks offer easy EMI options in India, allowing you to manage your finances better. While the interest rates for such loans are determined by banks (depending on the repo rate at which the RBI lends money to other banks) the rate of interest you will pay on your loan is also dependent on your CIBIL score, as well as other factors such as your income, employer, loan type, and existing loan policies. The Credit Information Bureau of India Limited is the agency that provides your CIBIL score, which helps banks determine whether you will be able to repay the loan or not.

If you are wondering how you can check your CIBIL score online from the comfort of your home, we have prepared a step-by-step guide for you.

Benefits of Checking CIBIL Score Before Applying for a Loan

There are multiple benefits of checking your CIBIL score online before you proceed to apply for a loan. Awarded out of a total of 900 points, your CIBIL score will help your eligibility for a loan. The exact amount that can be issued will depend on the risk-taking ability of the bank you are applying to. Loan agents can also access your CIBIL score to determine how much interest you will have to pay for your loan.

If you have a low CIBIL score, early detection will give you time to improve it by repaying your remaining EMIs on or before the due date. It also helps you detect fraud, in case somebody has been taking loans in your name without your knowledge. While banks also check your CIBIL score while issuing loans, it is better to be informed before you reach that stage.

How to Check CIBIL Score Online via Different Platforms

There are multiple ways you can check your CIBIL score, and you get one free report per calendar year. First, you can visit the TransUnion CIBIL portal to check your CIBIL score. While you have to subscribe to get a detailed CIBIL report, you can check your CIBIL score free-of-charge via the portal. Meanwhile, you can check your CIBIL score via other apps, like Google Pay and Cred.

How to Check CIBIL Score Online via TransUnion CIBIL Portal

  1. Visit the TransUnion CIBIL online portal or click here.
  2. Tap on the Get Free CIBIL Score & Report button on the left side of the screen. A new screen will appear asking you to provide your personal information.
  3. Enter your email address > type your mobile number > create a password > enter your first name > enter your last name > select a type of ID from the dropdown menu > type the ID number > enter your date of birth > enter the pincode. (You can choose to provide your PAN, passport, voter ID, driver's license, or ration card details.)
  4. Now, agree to the terms and conditions by tapping on the small box.
  5. After you click on the Accept and Continue button, a new screen will appear with your latest CIBIL score.

How to Check CIBIL Score Online via Google Pay

  1. Open the Google Pay app.
  2. Scroll down to the bottom of the home page.
  3. Click on the Check your CIBIL score for free button.
  4. Tap on the Check button next to the CIBIL Score menu.
  5. Follow the on-screen instructions to check your CIBIL score.

How to Check CIBIL Score Online via Cred

  1. Open the Cred app on your phone.
  2. Click on the Credit Score button on the home page. (You do not have to provide any personal information, as the Cred app already has access to your credit details, if you provided consent while setting up your account.)
  3. Tap on the refresh button to check your latest CIBIL score.

FAQs

1. Why should I check my CIBIL score before applying for a loan?

Your CIBIL score helps you determine your credit health, which tells you whether you will be eligible to apply for a loan.

2. Can I improve my CIBIL score before applying for a loan?

Yes, you can improve your credit health by repaying your EMIs on time and avoiding repeated credit score checks.

3. How much maximum CIBIL score can I get?

The Credit Information Bureau of India awards CIBIL scores from a total of 900 points.

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Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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