OnePlus Launches OxygenOS 16 Open Beta Program in India Ahead of October 16 Release: How to Apply

OnePlus 15 will be the first handset from the company to run the Android 16-based OS out of the box.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 October 2025 13:46 IST
OnePlus Launches OxygenOS 16 Open Beta Program in India Ahead of October 16 Release: How to Apply

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OxygenOS 16 is teased to introduce a new suite of AI-powered features

Highlights
  • The beta allows users to try Android 16-based OxygenOS before launch
  • It is available for OnePlus 13 series, 12 series, and the OnePlus Open
  • Users may encounter issues like app crashes, lag, and higher power drain
OnePlus on Friday launched the Open Beta Test for OxygenOS 16 in India for the OnePlus 13 and other handsets. It enables select OnePlus users to experience the new features coming with its upcoming Android 16-based operating system (OS) update before it widely rolls out to eligible smartphones. The company previously confirmed that OxygenOS 16 would be rolled out on October 16. The OxygenOS 16 update will introduce redesigned gallery, notes, and weather apps, along with support for Google's Gemini as part of its artificial intelligence (AI) suite.

OxygenOS 16 Open Beta Test: Eligible Models, Criteria

In a community post, OnePlus said that its OxygenOS 16 Open Beta Test allows OnePlus users to submit their feedback to fine-tune the system performance, iron out bugs, and share new ideas about features before the stable release is pushed out. It has been announced for the following handsets:

  1. OnePlus 13
  2. OnePlus 13s
  3. OnePlus 13R
  4. OnePlus 12
  5. OnePlus 12R
  6. OnePlus Open

Before joining the OxygenOS 16 Open Beta Test, users are required to check the eligibility criteria and ensure that their OnePlus handset is on the latest eligible software version. They are also advised to back up their data before installation as a general precaution. Further, the handset must have at least 30 percent battery and at least 4GB of available storage space.

However, the company also advises caution. Since it is a beta version of OxygenOS 16, some third-party applications could encounter compatibility issues and not work properly. Users may also experience problems such as apps crashing, lagging, black screens, or excessive power drain.

You can read more about the new features in OxygenOS 16 here.

The update process will also involve temporary effects, such as device heating, lagging, and higher-than-usual power consumption. As per OnePlus, this is due to the OS performing a series of background optimisations. The company advises users to restart the phone after charging for two hours with the screen turned off to allow the system to restore to a normal state.

OxygenOS 16 Open Beta Test: How to Apply

As per OnePlus, the application window for the OxygenOS 16 Open Beta Test is open till October 13. Users must ensure that their handsets are updated to the CPH2649_15.0.0.860(EX01) software version. To install the beta firmware,

  1. Navigate to Settings > About device > Up to date to check for any pending updates.
  2. Once installed, tap the menu icon in the top-right corner of the screen.
  3. Next, select Beta program from the dropdown options and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the application.
  4. Post approval of the application, you will receive OxygenOS 16 Open Beta Test as an over-the-air (OTA) update.
  5. Install it on your OnePlus handset by repeating Step 1.

The stable version of OxygenOS 16 is scheduled to be released on October 16, and the OnePlus 15 will be the first handset from the company to run the Android 16-based OS out of the box.

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big, bright display
  • Excellent performance
  • Long lasting battery
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lowlight performance still not great
Read detailed OnePlus 13R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-level performance
  • Superfast 100W charging
  • Good main rear camera
  • Bad
  • Overall average camera setup
  • No eSIM
Read detailed OnePlus 12R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light foldable design
  • Excellent displays
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Speedy wired charging
  • Well-rounded cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Basic IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Open review
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
Further reading: OxygenOS 16, OxygenOS 16 Beta, OxygenOS 16 Update, Android 16, OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 12
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Sony, AMD Discuss Graphics 'Breakthroughs' That Could Power the PS6
Bitcoin Price Rises Above $121,000 as Crypto Market Sees Technical Reset

