OnePlus on Friday launched the Open Beta Test for OxygenOS 16 in India for the OnePlus 13 and other handsets. It enables select OnePlus users to experience the new features coming with its upcoming Android 16-based operating system (OS) update before it widely rolls out to eligible smartphones. The company previously confirmed that OxygenOS 16 would be rolled out on October 16. The OxygenOS 16 update will introduce redesigned gallery, notes, and weather apps, along with support for Google's Gemini as part of its artificial intelligence (AI) suite.

OxygenOS 16 Open Beta Test: Eligible Models, Criteria

In a community post, OnePlus said that its OxygenOS 16 Open Beta Test allows OnePlus users to submit their feedback to fine-tune the system performance, iron out bugs, and share new ideas about features before the stable release is pushed out. It has been announced for the following handsets:

Before joining the OxygenOS 16 Open Beta Test, users are required to check the eligibility criteria and ensure that their OnePlus handset is on the latest eligible software version. They are also advised to back up their data before installation as a general precaution. Further, the handset must have at least 30 percent battery and at least 4GB of available storage space.

However, the company also advises caution. Since it is a beta version of OxygenOS 16, some third-party applications could encounter compatibility issues and not work properly. Users may also experience problems such as apps crashing, lagging, black screens, or excessive power drain.

The update process will also involve temporary effects, such as device heating, lagging, and higher-than-usual power consumption. As per OnePlus, this is due to the OS performing a series of background optimisations. The company advises users to restart the phone after charging for two hours with the screen turned off to allow the system to restore to a normal state.

OxygenOS 16 Open Beta Test: How to Apply

As per OnePlus, the application window for the OxygenOS 16 Open Beta Test is open till October 13. Users must ensure that their handsets are updated to the CPH2649_15.0.0.860(EX01) software version. To install the beta firmware,

Navigate to Settings > About device > Up to date to check for any pending updates. Once installed, tap the menu icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Next, select Beta program from the dropdown options and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the application. Post approval of the application, you will receive OxygenOS 16 Open Beta Test as an over-the-air (OTA) update. Install it on your OnePlus handset by repeating Step 1.

The stable version of OxygenOS 16 is scheduled to be released on October 16, and the OnePlus 15 will be the first handset from the company to run the Android 16-based OS out of the box.