Sanchar Saathi app is available on iOS and Android
Sanchar Saathi app also offers other services to handset users
You will have to register a police complaint before filing a request
Advertisement
Sanchar Saathi was launched by the government of India in 2023. The portal features the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) citizen services, allowing users to report suspected fraud calls, spam calls, the ability to check phone connections taken in your name, retrieve details about your internet service provider, report incoming international calls with an Indian phone number, and the authenticity of your handset. However, one of the most important functionalities is the ability to remotely block stolen or lost handsets. You can simply visit the portal or download the Sanchar Saathi mobile app to block and unblock your phone to avoid misuse.
We have prepared a step-by-step guide for you to help you remotely block your phone using the IMEI number via the Sanchar Saathi app and web portal.
Requirements to Request Phone IMEI Blocking Using Sanchar Saathi
There are also multiple prerequisites you need to complete before filing a request to block your phone using the IMEI number via the Sanchar Saathi mobile app or portal. First, you must file a police report and get the FIR copy of the lost or stolen mobile handset. You must also get a duplicate SIM or a reissued SIM card for the lost mobile phone number for OTP verification.
Moreover, you need to have a valid identity card, like Aadhaar, handy, along with the ID number to fill out the form. If you want to file a request to remotely block your phone, you need to have the invoice for the device and a digital copy of it. Lastly, you need to get the IMEI numbers for the lost handset, usually printed on the invoice or on the back of the box.
How to Block Phone IMEI Using Sanchar Saathi Mobile App
Download the Sanchar Saathi app on your smartphone from Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store.
Open the Sanchar Saathi app on your device.
Select the app language > tap Proceed.
Now, you can either click Explore Services to see other services available or tap Skip and continue to register.
Then, for registration, follow the on-screen instructions and tap Proceed. An SMS will be sent to register your phone number.
Once done, you will have to click Block Your Lost/ Stolen Mobile Handset, appearing in the top-right corner of the screen.
Tap Block Lost/ Stolen Mobile.
Now, you will have to fill out the Device Information form, including your phone number, IMEI number, device brand, model, and price. You will also be required to upload the invoice for your handset.
Then, fill out the Lost Information form with details such as the place you lost the device, State / UT, police station, date you lost the phone, district, and the police complaint number. Here, you will also have to upload the police complaint copy.
Now, you will have to fill out the Mobile Owner Personal Information form with the owner's name, ID you will like to submit, a copy of the identity proof, address, email ID, identity proof number, and mobile number for OTP.
Then, you will have to fill out the captcha and click *Get OTP.
Tap on the checkbox next to Declaration and proceed.
How to Block Phone IMEI Using Sanchar Saathi Portal
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening
...More