Sanchar Saathi was launched by the government of India in 2023. The portal features the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) citizen services, allowing users to report suspected fraud calls, spam calls, the ability to check phone connections taken in your name, retrieve details about your internet service provider, report incoming international calls with an Indian phone number, and the authenticity of your handset. However, one of the most important functionalities is the ability to remotely block stolen or lost handsets. You can simply visit the portal or download the Sanchar Saathi mobile app to block and unblock your phone to avoid misuse.

We have prepared a step-by-step guide for you to help you remotely block your phone using the IMEI number via the Sanchar Saathi app and web portal.

Requirements to Request Phone IMEI Blocking Using Sanchar Saathi

There are also multiple prerequisites you need to complete before filing a request to block your phone using the IMEI number via the Sanchar Saathi mobile app or portal. First, you must file a police report and get the FIR copy of the lost or stolen mobile handset. You must also get a duplicate SIM or a reissued SIM card for the lost mobile phone number for OTP verification.

Moreover, you need to have a valid identity card, like Aadhaar, handy, along with the ID number to fill out the form. If you want to file a request to remotely block your phone, you need to have the invoice for the device and a digital copy of it. Lastly, you need to get the IMEI numbers for the lost handset, usually printed on the invoice or on the back of the box.

How to Block Phone IMEI Using Sanchar Saathi Mobile App

Download the Sanchar Saathi app on your smartphone from Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store. Open the Sanchar Saathi app on your device. Select the app language > tap Proceed. Now, you can either click Explore Services to see other services available or tap Skip and continue to register. Then, for registration, follow the on-screen instructions and tap Proceed. An SMS will be sent to register your phone number. Once done, you will have to click Block Your Lost/ Stolen Mobile Handset, appearing in the top-right corner of the screen. Tap Block Lost/ Stolen Mobile. Now, you will have to fill out the Device Information form, including your phone number, IMEI number, device brand, model, and price. You will also be required to upload the invoice for your handset. Then, fill out the Lost Information form with details such as the place you lost the device, State / UT, police station, date you lost the phone, district, and the police complaint number. Here, you will also have to upload the police complaint copy. Now, you will have to fill out the Mobile Owner Personal Information form with the owner's name, ID you will like to submit, a copy of the identity proof, address, email ID, identity proof number, and mobile number for OTP. Then, you will have to fill out the captcha and click *Get OTP. Tap on the checkbox next to Declaration and proceed.

How to Block Phone IMEI Using Sanchar Saathi Portal

Visit the Sanchar Saathi portal or click here. Click Block lost / stolen mobile handset. Read the prerequisites mentioned, and make sure that you have everything ready to upload. Once done, click Close. Now, fill out the three forms and details as mentioned above for the Sanchar Saathi mobile app. Follow steps 8 to 12 mentioned above. You will receive a confirmation on your phone number that the request has been registered.

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