  Govt Urges Smartphone Makers to Preload Sanchar Saathi App on New Devices: Report

Govt Urges Smartphone Makers to Preload Sanchar Saathi App on New Devices: Report

The Ministry of Communications reportedly told smartphone brands to ensure that the app cannot be uninstalled or disabled.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 December 2025 16:19 IST
Govt Urges Smartphone Makers to Preload Sanchar Saathi App on New Devices: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Norwood Themes

The notice reportedly told brands to install Sanchar Saathi app via software update for existing phones

Highlights
  • The instruction was reportedly shared with brands privately
  • Brands reportedly have 90 days to begin preloading the app
  • The government reportedly says the app will help it tackle cyber crimes
The Ministry of Communications has reportedly asked smartphone makers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on new devices. As per the report, the notice was sent to mobile brands operating in the country on November 28, highlighting that users should not be able to uninstall or disable the app. The ministry has reportedly also mentioned that this should be implemented within the next 90 days. The government's cybersecurity app allows users to report suspected fraud calls and SMS, block stolen phones, as well as several other awareness-based features.

Government Wants Sanchar Saathi App to Be Pre-Installed in Smartphones

According to Reuters, the government has “privately” asked smartphone makers operating in India to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app in all new smartphones. The order from the ministry reportedly also highlights to ensure that the app cannot be deleted or uninstalled. It is said that the ministry is pushing for the app's adoption to tackle cybercrimes and instances of hacking and online scams in the country.

The private order was reportedly shared with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on November 28, and it gives the companies 90 days to ensure that the app is preloaded on new devices. Additionally, the notice reportedly also mentions that they should install the app in smartphones already in production and circulation via over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Notably, in 2024, a Counterpoint Research stated that India has 690 million smartphone users, and installing the app in all of these devices could be a monumental task. However, the government is likely confident in the move since the app is said to have recovered more than 7,00,000 lost phones, with 50,000 of them taking place in the month of October. 

The Sanchar Saathi app was launched in January. It features the Chakshu Portal that allows users to report suspected fraudulent calls, SMS, and WhatsApp messages received with a visible sender number. It also lets users block and track lost or stolen smartphones across all telecom networks in the country. Additionally, the app allows users to check the number of mobile connections registered under their name, and report any connections that are not theirs or no longer required.

Further reading: Sanchar Saathi app, Smartphones, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Govt Urges Smartphone Makers to Preload Sanchar Saathi App on New Devices: Report
