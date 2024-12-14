Roblox: Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (December 2024)

The latest codes for Roblox: Fruit Battlegrounds offer players opportunities to earn gems, cash and other in-game rewards. These resources allow users to spin for fruits, unlock abilities and improve their gameplay. Fruit Battlegrounds, inspired by the anime One Piece, has become popular among Roblox players for its immersive combat system and strategic mechanics. This guide lists all current and expired codes, explains how to redeem them and highlights alternative games to explore.

All Fruit Battlegrounds Codes

Active codes for December 2024 provide substantial rewards, helping players progress quickly. Below is the updated list of codes and their respective benefits:

SORRY4DELAY—Gets you 500 Gems

BAM700K—Gets you 300 Gems

ITSTIMEEE—Gets you 300 Gems

BIGB1RD—Gets you 400 Gems

810TIME!—Gets you 500 Gems

GLITTER780K—Gets you 500 Gems

SCORCHINGSUMMER—Gets you 500 Gems

760KISKRAZY—Gets you 600 Gems

NANAP0CALYPSE!—Gets you Rewards

770KWOW!—Gets you 500 Gems

3LAPSED!—Gets you 350 Gems

ICEW0LF—Gets you 200 Gems

SHINE790K—Gets you 400 Gems

SPLENDID820—Gets you 500 Gems

LVLBUFFHYPE—Gets you 350 Gems

710KOMG!!—Gets you 350 Gems

FLYH1GH!—Gets you 300 Gems

WINTER2024!—Gets you 500 Gems

OMGUPDATE19!—Gets you 400 Gems

POW680K!—Gets you 500 Gems

750KINSANE!—Gets you 800 Gems

HOWLINGFALL!—Gets you 200 Gems

GIFTEDFROMABOVE—Gets you 300 Gems

SORRYMOBILE—Gets you 350 Gems

4BUNDANCY—Gets you 300 Gems

SM4LLFRY—Gets you 500 Gems

RIGHT720—Gets you 500 Gems

BIG8HUNDO!—Gets you 700 Gems

670AHH—Gets you 500 Gems

COOKEDPASTRY!—Gets you 550 Gems

OMGREBOOTAGAIN—Gets you 350 Gems

NEWBOUNTYERA!—Gets you 400 Gems

UNLOCK690K!—Gets you 500 Gems

660ALMOST—Gets you 300 Gems

List of Expired Fruit Battlegrounds Codes

Several codes released earlier are no longer valid. Expired codes cannot be redeemed but can indicate patterns in new code releases. The following list includes codes that have expired:

50KINSANE—Gets you 500 Gems

170KKRAZY—Gets you 450 Gems

WINTERDAYZ—Gets you 400 Gems

INDAZONE—Gets you 520 Gems

LONGAWAITED—Gets you 300 Gems

BUGFIXOP—Gets you 500 Gems

HYPETIME!—Gets you 500 Gems

COMEONMARCOOO—Gets you 900 Gems

440KEEPHITTIN—Gets you 500 Gems

THXFOR610!!—Gets you 700 Gems

320THXGUYS!—Gets you 850 Gems

BRO220K—Gets you Gems

PRESENT4YALL—Gets you 900 Gems

SIZZLIN450—Gets you 500 Gems

DAMN90K—Gets you 400 Gems

CANTSTOP—Gets you 300 Gems

LAVAPARTY—Gets you 400 Gems

240GASSED—Gets you 600 Gems

OMG100M—Gets you 1,200 Gems

KINGJUNGL3—Gets you 1,000 Gems

KRAZYSUPPORT—Gets you 280 Gems

SHUTDOWNLUCK—Gets you 400 Gems

OMG600K!!!—Gets you 500 Gems

SKYH1GH!—Gets you 350 Gems

SORRY4SHUTDOWN—Gets you 250 Gems

PULLINGSTRINGZ—Gets you 900 Gems

HYPEWHOLECAKE—Gets you 500 Gems

330WEUP!—Gets you 600 Gems

DRACOMASTA—Gets you 360 Gems

ILOV3C4NDY—Gets you 500 Gems

190KWOWBRUH—Gets you 600 Gems

GOKRAZY150—Gets you 400 Gems

40KDAMN—Gets you 350 Gems

SUPEREVENT!—Gets you 280 Gems

PAWGOKRAZY—Gets you 400 Gems

MAGMALETSGOO—Gets you 900 Gems

YOOO560—Gets you 300 Gems

APPRECIATIVE—Gets you 500 Gems

510KWOWW—Gets you 1,000 Gems

WEBACKBABYYY—Gets you 500 Gems

580FLAMES—Gets you 500 Gems

WINTAH2023—Gets you 700 Gems

LETSGOO400—Gets you 800 Gems

MOSTH4TED—Gets you 500 Gems

SPR34DL0V3—Gets you 300 Gems

CLEANREB00T—Gets you 500 Gems

N3WW0RLD!—Gets you 500 Gems

TECHONOBOX—Gets you 800 Gems

THXFOR70K—Gets you 350 Gems

QUIKREBOOT—Gets you 900 Gems

WANOFIXES—Gets you 320 Gems

250QUARTER!—Gets you 400 Gems

HIGH590—Gets you 500 Gems

POS1T1V1TY—Gets you 500 Gems

TOOHAPPYBRO—Gets you 350 Gems

LIT210—Gets you 400 Gems

VALENTINES2024—Gets you 400 Gems

K1NGOFB3ASTS—Gets you 500 Gems

120KTHX—Gets you 400 Gems

FULL360!—Gets you 600 Gems

JOYBOYY—Gets you 500 Gems

SHEEESH520!!—Gets you 1,500 Gems

GRATITUDE—Gets you x2 Luck Extender

230GANGG—Gets you 400 Gems

PITYUP!—Gets you 600 Gems

ITKEEPSCOMING!—Gets you 400 Gems

GOLDENDAYZ—Gets you 350 Gems

TOX1C—Gets you 1,200 Gems

TOOKRAZY280—Gets you Gems

LUVYALL—Gets you 750 Gems

140KAGAIN—Gets you 360 Gems

530GYAT—Gets you 800 Gems

350HAPPY—Gets you 1,000 Gems

60KLETSGO—Gets you 350 Gems

460KRAZY!—Gets you 500 Gems

LIGHTNINGHYPE—Gets you 350 Gems

FATSTACKZ—Gets you 250 Gems

Keeping an eye on active and expired codes can help anticipate future updates.

How to Redeem Fruit Battlegrounds Codes

Redeeming codes in Fruit Battlegrounds is simple and can be done by following these steps:

Open Roblox and start the Fruit Battlegrounds game. Navigate to the "Spin Fruit" option in the main menu. Locate the treasure chest in the central room and click on it. Enter your chosen code in the text box displayed in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Press the "Redeem" button.

Once redeemed, rewards are credited directly to the account. If the code is invalid or expired, an error message will appear. This step-by-step process ensures that players can quickly access their rewards.

How to Play Fruit Battlegrounds

Fruit Battlegrounds combines the thrill of One Piece-themed gameplay with competitive PvP battles. Players start by spinning for devil fruits using gems or cash obtained from redeeming codes. These fruits grant unique powers that can be used in battles against opponents.

Key gameplay aspects include:

Collecting Fruits: Players spin for new fruits, each offering distinct abilities. Rare fruits provide more powerful skills, giving players an edge in combat.

Combat Mechanics: The game revolves around battles in various arenas, requiring strategy and skill to outplay opponents.

Levelling Up: Players can increase their strength by practising with different fruits and earning experience points.

Players can increase their strength by practising with different fruits and earning experience points. Exploration: The game world includes multiple areas to explore, each offering challenges and rewards.

Understanding the mechanics of fruits and honing combat skills are essential to succeeding in the game.

Best Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Alternatives

For players seeking similar experiences, several Roblox games offer alternative gameplay styles while maintaining the fruit-collection theme.

Blox Fruits

Known for its expansive world and engaging quests, this game lets players collect and use powerful fruits while battling enemies. Its vast community ensures constant updates and challenges.

Grand Piece Online

This adventure-focused game allows players to hunt for treasures, weapons and abilities. Cooperative gameplay and competitive battles make it a standout choice.

Pixel Piece

With vibrant graphics and unique devil-fruit mechanics, this game provides a fresh take on the genre, offering an engaging experience for new and seasoned players.

Shindo Life

Inspired by multiple anime series, this game offers a mix of exploration and combat, allowing players to customise their gameplay.

Pirate Warriors

Fast-paced action sequences define this game, offering intense battles and a variety of abilities inspired by One Piece.

Anime Fighters Simulator

Although not focused on fruits, this game brings together characters from various anime series for epic battles, offering an engaging alternative.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What rewards can I get from redeeming codes?

Players receive gems, cash and occasionally exclusive items. Gems are primarily used for spinning fruits, while cash can unlock additional upgrades and perks.

Do codes in Fruit Battlegrounds expire?

Yes, codes have limited validity. They may expire after a set time or once a specific number of redemptions have been reached.

Do Fruit Battlegrounds codes work on all platforms?

Codes are compatible with all platforms that support Roblox, including PC, mobile devices and consoles.

Can I use the same code on multiple accounts?

Typically, codes are restricted to one-time use per account. Attempting to redeem the same code on different accounts might result in an error.