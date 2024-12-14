Roblox: Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (December 2024)

The latest codes for Roblox: Fruit Battlegrounds offer players opportunities to earn gems, cash and other in-game rewards. These resources allow users to spin for fruits, unlock abilities and improve their gameplay. Fruit Battlegrounds, inspired by the anime One Piece, has become popular among Roblox players for its immersive combat system and strategic mechanics. This guide lists all current and expired codes, explains how to redeem them and highlights alternative games to explore.
All Fruit Battlegrounds Codes
Active codes for December 2024 provide substantial rewards, helping players progress quickly. Below is the updated list of codes and their respective benefits:
- SORRY4DELAY—Gets you 500 Gems
- BAM700K—Gets you 300 Gems
- ITSTIMEEE—Gets you 300 Gems
- BIGB1RD—Gets you 400 Gems
- 810TIME!—Gets you 500 Gems
- GLITTER780K—Gets you 500 Gems
- SCORCHINGSUMMER—Gets you 500 Gems
- 760KISKRAZY—Gets you 600 Gems
- NANAP0CALYPSE!—Gets you Rewards
- 770KWOW!—Gets you 500 Gems
- 3LAPSED!—Gets you 350 Gems
- ICEW0LF—Gets you 200 Gems
- SHINE790K—Gets you 400 Gems
- SPLENDID820—Gets you 500 Gems
- LVLBUFFHYPE—Gets you 350 Gems
- 710KOMG!!—Gets you 350 Gems
- FLYH1GH!—Gets you 300 Gems
- WINTER2024!—Gets you 500 Gems
- OMGUPDATE19!—Gets you 400 Gems
- POW680K!—Gets you 500 Gems
- 750KINSANE!—Gets you 800 Gems
- HOWLINGFALL!—Gets you 200 Gems
- GIFTEDFROMABOVE—Gets you 300 Gems
- SORRYMOBILE—Gets you 350 Gems
- 4BUNDANCY—Gets you 300 Gems
- SM4LLFRY—Gets you 500 Gems
- RIGHT720—Gets you 500 Gems
- BIG8HUNDO!—Gets you 700 Gems
- 670AHH—Gets you 500 Gems
- COOKEDPASTRY!—Gets you 550 Gems
- OMGREBOOTAGAIN—Gets you 350 Gems
- NEWBOUNTYERA!—Gets you 400 Gems
- UNLOCK690K!—Gets you 500 Gems
- 660ALMOST—Gets you 300 Gems
List of Expired Fruit Battlegrounds Codes
Several codes released earlier are no longer valid. Expired codes cannot be redeemed but can indicate patterns in new code releases. The following list includes codes that have expired:
- 50KINSANE—Gets you 500 Gems
- 170KKRAZY—Gets you 450 Gems
- WINTERDAYZ—Gets you 400 Gems
- INDAZONE—Gets you 520 Gems
- LONGAWAITED—Gets you 300 Gems
- BUGFIXOP—Gets you 500 Gems
- HYPETIME!—Gets you 500 Gems
- COMEONMARCOOO—Gets you 900 Gems
- 440KEEPHITTIN—Gets you 500 Gems
- THXFOR610!!—Gets you 700 Gems
- 320THXGUYS!—Gets you 850 Gems
- BRO220K—Gets you Gems
- PRESENT4YALL—Gets you 900 Gems
- SIZZLIN450—Gets you 500 Gems
- DAMN90K—Gets you 400 Gems
- CANTSTOP—Gets you 300 Gems
- LAVAPARTY—Gets you 400 Gems
- 240GASSED—Gets you 600 Gems
- OMG100M—Gets you 1,200 Gems
- KINGJUNGL3—Gets you 1,000 Gems
- KRAZYSUPPORT—Gets you 280 Gems
- SHUTDOWNLUCK—Gets you 400 Gems
- OMG600K!!!—Gets you 500 Gems
- SKYH1GH!—Gets you 350 Gems
- SORRY4SHUTDOWN—Gets you 250 Gems
- PULLINGSTRINGZ—Gets you 900 Gems
- HYPEWHOLECAKE—Gets you 500 Gems
- 330WEUP!—Gets you 600 Gems
- DRACOMASTA—Gets you 360 Gems
- ILOV3C4NDY—Gets you 500 Gems
- 190KWOWBRUH—Gets you 600 Gems
- GOKRAZY150—Gets you 400 Gems
- 40KDAMN—Gets you 350 Gems
- SUPEREVENT!—Gets you 280 Gems
- PAWGOKRAZY—Gets you 400 Gems
- MAGMALETSGOO—Gets you 900 Gems
- YOOO560—Gets you 300 Gems
- APPRECIATIVE—Gets you 500 Gems
- 510KWOWW—Gets you 1,000 Gems
- WEBACKBABYYY—Gets you 500 Gems
- 580FLAMES—Gets you 500 Gems
- WINTAH2023—Gets you 700 Gems
- LETSGOO400—Gets you 800 Gems
- MOSTH4TED—Gets you 500 Gems
- SPR34DL0V3—Gets you 300 Gems
- CLEANREB00T—Gets you 500 Gems
- N3WW0RLD!—Gets you 500 Gems
- TECHONOBOX—Gets you 800 Gems
- THXFOR70K—Gets you 350 Gems
- QUIKREBOOT—Gets you 900 Gems
- WANOFIXES—Gets you 320 Gems
- 250QUARTER!—Gets you 400 Gems
- HIGH590—Gets you 500 Gems
- POS1T1V1TY—Gets you 500 Gems
- TOOHAPPYBRO—Gets you 350 Gems
- LIT210—Gets you 400 Gems
- VALENTINES2024—Gets you 400 Gems
- K1NGOFB3ASTS—Gets you 500 Gems
- 120KTHX—Gets you 400 Gems
- FULL360!—Gets you 600 Gems
- JOYBOYY—Gets you 500 Gems
- SHEEESH520!!—Gets you 1,500 Gems
- GRATITUDE—Gets you x2 Luck Extender
- 230GANGG—Gets you 400 Gems
- PITYUP!—Gets you 600 Gems
- ITKEEPSCOMING!—Gets you 400 Gems
- GOLDENDAYZ—Gets you 350 Gems
- TOX1C—Gets you 1,200 Gems
- TOOKRAZY280—Gets you Gems
- LUVYALL—Gets you 750 Gems
- 140KAGAIN—Gets you 360 Gems
- 530GYAT—Gets you 800 Gems
- 350HAPPY—Gets you 1,000 Gems
- 60KLETSGO—Gets you 350 Gems
- 460KRAZY!—Gets you 500 Gems
- LIGHTNINGHYPE—Gets you 350 Gems
- FATSTACKZ—Gets you 250 Gems
Keeping an eye on active and expired codes can help anticipate future updates.
How to Redeem Fruit Battlegrounds Codes
Redeeming codes in Fruit Battlegrounds is simple and can be done by following these steps:
- Open Roblox and start the Fruit Battlegrounds game.
- Navigate to the "Spin Fruit" option in the main menu.
- Locate the treasure chest in the central room and click on it.
- Enter your chosen code in the text box displayed in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
- Press the "Redeem" button.
Once redeemed, rewards are credited directly to the account. If the code is invalid or expired, an error message will appear. This step-by-step process ensures that players can quickly access their rewards.
How to Play Fruit Battlegrounds
Fruit Battlegrounds combines the thrill of One Piece-themed gameplay with competitive PvP battles. Players start by spinning for devil fruits using gems or cash obtained from redeeming codes. These fruits grant unique powers that can be used in battles against opponents.
Key gameplay aspects include:
Collecting Fruits: Players spin for new fruits, each offering distinct abilities. Rare fruits provide more powerful skills, giving players an edge in combat.
- Combat Mechanics: The game revolves around battles in various arenas, requiring strategy and skill to outplay opponents.
- Levelling Up: Players can increase their strength by practising with different fruits and earning experience points.
- Exploration: The game world includes multiple areas to explore, each offering challenges and rewards.
Understanding the mechanics of fruits and honing combat skills are essential to succeeding in the game.
Best Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Alternatives
For players seeking similar experiences, several Roblox games offer alternative gameplay styles while maintaining the fruit-collection theme.
Blox Fruits
Known for its expansive world and engaging quests, this game lets players collect and use powerful fruits while battling enemies. Its vast community ensures constant updates and challenges.
Grand Piece Online
This adventure-focused game allows players to hunt for treasures, weapons and abilities. Cooperative gameplay and competitive battles make it a standout choice.
Pixel Piece
With vibrant graphics and unique devil-fruit mechanics, this game provides a fresh take on the genre, offering an engaging experience for new and seasoned players.
Shindo Life
Inspired by multiple anime series, this game offers a mix of exploration and combat, allowing players to customise their gameplay.
Pirate Warriors
Fast-paced action sequences define this game, offering intense battles and a variety of abilities inspired by One Piece.
Anime Fighters Simulator
Although not focused on fruits, this game brings together characters from various anime series for epic battles, offering an engaging alternative.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What rewards can I get from redeeming codes?
Players receive gems, cash and occasionally exclusive items. Gems are primarily used for spinning fruits, while cash can unlock additional upgrades and perks.
Do codes in Fruit Battlegrounds expire?
Yes, codes have limited validity. They may expire after a set time or once a specific number of redemptions have been reached.
Do Fruit Battlegrounds codes work on all platforms?
Codes are compatible with all platforms that support Roblox, including PC, mobile devices and consoles.
Can I use the same code on multiple accounts?
Typically, codes are restricted to one-time use per account. Attempting to redeem the same code on different accounts might result in an error.