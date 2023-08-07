Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale is the best time to purchase wireless peripherals and accessories for your computer or laptop. The ongoing sale includes deals, discounts, and offers on products from brands like Logitech, Lenovo, Portronics, Razer, Dell, and other brands. You can also consider Amazon Basics products that offer cheaper alternatives to well-known brands. Wireless keyboards and mice offer the convenience of using your computer without wires and come with features like adjustable DPI settings and shortcut buttons that can quickly perform tasks or execute keyboard shortcuts to optimise your workflow.

If you have an SBI Bank credit card, you can purchase some of these discounted products at even lower prices. We've picked some of the most noteworthy deals on wireless keyboards and mice that are available at a discount, before the sale ends on Tuesday.

Logitech MK240 Nano Wireless USB Keyboard and Mouse Set

Equipped with 12 function keys, this compact plug-and-play keyboard from Logitech offers encrypted 2.4GHz wireless connectivity between the keyboard and the USB receiver. The keyboard is spill resistant (up to 60ml) according to the listing on Amazon. You can get this keyboard and contoured mouse as a part of a combo deal priced at Rs. 1,443, down from the listed price of Rs. 1,995. The battery life of the keyboard is around 36 months, while the mouse is limited at 12 months.

Buy now: Rs. 1,443 (MRP Rs. 1,995)

Portronics Toad 23 Wireless Optical Mouse

If you're looking for a wireless mouse that won't burn a hole in your pocket, the Portronics Toad 23 wireless mouse will let you connect to your computer via a USB receiver. It has an operating range of 10m and is equipped with a dedicated DPI button that will allow you to switch the resolution based on the task you are performing. The listing on Amazon claims that this plug-and-play wireless mouse has a life of over 30 lakh clicks.

Buy now: Rs. 290 (MRP Rs. 599)

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

Featuring Razer mechanical mouse switches, this wireless gaming peripheral from is claimed to offer a durability of 50 million clicks and up to 450 hours of battery life. You can connect it via Bluetooth for battery efficient use, or via HyperSpeed Wireless mode for low latency peformance while gaming. It will let you customise your DPI settings — up to 16,000dpi — and store it on the mouse and you can switch among them, even when you aren't connected to your computer. It features six programmable buttons that can also be used for macro functions via Razer Synapse.

Buy now: Rs. 3,629 (MRP Rs. 5,499)

Logitech Pop Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard

Launched last year, this colourful keyboard from Logitech features a typewriter-like design and is equipped with mechanical switches with audible feedback. You can connect the keyboard to three devices via Bluetooth, or via the Logi Bolt USB connector. It also has eight emoji keys that can be swapped out and reprogrammed via Logitech's app on Windows and macOS. The battery on this keyboard is rated to last for three years and it is claimed to offer up to 50 million keystrokes.

Buy now: Rs. 3,997 (MRP Rs. 9,995)

Lenovo 130 Wireless Compact Mouse

This ambidextrous ergonomic mouse allows you to use the mouse wheel as a middle click button, and has a 1000dpi optical sensor. It connects to your computer via a 2.4GHz connection with a Nano USB receiver and has a battery life of 10 months. It offers plug-and-play support on Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems. According to the listing on Amazon, the Lenovo 130 wireless mouse has a durability of up to 3 million clicks.

Buy now: Rs. 524 (MRP Rs. 1,090)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.