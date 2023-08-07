Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Top Wireless Mouse, Keyboard Deals, Discounts and Offers

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale brings deals, discounts, and offers on wireless mice and keyboard from Logitech, Lenovo, Portronics, Razer, and Dell.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 August 2023 16:04 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Top Wireless Mouse, Keyboard Deals, Discounts and Offers

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale began on August 4

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale ends on Tuesday
  • You can purchase wireless keyboards and mice at discounted rates
  • An SBI credit card will bring Amazon Great Freedom sale instant discounts

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale is the best time to purchase wireless peripherals and accessories for your computer or laptop. The ongoing sale includes deals, discounts, and offers on products from brands like Logitech, Lenovo, Portronics, Razer, Dell, and other brands. You can also consider Amazon Basics products that offer cheaper alternatives to well-known brands. Wireless keyboards and mice offer the convenience of using your computer without wires and come with features like adjustable DPI settings and shortcut buttons that can quickly perform tasks or execute keyboard shortcuts to optimise your workflow.

If you have an SBI Bank credit card, you can purchase some of these discounted products at even lower prices. We've picked some of the most noteworthy deals on wireless keyboards and mice that are available at a discount, before the sale ends on Tuesday.

Logitech MK240 Nano Wireless USB Keyboard and Mouse Set

Equipped with 12 function keys, this compact plug-and-play keyboard from Logitech offers encrypted 2.4GHz wireless connectivity between the keyboard and the USB receiver. The keyboard is spill resistant (up to 60ml) according to the listing on Amazon. You can get this keyboard and contoured mouse as a part of a combo deal priced at Rs. 1,443, down from the listed price of Rs. 1,995. The battery life of the keyboard is around 36 months, while the mouse is limited at 12 months.

 

Buy now: Rs. 1,443 (MRP Rs. 1,995)

Portronics Toad 23 Wireless Optical Mouse

If you're looking for a wireless mouse that won't burn a hole in your pocket, the Portronics Toad 23 wireless mouse will let you connect to your computer via a USB receiver. It has an operating range of 10m and is equipped with a dedicated DPI button that will allow you to switch the resolution based on the task you are performing. The listing on Amazon claims that this plug-and-play wireless mouse has a life of over 30 lakh clicks.

 

Buy now: Rs. 290 (MRP Rs. 599)

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

Featuring Razer mechanical mouse switches, this wireless gaming peripheral from is claimed to offer a durability of 50 million clicks and up to 450 hours of battery life. You can connect it via Bluetooth for battery efficient use, or via HyperSpeed Wireless mode for low latency peformance while gaming. It will let you customise your DPI settings — up to 16,000dpi — and store it on the mouse and you can switch among them, even when you aren't connected to your computer. It features six programmable buttons that can also be used for macro functions via Razer Synapse.

 

Buy now: Rs. 3,629 (MRP Rs. 5,499)

Logitech Pop Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard

Launched last year, this colourful keyboard from Logitech features a typewriter-like design and is equipped with mechanical switches with audible feedback. You can connect the keyboard to three devices via Bluetooth, or via the Logi Bolt USB connector. It also has eight emoji keys that can be swapped out and reprogrammed via Logitech's app on Windows and macOS. The battery on this keyboard is rated to last for three years and it is claimed to offer up to 50 million keystrokes.

 

Buy now: Rs. 3,997 (MRP Rs. 9,995)

Lenovo 130 Wireless Compact Mouse

This ambidextrous ergonomic mouse allows you to use the mouse wheel as a middle click button, and has a 1000dpi optical sensor. It connects to your computer via a 2.4GHz connection with a Nano USB receiver and has a battery life of 10 months. It offers plug-and-play support on Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems. According to the listing on Amazon, the Lenovo 130 wireless mouse has a durability of up to 3 million clicks. 

 

Buy now: Rs. 524 (MRP Rs. 1,090)

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023, Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Amazon Great Freedom sale, Great Freedom Festival sale, wireles keyboard, wireless mice, keyboards, mice, computer peripherals, wireless accessories
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma to Buy 10.3 Percent Stake in Firm From Antfin Amid China Concerns
Meesho Posts First-Ever Profit, Plans IPO in 12 to 18 Months

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Top Wireless Mouse, Keyboard Deals, Discounts and Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to Launch on This Date
  2. iPhone 15 Could Face Challenges Despite New Hardware Upgrades: Report
  3. Realme 11x 5G May Launch in India Soon: Colours, Storage Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Top Offers on ANC Headphones
  6. Netflix Subscription Plans Detailed: Price, Features, Devices, More
  7. Top iPad, Apple Watch, Mac Mini Deals During Amazon's Great Freedom Sale
  8. OnePlus Open Leaked Renders Suggest Wider Body, Rear Cameras: See Design
  9. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Renders, Live Shots Tip Quad Rear Camera Module
  10. iPhone 15 Series Will Reportedly Be Unveiled on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3 After Entering Lunar Orbit
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Models to Feature Stacked Rear Camera Sensor Design: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Oppo A58 4G Said to Launch in India on August 8; Price, Sale Date, Specifications Tipped
  4. Meesho Posts First-Ever Profit, Plans IPO in 12 to 18 Months
  5. Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma to Buy 10.3 Percent Stake in Firm From Antfin Amid China Concerns
  6. Huobi Stirs Insolvency Speculation Amid Drop in Total Value Locked, Records $64 Million in Outflows: Report
  7. Citroen C3 Aircross: Specifications, Features, and Price in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G With Exynos 1280 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme 11x 5G India Launch Expected Soon; Storage Options, Colourways Tipped
  10. Barbie, Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Crosses $1 Billion at Global Box Office
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.