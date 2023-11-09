Samsung Galaxy S23 FE New Exclusive Colour Variants Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was launched in India in October 2023. As the name suggests, it is the Fan Edition model of the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones, which was released this year in February. The Indian variant of the phone comes with an in-house Exynos 2200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W charging support. Samsung has now released the handset in two additional exclusive colour options.

In a post on X, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy S23 FE model is now available in additional colours, exclusively on the official Samsung website. These “special edition colours” are Indigo and Tangerine.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in India

The 8GB + 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is priced in India at Rs. 59,999. It initially launched in Cream, Graphite, Mint, and Purple colour options. Now, the phone can also be bought in Indigo and Tangerine colourways, however, these colour options are only available on the Samsung website.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Fan Edition model features a 6.4-inch Dynamic full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and is powered by an in-house Exynos 2200 SoC. The triple rear camera of the phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel OIS-supported primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. The front camera comes with a 10-megapixel sensor.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. It supports Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Galaxy S23 FE measures 158mm x 76.5mm x 8.2mm in size and weighs 209 grams.

