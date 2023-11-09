Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE New Exclusive Colour Variants Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE initially launched in Cream, Graphite, Mint, and Purple colour options.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 November 2023 16:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE New Exclusive Colour Variants Launched in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is now also available in Indigo and Tangerine colourways

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes with a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch Dynamic full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display
  • The Galaxy S23 FE supports 25W wired fast charging with 4,500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was launched in India in October 2023. As the name suggests, it is the Fan Edition model of the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones, which was released this year in February. The Indian variant of the phone comes with an in-house Exynos 2200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W charging support. Samsung has now released the handset in two additional exclusive colour options.

In a post on X, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy S23 FE model is now available in additional colours, exclusively on the official Samsung website. These “special edition colours” are Indigo and Tangerine.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in India

The 8GB + 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is priced in India at Rs. 59,999. It initially launched in Cream, Graphite, Mint, and Purple colour options. Now, the phone can also be bought in Indigo and Tangerine colourways, however, these colour options are only available on the Samsung website.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Fan Edition model features a 6.4-inch Dynamic full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and is powered by an in-house Exynos 2200 SoC. The triple rear camera of the phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel OIS-supported primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. The front camera comes with a 10-megapixel sensor.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. It supports Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Galaxy S23 FE measures 158mm x 76.5mm x 8.2mm in size and weighs 209 grams.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE colour options, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in India, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google’s Android 14 Storage Bug Gets Patched With New November Security Update, but There’s a Catch

