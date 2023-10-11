Amazon is hosting the new edition of Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 ahead of Diwali and Dussehra and thousands of products are listed with price cuts on the e-commerce website now. If you're planning to upgrade your current smart TV or get a new one, this would be one of the best times to do so. Smart TVs from popular brands like Acer, Samsung, Redmi, Sony, LG, and more are currently up for grabs at discounted prices. Further, shoppers can avail different bank offers, coupon-based discounts and exchange discounts.

Here, we have listed the best smart TVs under Rs. 15,000 that are available during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale.

Acer 32-inch V Series TV

Acer's 32-inch V series HD-ready smart QLED TV is currently offered at a price tag of Rs. 14,999, down from Rs. 24,999. Amazon is providing up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount for purchases made using SBI credit cards. Customers can benefit from the additional exchange offer discount, which is capped at Rs. 4,360. It runs on Google TV and offers 16GB of storage. This smart TV packs 30W speakers with Dolby Audio support.

Buy now at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

‎Redmi Smart TV 32

Amazon has currently listed Redmi's F-series 32-inch Smart LED Fire TV for Rs. 9,499. Customers shopping with SBI bank cards can buy it with an additional discount of Rs. 1,500. Amazon also has an exchange discount option available in case you want to replace your old TV with a new model. The exchange offer is capped at Rs. 4,360. The Redmi Smart TV 32 features a 60Hz refresh rate display. It includes Xiaomi's proprietary Vivid Picture Engine and packs 20W speakers along with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support.

Buy now at Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

LG 32-inch HD Ready TV

Amazon has listed LG's 32-inch HD-ready smart LED TV for Rs. 13,490, instead of Rs. 30,990. There are discounts for purchases made through SBI cards as well. Also, the online marketplace is offering Rs. 300 cashback and 2,200 welcome rewards on purchases made via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. This smart TV runs on ‎WebOS and offers 60Hz refresh rate. It has 8GB storage capacity and includes speakers with 16W output.

Buy now at Rs. 13,490 (MRP Rs. 30,990)

Samsung 32-inch Wondertainment Series TV

Samsung's 32-inch HD-ready Wondertainment series LED smart TV is currently available for Rs. 11,990, down from Rs. 22,900. An exchange discount of up to Rs. 4,360 can be availed by exchanging an old TV. Purchases made using SBI credit cards are eligible to receive up to a Rs. 1,500 discount as well. This smart TV features 60Hz refresh rate display and speakers with Dolby Digital Plus technology and 20W output.

Buy now at Rs. 11,990 (MRP Rs. 22,900)

Acer 32-inch Advanced I Series HD TV

Amazon has currently listed Acer's 32-inch Advanced I Series HD ready smart LED TV for Rs. 10,499, instead of Rs. 20,999. Customers shopping with SBI credit cards can buy it with an additional discount of Rs. 1,500. Amazon also has an exchange discount option available in case you want to replace your old TV with a new model. The exchange offer is capped at Rs. 4,360. This Acer TV features a 60Hz refresh rate display. It includes 16GB storage and packs 30W speakers with Dolby Audio technology.

Buy now at Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 40,990)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.