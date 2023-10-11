Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on 32-Inch Smart TVs Under Rs. 15,000

Samsung's 32-inch HD-ready Wondertainment series LED smart TV is currently available for Rs. 11,990.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 October 2023 18:40 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on 32-Inch Smart TVs Under Rs. 15,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

Acer's 32-inch V series HD-ready smart QLED TV is currently offered at a price tag of Rs. 14,999

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale is currently live for all users
  • The sale started on October 8
  • Amazon has listed LG's 32-inch HD-ready smart LED TV for Rs. 13,490
Advertisement

Amazon is hosting the new edition of Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 ahead of Diwali and Dussehra and thousands of products are listed with price cuts on the e-commerce website now. If you're planning to upgrade your current smart TV or get a new one, this would be one of the best times to do so. Smart TVs from popular brands like Acer, Samsung, Redmi, Sony, LG, and more are currently up for grabs at discounted prices. Further, shoppers can avail different bank offers, coupon-based discounts and exchange discounts.

Here, we have listed the best smart TVs under Rs. 15,000 that are available during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale.

Acer 32-inch V Series TV

Acer's 32-inch V series HD-ready smart QLED TV is currently offered at a price tag of Rs. 14,999, down from Rs. 24,999. Amazon is providing up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount for purchases made using SBI credit cards. Customers can benefit from the additional exchange offer discount, which is capped at Rs. 4,360. It runs on Google TV and offers 16GB of storage. This smart TV packs 30W speakers with Dolby Audio support.

Buy now at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

‎Redmi Smart TV 32

Amazon has currently listed Redmi's F-series 32-inch Smart LED Fire TV for Rs. 9,499. Customers shopping with SBI bank cards can buy it with an additional discount of Rs. 1,500. Amazon also has an exchange discount option available in case you want to replace your old TV with a new model. The exchange offer is capped at Rs. 4,360. The Redmi Smart TV 32 features a 60Hz refresh rate display. It includes Xiaomi's proprietary Vivid Picture Engine and packs 20W speakers along with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support.

Buy now at Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

LG 32-inch HD Ready TV

Amazon has listed LG's 32-inch HD-ready smart LED TV for Rs. 13,490, instead of Rs. 30,990. There are discounts for purchases made through SBI cards as well. Also, the online marketplace is offering Rs. 300 cashback and 2,200 welcome rewards on purchases made via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. This smart TV runs on ‎WebOS and offers 60Hz refresh rate. It has 8GB storage capacity and includes speakers with 16W output.

Buy now at Rs. 13,490 (MRP Rs. 30,990)

Samsung 32-inch Wondertainment Series TV

Samsung's 32-inch HD-ready Wondertainment series LED smart TV is currently available for Rs. 11,990, down from Rs. 22,900. An exchange discount of up to Rs. 4,360 can be availed by exchanging an old TV. Purchases made using SBI credit cards are eligible to receive up to a Rs. 1,500 discount as well. This smart TV features 60Hz refresh rate display and speakers with Dolby Digital Plus technology and 20W output.

Buy now at Rs. 11,990 (MRP Rs. 22,900)

Acer 32-inch Advanced I Series HD TV

Amazon has currently listed Acer's 32-inch Advanced I Series HD ready smart LED TV for Rs. 10,499, instead of Rs. 20,999. Customers shopping with SBI credit cards can buy it with an additional discount of Rs. 1,500. Amazon also has an exchange discount option available in case you want to replace your old TV with a new model. The exchange offer is capped at Rs. 4,360. This Acer TV features a 60Hz refresh rate display. It includes 16GB storage and packs 30W speakers with Dolby Audio technology.

Buy now at Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 40,990)

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Amazon, Sale Offers, Sale Offers 2023, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Acer, LG, Redmi
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Best Flip Phones to Watch Out for This Festive Season 2023

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on 32-Inch Smart TVs Under Rs. 15,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 12 Release Date Possibly Leaked by Intel: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus Open Alleged Hands-on Video Shows Almost Invisible Display Crease
  3. Here Are the Best Gaming Laptop Deals Under Rs. 60,000 in the Amazon Sale
  4. BGMI 2.8 Update Is Now Live: Zombies Edge Mode, Hoverboard, More
  5. Samsung May Use Galaxy Z Fold 5’s Waterdrop Hinge in Upcoming Notebook
  6. National Cinema Day 2023: How to Book Rs. 99 Tickets Online for October 13
  7. OnePlus 12’s Design Feature and Camera Hardware Leaked: Details
  8. Motorola Edge 2023 With Dimensity 7030 SoC Debuts at This Price
  9. Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  10. OnePlus Watch 2 With Circular Display Launch Timeline Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Passkeys Now Offered as Default Login Option for Personal Google Accounts: How it Works
  2. Infinix Zero 30 4G Renders, Specifications Leak, Launch Could Be Imminent
  3. OnePlus 12’s Watch-Inspired Design, Camera Hardware Leaked Online: All Details
  4. Walt Disney Said to Hold Initial Talks With Blackstone Over Stake in Disney+ Hotstar, TV Business in India
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Over $27,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Trade in Dips
  6. Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in India Leaked Ahead of October 12 Launch
  7. Vivo Executive, Three Others Arrested by ED in Money Laundering Case
  8. PS5 Updated With Smaller Form Factor, 1TB Storage; Will Go on Sale Next Month
  9. Motorola Edge 2023 With Dimensity 7030 SoC, 68W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Crypto Relief Aid Set-Up in War-Ridden Israel; Unocoin CEO Lists Ethical Implications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »