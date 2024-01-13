Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day sale will be open until January 18.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2024 10:35 IST
Amazon Great Indian Republic Day sale is live, and customers can now access products across various categories with heavy discounts. The ongoing sale event brings deals and offers on smartphones, laptops, tablets, mobile accessories, smart home devices, audio products, home appliances, and several other types of consumer electronics products. In addition to the discounts on these prices, customers can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Bank credit card and EMI transactions, while exchanging an older device for an additional discount can lower the final price of their purchase.

Unlike Amazon's Prime Day sale, customers won't need a subscription in order to access the deals for the next few days until the sale ends on January 18. However, Prime members do have access to expedited shipping at no additional cost, on many products during the sale.

Don't miss our coverage of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Republic Day sale as we highlight some of the top deals available on laptops, mobiles, tablets, earphones, and other devices. You can also follow us on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram for more details on these deals.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
