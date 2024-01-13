Amazon Great Republic Day sale is now open to all customers, 12 hours after it began at midnight for Prime members. As part of the ongoing sale, Amazon is offering discounts on several products — including its own Kindle, Fire TV, and Echo devices. You can pick up an Amazon device during the company's sale events at much lower prices, with discounts of up to 15 percent on Kindle readers and up to 60 percent off on Fire TV models.

As part of the ongoing sale on Amazon, customers can purchase the Echo Dot (5th Gen) for Rs. 4,949, down from the listed price of Rs. 5,499. Meanwhile, the Echo Dot (4th Gen) which is equipped with a clock, is currently priced at Rs. 3,749. For those looking to pick up an even more affordable smart speaker, the Echo Pop speaker is on sale for Rs. 3,449 (previously Rs. 4,999). The Echo Show 5 with a 5.5-inch display is currently priced at 5,999 instead of Rs. 8,999 during the sale.

If you're looking to purchase a Kindle e-reader, you can pick up the standard model with a 6-inch display at Rs. 8,499 (previously Rs. 9,999). The Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature model are priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. You can also buy the Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) at Rs. 18,999 instead of its previous price of Rs. 21,999.

The Redmi 43-inch 4K LED Fire TV is currently priced at Rs. 24,500 (it was launched in India at Rs. 26,999). You can purchase the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Fire Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote at Rs. 2,999 (previously Rs. 4,999) and Rs. 3,999 (previously Rs. 5,999), respectively.

Product MRP Deal Price Echo Dot (5th Gen) Rs. 5,499 Rs. 4,949 Echo Pop Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,449 Echo Show 5 Rs. 8,999 Rs. 5,999 Kindle (6-inch) Rs. 9,999 Rs. 8,499 Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) Rs. 21,999 Rs. 18,999 Redmi 43-inch 4K LED Fire TV Rs. 26,999 Rs. 24,500 Fire TV Stick with Alexa Remote Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999 Fire TV Stick with Alexa Remote Rs. 3,999 Rs. 3,999

