Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024

SBI customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 January 2024 17:13 IST
Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024

Acer Nitro V (left) and HP Victus 16 are both available at discounted prices

Highlights
  • Acer Nitro V is currently priced at Rs. 77,990
  • The Asus TUF F15 (2023) will cost you Rs. 99,990 during the sale
  • The HP Victus 16 is listed at Rs. 78,990 as part of the Amazon sale
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is underway, bringing down the prices of various consumer electronics devices over the weekend. While prices of devices have been dropped across categories, customers looking out for deals on gaming laptops should keep a keen eye on the company's product listing to spot a few good deals that can make powerful gaming laptops easier on the wallet. You can now purchase powerful gaming laptops that cost less than Rs. 1 lakh during the ongoing sale.

With offers on laptops from Acer, HP, MSI, Dell, and Asus, there are several models to pick from after the sale kicked off on Saturday. If you are looking for a gaming laptop powered by 12th generation Intel Core i7 processors, you can consider the Asus TUF F15 (2023) which is priced at Rs. 99,990 (MRP Rs. 1,33,990) or the MSI Sword 15 A2VF that costs Rs. 96,990 (MRP Rs. 1,56,990). These laptops are equipped with 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, and 144Hz full-HD displays.

You can also purchase laptops that are priced under Rs. 80,000 during the ongoing Amazon sale. These include the Acer Nitro V at Rs. 77,990 (MRP Rs. 92,999) with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU paired with 16GB of RAM and a Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU. Available at a slightly lower price, the Dell G15 5520 costs Rs. 74,490 (MRP Rs. 1,05,383) and features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU.

Another laptop with similar specifications, the MSI Katana GF66, is priced at Rs. 69,990 (MRP Rs. 95,990), and it features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, and 16GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the HP Victus 16 runs on a Ryzen 7 7840HS APU paired with 16GB of RAM and a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU — it was listed at Rs. 99,527 and is now priced at Rs. 78,990.

You can exchange your older laptop and lower the price of your next purchase. Meanwhile, you can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions while the Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live. Here's a list of some of the best deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh in India during the ongoing Amazon sale.

Product MRP Deal Price
Asus TUF F15 (2023) Rs. 1,33,990 Rs. 99,990
MSI Sword 15 A2VF Rs. 1,56,990 Rs. 96,990
Acer Nitro V Rs. 92,999 Rs. 77,990
Dell G15 5520 Rs. 1,05,383 Rs. 74,490
MSI Katana GF66 Rs. 69,990 Rs. 95,990
HP Victus 16 Rs. 99,527 Rs. 78,990

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day sale, Republic day offers, Amazon sale, Gaming laptop offers, gaming laptop discounts, Laptop deals, Sale offers, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Comment
