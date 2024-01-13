Realme 12 Pro+ is expected to launch in India later this month, but the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to reveal the design and specifications of the handset. These details have now been leaked via YouTube, in the form of a first impressions video. The Realme 12 Pro+ is shown to be available in two colour options, sporting a curved AMOLED display. The rear camera module is shown with a triple camera setup, while the phone runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

While the company recently began to tease the design of the Realme 12 Pro+, YouTuber Isa Marcial has revealed the design of the handset in a video posted on Friday (via MySmartPrice) that shows both phones in beige and blue colourways with what appears to be a leather-like finish. The rear panel has the company's logo at the bottom left corner, while a centre-aligned metallic band stretches from the top to the bottom.

The video shows the Realme 12 Pro+ will sport a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display and support animations on the edges for notification alerts. Both the power button and volume keys are located on the right edge, while the lower edge of the phone houses the SIM tray, the USB Type-C port, and a speaker.

After showing off the circular camera module on the smartphone, the YouTuber demonstrates some of the camera features on the Realme 12 Pro+ — it will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 64-megapixel camera. The latter is expected to be a telephoto camera, which is also briefly demonstrated in the video.

The YouTuber navigates to the "About device" section in the settings app, which gives us a good look at the phone's specifications. The Realme 12 Pro+ will be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip and will be equipped with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is also shown to run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 out-of-the-box.

The Realme 12 Pro+ will pack a 5,000Ah battery, according to the specifications of the phone revealed in the first impressions video. More details about the smartphone are expected to surface closer to the launch date of the handset, which is yet to be revealed by the company.

