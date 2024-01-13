Technology News

Realme 12 Pro+ Design, Specifications Revealed via First Impressions Video Ahead of Debut

Realme 12 Pro+ is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip and run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 out-of-the-box.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2024 15:18 IST
Realme 12 Pro+ Design, Specifications Revealed via First Impressions Video Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Isa Marcial

Realme 12 Pro+ is shown in blue and beige colourways

  • A YouTuber has revealed the design of the Realme 12 Pro+
  • The video also shows the detailed specifications of the handset
  • The Realme 12 Pro+ is expected to run on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip
Realme 12 Pro+ is expected to launch in India later this month, but the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to reveal the design and specifications of the handset. These details have now been leaked via YouTube, in the form of a first impressions video. The Realme 12 Pro+ is shown to be available in two colour options, sporting a curved AMOLED display. The rear camera module is shown with a triple camera setup, while the phone runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

While the company recently began to tease the design of the Realme 12 Pro+, YouTuber Isa Marcial has revealed the design of the handset in a video posted on Friday (via MySmartPrice) that shows both phones in beige and blue colourways with what appears to be a leather-like finish. The rear panel has the company's logo at the bottom left corner, while a centre-aligned metallic band stretches from the top to the bottom.

The video shows the Realme 12 Pro+ will sport a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display and support animations on the edges for notification alerts.  Both the power button and volume keys are located on the right edge, while the lower edge of the phone houses the SIM tray, the USB Type-C port, and a speaker.

After showing off the circular camera module on the smartphone, the YouTuber demonstrates some of the camera features on the Realme 12 Pro+ — it will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 64-megapixel camera. The latter is expected to be a telephoto camera, which is also briefly demonstrated in the video.

The YouTuber navigates to the "About device" section in the settings app, which gives us a good look at the phone's specifications. The Realme 12 Pro+ will be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip and will be equipped with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is also shown to run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 out-of-the-box. 

The Realme 12 Pro+ will pack a 5,000Ah battery, according to the specifications of the phone revealed in the first impressions video. More details about the smartphone are expected to surface closer to the launch date of the handset, which is yet to be revealed by the company.

Further reading: Realme 12 Pro Plus, Realme 12 Pro Plus specifications, Realme 12 Pro Plus design, Realme
Microsoft Pips Apple to Become World's Most Valuable Company Amid Concerns Over Smartphone Demand

