If you're shopping for new home appliances in this new year, then you've got plenty of options courtesy of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. It is now open to all users in India, offering direct discounts, exchange deals, bank benefits and other offers on a wide range of consumer electronics. Large home appliances, ranging from air conditioners and refrigerators to washing machines, are available at discounted prices of up to 65 percent during the Amazon sale. Customers can find significant discounts on top offerings from brands like Bosche, Daikin, LG, IFB, Panasonic, Samsung, Voltas Beko, and others.

One of the most notable deals is live on the Samsung 419 L 3 Star Convertible refrigerator. With a list price of Rs. 71,990, customers can get it for as low as Rs. 51,990. There's an additional discount coupon of Rs. 2,500 which can be applied to the product during the Amazon sale.

The e-commerce giant brings additional benefits such as coupon discounts or bank benefits which can help lower the effective sale price. Buyers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on SBI card transactions. Further, purchases made during the sale will also unlock bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000. And if they do not wish to pay the product's full price in one go, there are no-cost EMI options to choose from. There's also a cashback of up to five percent on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on Large Home Appliances

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link Samsung 419 L 3 Star Bespoke AI Refrigerator Rs. 71,990 Rs. 51,990 Buy Now Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC Rs. 63,400 Rs. 43,990 Buy Now LG 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Rs. 51,990 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator Rs. 1,22,899 Rs. 73,990 Buy Now Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 30,500 Rs. 23,990 Buy Now Faber 60cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Rs. 28,590 Rs. 14,290 Buy Now LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven Rs. 16,999 Rs. 12,990 Buy Now Elica 60cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Rs. 24,990 Rs. 10,499 Buy Now Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 14,400 Rs. 10,970 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.