LG 655 L Side by Side Refrigerator comes with auto-defrost function to prevent ice build-up
Highlights
Amazon sale brings offers on home appliances and consumer electronics
Samsung 419 L 3 Star Convertible refrigerator is available for Rs. 51,990
Up to 5 percent cashback is offered on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards
If you're shopping for new home appliances in this new year, then you've got plenty of options courtesy of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. It is now open to all users in India, offering direct discounts, exchange deals, bank benefits and other offers on a wide range of consumer electronics. Large home appliances, ranging from air conditioners and refrigerators to washing machines, are available at discounted prices of up to 65 percent during the Amazon sale. Customers can find significant discounts on top offerings from brands like Bosche, Daikin, LG, IFB, Panasonic, Samsung, Voltas Beko, and others.
One of the most notable deals is live on the Samsung 419 L 3 Star Convertible refrigerator. With a list price of Rs. 71,990, customers can get it for as low as Rs. 51,990. There's an additional discount coupon of Rs. 2,500 which can be applied to the product during the Amazon sale.
The e-commerce giant brings additional benefits such as coupon discounts or bank benefits which can help lower the effective sale price. Buyers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on SBI card transactions. Further, purchases made during the sale will also unlock bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000. And if they do not wish to pay the product's full price in one go, there are no-cost EMI options to choose from. There's also a cashback of up to five percent on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on Large Home Appliances