Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Brings Up to 65 Percent Discount on Large Home Appliances

Buyers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on SBI card transactions.

Updated: 13 January 2025 16:34 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Brings Up to 65 Percent Discount on Large Home Appliances

Photo Credit: LG

LG 655 L Side by Side Refrigerator comes with auto-defrost function to prevent ice build-up

Highlights
  • Amazon sale brings offers on home appliances and consumer electronics
  • Samsung 419 L 3 Star Convertible refrigerator is available for Rs. 51,990
  • Up to 5 percent cashback is offered on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards
If you're shopping for new home appliances in this new year, then you've got plenty of options courtesy of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. It is now open to all users in India, offering direct discounts, exchange deals, bank benefits and other offers on a wide range of consumer electronics. Large home appliances, ranging from air conditioners and refrigerators to washing machines, are available at discounted prices of up to 65 percent during the Amazon sale. Customers can find significant discounts on top offerings from brands like Bosche, Daikin, LG, IFB, Panasonic, Samsung, Voltas Beko, and others.

One of the most notable deals is live on the Samsung 419 L 3 Star Convertible refrigerator. With a list price of Rs. 71,990, customers can get it for as low as Rs. 51,990. There's an additional discount coupon of Rs. 2,500 which can be applied to the product during the Amazon sale.

The e-commerce giant brings additional benefits such as coupon discounts or bank benefits which can help lower the effective sale price. Buyers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on SBI card transactions. Further, purchases made during the sale will also unlock bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000. And if they do not wish to pay the product's full price in one go, there are no-cost EMI options to choose from. There's also a cashback of up to five percent on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on Large Home Appliances

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Samsung 419 L 3 Star Bespoke AI Refrigerator Rs. 71,990 Rs. 51,990 Buy Now
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC Rs. 63,400 Rs. 43,990 Buy Now
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Rs. 51,990 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now
LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator Rs. 1,22,899 Rs. 73,990 Buy Now
Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 30,500 Rs. 23,990 Buy Now
Faber 60cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Rs. 28,590 Rs. 14,290 Buy Now
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven Rs. 16,999 Rs. 12,990 Buy Now
Elica 60cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Rs. 24,990 Rs. 10,499 Buy Now
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 14,400 Rs. 10,970 Buy Now
LG 655 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (GL B257EPZX)

LG 655 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (GL B257EPZX)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Side by Side Refrigerator
Capacity 655 L
Compressor Type Smart Inverter Compressor
Defrosting Type Frost Free
Door Type Side by Side
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (CS/CU-AU18ZKY5)

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (CS/CU-AU18ZKY5)

  • KEY SPECS
Capacity 1.5 Ton
Star Rating 5 Star
Type Inverter Split
Condenser Coil Copper
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Power Consumption 1290 W
Dimensions 107.6 cm x 24.1 cm x 29.6 cm
Samsung 9 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BD)

Samsung 9 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BD)

  • KEY SPECS
Type Top Load
Washing Capacity 9 kg
Function Type Fully Automatic
Washing Method Pulsator
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Tub Material Stainless Steel
Technology Used SpaceMax™ Technology
