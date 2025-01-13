Best TWS Earphones Under Rs. 10,000 Deals in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale:

Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on TWS Earphones Under Rs 10,000

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is currently live in India.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 January 2025 14:04 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Sony WF-C510 (pictured) TWS earphones were launched in India in November 2024

Highlights
  • SBI customers can get a 10 percent instant discount
  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get up to 5 percent cashback
  • Buyers may get bumper rewards of up to Rs. 5,000
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 started for all users in India on January 13. A wide range of items, including home furnishing items, electronic devices, personal gadgets and more, are offered at discounted rates during the sale. Over and above the lowered sale prices, customers can enjoy additional benefits with bank and exchange offers, as well as coupon discounts. These help reduce the effective price of a product even further. Here we have compiled a list of the best deals on TWS earphones under Rs. 10,000 that you should check out during the ongoing sale.

SBI customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000. With SBI credit and debit cards, shoppers can get additional offers. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get up to five percent cashback options on select purchases. Buyers may also be able to unlock bumper rewards of up to Rs. 5,000.

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earphones were launched in India at a price of Rs. 12,990 in June 2024. During the ongoing sale, they are available on the e-commerce site for Rs. 9,989. With additional bank offers or discount coupons, the effective price of the headset can be further lowered. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, on the other hand, can now be bought at Rs. 8,499, down from the introductory price of Rs. 17,999. The budget Sony WF-C510 earphones were launched in the country at Rs. 4,990. During the sale, they are listed on Amazon at Rs. 4,488 but can be bought at the lowest effective price of Rs. 3,488, with additional bank offers.

Best TWS Earphones Under Rs. 10,000 Deals in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale:

Product Name MRP Sale Price Buy Now Link
Sennheiser Accentum TWS Rs. 12,990 Rs. 9,989 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Rs. 17,999 Rs. 8,499 Buy Now
Marshall Minor III Rs. 11,999 Rs. 7,997 Buy Now
Skullcandy Rail Rs. 21,999 Rs. 7,997 Buy Now
Soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 Rs. 17,499 Rs. 7,785 Buy Now
JBL Live Pro 2 Rs. 16,999 Rs. 6,999 Buy Now
Sony WF-C700N Rs. 8,990 Rs. 6,998 Buy Now
JBL Tune Buds Rs. 6,999 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
Sony WF-C510 Rs. 4,990 Rs. 4,488 Buy Now
Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW Rs. 7,490 Rs. 4,153 Buy Now
 
Sony WF-C510 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • Bright, colourful sound
  • Good battery life
  • DSEE support
  • 360 Audio Reality support
  • Multi-point connectivity
  • Bad
  • No ANC
  • No high-end audio codec support
Read detailed Sony WF-C510 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Yellow
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Sony WF-C700N True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Secure, comfortable fit with good noise isolation
  • Physical button controls, good app
  • Warm, feel-good sonic signature
  • Straightforward, reliable performance
  • Bad
  • No advanced Bluetooth codec support
  • Inadequate battery capacity on the charging case
  • Sound isn’t too detailed
Read detailed Sony WF-C700N True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and comfort
  • IPX7 water resistance
  • Very good sound quality with the Scalable codec
  • Excellent ANC and hear-through
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Works optimally only with Samsung devices, no app on iOS
  • Wider voice assistant support missing
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
