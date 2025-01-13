Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 started for all users in India on January 13. A wide range of items, including home furnishing items, electronic devices, personal gadgets and more, are offered at discounted rates during the sale. Over and above the lowered sale prices, customers can enjoy additional benefits with bank and exchange offers, as well as coupon discounts. These help reduce the effective price of a product even further. Here we have compiled a list of the best deals on TWS earphones under Rs. 10,000 that you should check out during the ongoing sale.

SBI customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000. With SBI credit and debit cards, shoppers can get additional offers. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get up to five percent cashback options on select purchases. Buyers may also be able to unlock bumper rewards of up to Rs. 5,000.

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earphones were launched in India at a price of Rs. 12,990 in June 2024. During the ongoing sale, they are available on the e-commerce site for Rs. 9,989. With additional bank offers or discount coupons, the effective price of the headset can be further lowered. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, on the other hand, can now be bought at Rs. 8,499, down from the introductory price of Rs. 17,999. The budget Sony WF-C510 earphones were launched in the country at Rs. 4,990. During the sale, they are listed on Amazon at Rs. 4,488 but can be bought at the lowest effective price of Rs. 3,488, with additional bank offers.

Best TWS Earphones Under Rs. 10,000 Deals in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale:

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.