Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will continue till January 19.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 January 2025 15:46 IST
Photo Credit: Acer

SBI credit card holders can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount on purchases

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 kick-started on Monday, offering discounts on a wide range of products on the e-commerce platform. The e-commerce giant's first sale of the year features deals on consumer tech devices such as smartphones, earphones, smartwatches, home appliances, laptops, smart TVs, and more. During the sale, the tech giant has also listed discounts on gaming laptops by Acer, Lenovo, MSI, Asus, and others. Individuals can also leverage additional bank offers and exchange deals to get a better value on their purchased items.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Exchange Discounts, Bank Offers

While the e-commerce platform is offering direct discounts on products across a diverse category, those using an SBI bank credit card can get an additional 10 percent instant discount and lower the price of the product. Amazon also allows buyers to exchange their older devices to further reduce the total cost of purchase. However, these exchange offers are available on select products and different devices will fetch different discount amounts which is decided by the platform.

Those looking for a gaming laptop can opt for the Acer Nitro V with 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor and RTX 4050 6GB GPU which is usually priced at Rs. 92,999 but during the sale, it is available for Rs. 80,990. Similarly, the 2024 edition of the Lenovo LOQ is generally available on the platform at the price of Rs. 93,290, but during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, it is priced at Rs. 65,990.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops

Product Name MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
Acer Nitro V Rs. 92,999 Rs. 80,990 Buy Now
Acer ALG Rs. 99,990 Rs. 75,990 Buy Now
Lenovo LOQ 2024 Rs. 93,290 Rs. 65,990 Buy Now
MSI Katana GF66 Rs. 95,990 Rs. 91,500 Buy Now
HP Victus Rs. 98,170 Rs. 75,990 Buy Now
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Rs. 1,11,990 Rs. 80,990 Buy Now

 

Acer Nitro V 16 (2024) Laptop

Acer Nitro V 16 (2024) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk No
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Weight 2.50 kg
Acer ALG Gaming Laptop Laptop

Acer ALG Gaming Laptop Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050
Weight 1.99 kg
MSI Katana GF66 Laptop

MSI Katana GF66 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050
Weight 2.10 kg
Asus TUF F15 (2022) Laptop

Asus TUF F15 (2022) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk No
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
