Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 kick-started on Monday, offering discounts on a wide range of products on the e-commerce platform. The e-commerce giant's first sale of the year features deals on consumer tech devices such as smartphones, earphones, smartwatches, home appliances, laptops, smart TVs, and more. During the sale, the tech giant has also listed discounts on gaming laptops by Acer, Lenovo, MSI, Asus, and others. Individuals can also leverage additional bank offers and exchange deals to get a better value on their purchased items.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Exchange Discounts, Bank Offers

While the e-commerce platform is offering direct discounts on products across a diverse category, those using an SBI bank credit card can get an additional 10 percent instant discount and lower the price of the product. Amazon also allows buyers to exchange their older devices to further reduce the total cost of purchase. However, these exchange offers are available on select products and different devices will fetch different discount amounts which is decided by the platform.

Those looking for a gaming laptop can opt for the Acer Nitro V with 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor and RTX 4050 6GB GPU which is usually priced at Rs. 92,999 but during the sale, it is available for Rs. 80,990. Similarly, the 2024 edition of the Lenovo LOQ is generally available on the platform at the price of Rs. 93,290, but during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, it is priced at Rs. 65,990.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.