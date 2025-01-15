Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 kicked off earlier this week, bringing several discounts on consumer tech devices and other electronics. During the sale, customers can take advantage of several deals on wearables, including both smartwatches and fitness trackers, from brands like Apple, Samsung, Garmin, Amazfit, Redmi, and OnePlus. While the sale offers discounts on these devices, customers can also use eligible credit card and EMI transactions to further lower the cost of their purchases, during the ongoing Amazon sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: How to Avail of Bank Discounts

It's definitely worth making your purchases using a credit card, if you want to maximise your savings. Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount in partnership with SBI Card. This means that credit card and EMI transactions on products can lower the price of the Apple Watch SE (2023) that is available for Rs. 19,299 (MRP Rs. 27,900) — it can be purchased with an additional discount of Rs. 1,500.

You can also avail of a 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions. Similarly, some products are listed alongside a coupon that can be redeemed before the purchase is completed. Many products are also available with no cost EMI options.

Here are some of the top deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.