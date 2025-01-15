Technology News
Top Deals on Smartwatches, Fitness Trackers During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card purchases and 5 percent cashback on ICICI Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 January 2025 18:17 IST
Top Deals on Smartwatches, Fitness Trackers During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale for Rs. 36,400 during the ongoing Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 started on January 13
  • The sale brings discounts on the Apple Watch Series 9, Watch SE (2023)
  • Customers can also use eligible bank cards for additional discounts
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 kicked off earlier this week, bringing several discounts on consumer tech devices and other electronics. During the sale, customers can take advantage of several deals on wearables, including both smartwatches and fitness trackers, from brands like Apple, Samsung, Garmin, Amazfit, Redmi, and OnePlus. While the sale offers discounts on these devices, customers can also use eligible credit card and EMI transactions to further lower the cost of their purchases, during the ongoing Amazon sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: How to Avail of Bank Discounts

It's definitely worth making your purchases using a credit card, if you want to maximise your savings. Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount in partnership with SBI Card. This means that credit card and EMI transactions on products can lower the price of the Apple Watch SE (2023) that is available for Rs. 19,299 (MRP Rs. 27,900) — it can be purchased with an additional discount of Rs. 1,500.

You can also avail of a 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions. Similarly, some products are listed alongside a coupon that can be redeemed before the purchase is completed. Many products are also available with no cost EMI options.

Here are some of the top deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

  Product Name MRP Deal Price Amazon Link
1 Apple Watch SE (2023) Rs. 27,900 Rs. 19,299 Buy Now
2 Amazfit Active 42mm Rs. 19,999 Rs. 7,499 Buy Now
3 Noise Diva Rs. 5,999 Rs. 2,999 Buy Now
4 Fire-Boltt Brillia Rs. 18,999 Rs. 1,799 Buy Now
5 Apple Watch Series 9 Rs. 54,900 Rs. 36,400 Buy Now
6 Redmi Watch 5 Lite Rs. 6,999 Rs. 3,199 Buy Now
7 Amazfit Balance 46mm Rs. 30,999 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now
8 OnePlus Watch 2R Rs. 19,999 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now
9 Garmin Venu Sq 2 Rs. 27,990 Rs. 19,000 Buy Now
10 Fastrack Limitless Glide Rs. 2,799 Rs. 1,199 Buy Now

 

OnePlus Watch 2R

OnePlus Watch 2R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Lightweight design with IP68 rating
  • Fast wired charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Can also record short naps
  • Bad
  • No MIL-STD-810H certification
  • No case size options
  • Limited strap options
  • Watch faces need an overhaul
  • Soft speaker for Bluetooth calls
Read detailed OnePlus Watch 2R review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Garmin Venu Sq 2

Garmin Venu Sq 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Accurate fitness tracking
  • Good battery life
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • 5 ATM water resistance, good build quality
  • Useful smart health features
  • Companion app is user-friendly
  • Bad
  • Only one size option
  • Average software experience
  • Underwhelming design for the price
  • No built-in speaker
Read detailed Garmin Venu Sq 2 review
Strap Colour Cool Mint
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Square
Ideal For Unisex
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025, Amazon Sale, Amazon Deals, Sale Offers
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Comment

