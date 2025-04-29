Technology News
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Top Upcoming Deals on Amazon Devices

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 will be accessible to Amazon Prime members starting 12am (midnight) on May 1.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 April 2025 18:21 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Top Upcoming Deals on Amazon Devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (pictured) was launched in India in May 2024

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 will begin on May 1 for all customers
  • Bank offers and coupon discounts can help further lower the prices
  • Buyers can avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI options as well
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is set to kick off on May 1. The sale will go live for Prime users at midnight and will be accessible to all users in India later that day at 12pm (noon). During the sale, customers can purchase a range of items at reduced prices. Effective prices of select products can be further lowered by availing of additional bank offers and coupon discounts. We have compiled a list of Amazon devices that you can get at lucrative prices ahead of the sale.

Readers should note that HDFC Bank customers will be eligible for a 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. Users who choose to employ the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will be able to avail of a five percent cashback offer. 

If you have an eligible Amazon Gift Card, you can avail of a 10 percent discount, according to the platform. There are no-cost EMI and exchange offers that can help shoppers further lower the effective sale prices. All these additional benefits are subject to unspecified terms and conditions.

Top Upcoming Deals on Amazon Devices in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025:

Product Name MRP Sale Price Buy Now Link
Echo Show 10 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,999 Buy Now
Fire TV Cube Rs. 13,999 Rs. 12,999 Buy Now
Echo Show 8 Rs. 13,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
Echo 4th Gen Rs. 9,999 Rs. 6,999 Buy Now
Fire TV Stick 4K Rs. 6,999 Rs. 4,999 Buy Now
Echo Pop Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,949 Buy Now
Fire TV Stick HD Rs. 5,499 Rs. 2,999 Buy Now
Fire TV Stick Lite Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,599 Buy Now
 
Amazon Echo Spot 2024

Amazon Echo Spot 2024

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Excellent bedside clock
  • Plenty of customisation options
  • Compact form factor
  • Alexa integration
  • Decent display
  • Bad
  • Screen is not bright enough
  • Underwhelming audio performance
Read detailed Amazon Echo Spot 2024 review
Model Echo Spot 2024
Color Black, Blue
Power Requirement 16.5V
Touchpad No
Network connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth
Display included Yes
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Big 10.1-inch touchscreen, Netflix and Prime Video integration 
  • Unique motion capabilities let the screen follow your gaze 
  • Alexa gets periodic improvements 
  • Superb communications and monitoring features 
  • Very good camera and microphones 
  • Bad
  • Expensive 
  • Sound quality is average for the price 
  • Motion features don’t work in poorly lit rooms
Read detailed Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) review
Model Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
Network connectivity Wi-Fi
Display included Yes
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
Color Black, White
Display included Yes
Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Pop

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Pop
Color Black, Green, Purple, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Display included No
Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo (4th Gen)
Color Black, Blue, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
