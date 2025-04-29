Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is set to kick off on May 1. The sale will go live for Prime users at midnight and will be accessible to all users in India later that day at 12pm (noon). During the sale, customers can purchase a range of items at reduced prices. Effective prices of select products can be further lowered by availing of additional bank offers and coupon discounts. We have compiled a list of Amazon devices that you can get at lucrative prices ahead of the sale.

Readers should note that HDFC Bank customers will be eligible for a 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. Users who choose to employ the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will be able to avail of a five percent cashback offer.

If you have an eligible Amazon Gift Card, you can avail of a 10 percent discount, according to the platform. There are no-cost EMI and exchange offers that can help shoppers further lower the effective sale prices. All these additional benefits are subject to unspecified terms and conditions.

Top Upcoming Deals on Amazon Devices in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025:

