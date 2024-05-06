Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Printers

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will end on May 7.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 May 2024 15:52 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Printers

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 kicked off on May 2

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is offering big disocunts on several items
  • The Amazon sale coincides with Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale
  • Buyers can get additional benefits like cashback, exchange, bank offers
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, that kicked off on May 2 for all users in India, is set to end on May 7. Before the sale concludes, you can grab a range of different products at discounted prices over their usual rates. From large appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines to home entertainment items like smart televisions and speakers, are currently available at considerably lower prices. Below, we have listed some of the best deals on printers you can grab on the e-commerce site.

Before we jump into the products, it's important to note that all customers can avail of additional benefits like coupons, cashback, exchange and bank offers which will lower the effective price of certain items over the discounted sale prices. ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard Credit Card users can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000. On a minimum order of above Rs. 1,500, customers paying with the Amazon Pay UPI can get Rs. 100 cashback. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card users can also opt for a no-cost EMI payment option.

Best printer deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Rs. 17,999 Rs. 13,999
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2770 All-in-one Inktank Colour Printer Rs. 15,840 Rs. 12,099
Brother DCP-T426W Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction All in One Printer Rs. 15,590 Rs. 13,799
HP Smart Tank 589 AIO WiFi Color Printer Rs. 17,828 Rs. 12,999
HP Laser 1008w Printer Rs. 15,840 Rs. 12,299
HP Smart Tank 529 AIO Colour Printer Rs. 14,552 Rs. 10,299
HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer Rs. 21,300 Rs. 17,799
Brother DCP-T820DW Printer Rs. 22,690 Rs. 18,899

 

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, Amazon
