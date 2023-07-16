Technology News

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on Desktop PCs You Won't Want to Miss

The 2021 M1 iMac model gets a Rs. 20,000 discount

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 July 2023 07:35 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

2021 iMac is offered in Green and Silver colour options

Highlights
  • The 2023 Mac Mini Desktop is powered by a M2 Pro chip
  • HP All-in-One PC comes with 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor
  • Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5 desktop has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G chip

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has entered its second and final day and is available to all Prime members in India. The sale began on July 15 and will conclude on Sunday, July 16. Aside from the listed offers, select bank cardholders may also be eligible for additional rewards on the purchase of certain items. No-cost EMI options may also be available on chosen products to some customers upon fulfilling certain payment method criteria. Amazon is offering large discounts to all Prime members on desktop PCs, among a range of other products. Here are some of the best deals on desktops available currently that you will not want to miss out on.

2023 Mac Mini Desktop

This Mac Mini model with M2 Pro chip has an up to 12-core CPU and up to 19-core GPU. It claims to be 14 times faster than the fastest Intel-based Mac Mini. It allows users to play up to five streams of 8K ProRes 422 video at 30 frames per second (fps), or up to 23 streams of 4K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps. It comes with four Thunderbolt 4 ports and supports up to three displays including one 8K display. 

With 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, it is currently priced at Rs. 1,19,990, down from the listed price of Rs. 1,29,990.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,19,990 (MRP Rs. 1,29,990)

2021 iMac

This iMac model with the M1 chip comes with a 24-inch 4.5K (4,480 x 2,520 pixels) Retina display and 16GB of unified memory. Alongside the display, the box includes a power cord with a power adapter, a Magic mouse, a USB Type-C to Lightning Cable and a Magic keyboard. Lowered from its launch price of Rs. 1,39,990, this desktop is currently going for Rs. 1,19,990 as part of the Prime Day sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,19,990 (MRP Rs. 1,39,990)

HP All-in-One i5 12th Gen

Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, this HP All-in-One desktop comes with a 27-inch full-HD anti-glare three-sided micro-edge display. With 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, it is currently available at a 15 percent discount, at Rs. 65,990, down from the marked price of Rs. 77,772.

Buy now at: Rs. 65,990 (MRP Rs. 77,772)

HP All-in-One Intel Pentium J5040

This HP desktop is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver J5040 processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It has a 21.5-inch slim display and comes pre-installed with Windows 11. At the Prime Day sale of 2023, it is being offered at Rs. 33,990, down 21 percent from its usual Rs. 42,831.

Buy now at: Rs. 33,990 (MRP Rs. 42,831)

Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5

This desktop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, expandable up to 32GB and 512GB of SSD storage. It has NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 graphics and comes with a complimentary one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass. The Lenovo desktop is also equipped with 380W quiet cooling to optimise gaming performance. Down 45 percent from its marked price of Rs. 99,890, it is now available at Rs. 54,990.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. 99,890)

Sucharita Ganguly
