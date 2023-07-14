Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is now live for all Prime members. The ongoing Prime Day Sale 2023 from Amazon will go on for two days — July 15 and July 16, and is exclusive for Prime members. The e-commerce giant is offering huge discounts on a number of electronic products, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances as well as smart devices. With the price of iPhone 14 cut to Rs. 65,999, which can be clubbed with an additional discount on eligible SBI bank credit cards and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, and sale offers on latest phones, the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale event promises some of the best smartphone deals across different segments.

These discounted prices can be combined with a number of bank offers, on both credit as well as debit cards, to avail huge price cuts.

The ongoing sale will only last for 48 hours with a number of products available on discounted prices. If you are not a Prime member already, sign up for the subscription service and avail some of the best sale offers. The e-commerce website provides Amazon Prime subscription at Rs. 299 for one month. Users can also opt for a three-month subscription at Rs. 599, while they can pay Rs. 1,499 for a one-year membership. Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial for users who are creating their first Prime subscription account.

During the two-day event, we will bring some of the best offers on a wide range of products to choose from. You can also look for the best Prime Day Sale 2023 deals through teasers and posters on Amazon's website.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Smartphones Deals

Apple is offering a price cut on its latest iPhone 14 smartphone during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale event. Interested buyers can purchase the iPhone 14 at Rs. 65,999 for the base model with 128GB storage. The phone was launched in India last year at Rs. 79,900. Users can also avail additional discount on SBI bank credit card and ICICI Bank debit and credit card transactions.

Apart from iPhone 14, a number of recently launched handsets will go on sale today and tomorrow, including the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, the Realme Narzo 60 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G.

