Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Goes Live: Here's How to Avail Best Deals and Discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale event is now live for all Prime members.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 July 2023 00:00 IST
Apple is offering a price cut on its latest iPhone 14 smartphone during Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale event

Highlights
  • The ongoing sale will only last for 48 hours
  • Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale promises some of the best smartphone deals
  • A number of recently launched handsets will go on sale today

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is now live for all Prime members. The ongoing Prime Day Sale 2023 from Amazon will go on for two days — July 15 and July 16, and is exclusive for Prime members. The e-commerce giant is offering huge discounts on a number of electronic products, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances as well as smart devices. With the price of iPhone 14 cut to Rs. 65,999, which can be clubbed with an additional discount on eligible SBI bank credit cards and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, and sale offers on latest phones, the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale event promises some of the best smartphone deals across different segments. 

These discounted prices can be combined with a number of bank offers, on both credit as well as debit cards, to avail huge price cuts.

The ongoing sale will only last for 48 hours with a number of products available on discounted prices. If you are not a Prime member already, sign up for the subscription service and avail some of the best sale offers. The e-commerce website provides Amazon Prime subscription at Rs. 299 for one month. Users can also opt for a three-month subscription at Rs. 599, while they can pay Rs. 1,499 for a one-year membership. Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial for users who are creating their first Prime subscription account.

During the two-day event, we will bring some of the best offers on a wide range of products to choose from. You can also look for the best Prime Day Sale 2023 deals through teasers and posters on Amazon's website.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Smartphones Deals

Apple is offering a price cut on its latest iPhone 14 smartphone during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale event. Interested buyers can purchase the iPhone 14 at Rs. 65,999 for the base model with 128GB storage. The phone was launched in India last year at Rs. 79,900. Users can also avail additional discount on SBI bank credit card and ICICI Bank debit and credit card transactions.

Apart from iPhone 14, a number of recently launched handsets will go on sale today and tomorrow, including the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, the Realme Narzo 60 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Good display
  • Powerful performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent primary camera performance
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
  • Competition offers better IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 3 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Goes Live: Here's How to Avail Best Deals and Discounts
