Best Laptops Under Rs. 70,000 in India: Dell 16, Asus VivoBook S14 and More

Moto Book 60 Pro features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2026 19:53 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus VivoBook S14 boasts an HD IR camera with Windows Hello support

Highlights
  • HP Victus has a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display
  • Asus VivoBook S14 is a 14-inch Copilot+ PC with Windows 11 Home
  • The price of Moto Book 60 Pro starts at Rs. 64,990
In recent months, the laptop market has witnessed the launch of new models with several AI-powered tools and newly launched processors. Advancements in AI have brought high-end performance even to affordable price segments. If you're planning to buy a laptop under Rs. 70,000 in India, there are a lot of options that offer balance in performance, gaming features and overall value. These laptops come equipped with high-refresh-rate displays, new Intel or AMD processors, and gaming features. Most also include the latest connectivity options, multiple ports and decent webcams, making them suitable for video calls, streaming, and remote work.

Here's a curated list of five of the best laptops under Rs. 70,000 currently available in India. Our picks include the Dell 16, HP Victus, Asus Vivobook S14, Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, and Moto Book 60 Pro. These models come with Windows 11 Home. Compare the prices and processor variants before finalising your purchase decision.

Dell 16

The Dell 16 is a good find under the Rs. 70,000 price mark. It has an Intel Core 5-120U processor under the hood with 10 cores and boost speeds of up to 5.0GHz. It uses Intel integrated graphics and runs on Windows 11 Home. This model features a 16.0-inch 16:10 WVA/IPS display with a 2K resolution and 300 nits brightness. The display offers anti-glare coating and ComfortView technology for reduced eye strain.

16 dell Dell 16

Photo Credit: Dell

 

You will get 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD for storage in the Dell 16. It features two tuned speakers and an HD webcam witha  Dual Digital Microphone Array. The laptop offers Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It is backed by a 41Wh battery and comes with a 65W adapter. Other features include a carbon black backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad and a dedicated Copilot key.

Price of the Dell 16 starts at Rs. 66,889.96 in India. It comes in a Platinum Silver colour option.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 16.0-inch, 2K resolution, non-touch screen
  • Processor: Intel Core 5-120U
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics: Intel Graphics
  • Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Battery: 41Wh, 65W adapter

HP Victus

The HP Victus (15-fb3122AX) is another solid laptop under the Rs. 70,000 price segment. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 300 nits brightness. It runs Windows 11 Home and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS processor. The laptop comes with 16GB DDR5-5600 MT/s RAM expandable via two slots and 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. Buyers will also get 25GB Dropbox cloud storage for 12 months.

Graphics in the HP Victus 15 are handled by a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU with 4GB GDDR6. It features a full-size backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad and the HP Imagepad. It boasts dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra and HP Audio Boost technology.

hp victus HP Victus

Photo Credit: HP

 

The HP Victus 15 offers all major connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and Miracast support, among others. For video calls, the laptop has an HP Wide Vision 720p HD webcam with dual-array microphones. It features a 52.5Wh Li-ion polymer battery with fast charging support via a 120W AC adapter.

The HP Victus 15 price starts at Rs. 69,400 in India. It is available in a Blue shade.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS 
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU
  • Memory: 16GB DDR5-5600 MT/s RAM  
  • Storage: 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Battery: 52.5Wh, 120W adapter

Asus Vivobook S14 (M3407)

The Asus VivoBook S14 is a 14-inch Copilot+ PC with Windows 11 Home. The display offers a 60Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, and an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. It can be configured with either the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor or the AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 processor, both featuring the AMD XDNA NPU with up to 50 TOPS for AI-enhanced performance. It has integrated AMD Radeon Graphics.

You will get 16GB DDR5 RAM on Asus VivoBook S14. It packs up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage expandable via an additional DDR5 SO-DIMM slot and M.2 2280 PCIe slot. For connectivity, the laptop offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. It supports a 1.7mm key-travel backlit keyboard with Copilot key and a precision touchpad.

For video calls, the Asus VivoBook S14 boasts an HD IR camera with Windows Hello support and a privacy shutter. It has built-in speakers and an array microphone. It houses a 70Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery with 65W fast charging support.

Price of the eAsus VivoBook S14 starts at Rs. 67,990 in India. It is available in Matte Gray and Cool Silver shades.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 14-inch, 60Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 processor
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM
  • Storage: Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
  • Battery:  70Wh, 65W charging support

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (82S9017TIN) is another solid option that ticks all the right boxes for buyers on a budget. It runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, supported by 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. It boasts a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office 2021.

For graphics, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 has a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. It features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and has a white-backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad. It features a 45W battery with 

The price of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 starts at Rs. 67,995. It comes in an Onyx Grey finish. 

Key Specifications 

  • Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS, 120Hz refresh rate 
  • Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H  
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6) 
  • RAM: 16GB DDR4 
  • Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD (expandable via additional slot) 
  • OS: Windows 11 Home 
  • Battery: 45Wh 

Moto Book 60 Pro

The Moto Book 60 Pro features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500nits of typical brightness and 1,100nits of peak brightness. It can be configured with either an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H or an Intel Core Ultra 7 225H CPU. The laptop packs up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. 

Like other models in the list, the Moto Book 60 Pro comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. It has MIL-STD-810H-rated durability and features dual 2W Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. The laptop has an IR camera for Windows Hello facial recognition.

The Moto Book 60 Pro houses a 60Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4,

The price of Moto Book 60 Pro starts at Rs. 64,990 for the base variant with Intel Core Ultra 5 and 16GB RAM. It is available in Bronze Green, and Wedgewood colourways.

Key Specifications 

  • Display: 14-inch, 2.8K OLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 225H CPU
  • GPU: Intel Integrated
  • RAM: Up to 32GB of DDR5
  • Storage: Up to 1TB of SSD
  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Battery: 65W
Further reading: Dell 16, Asus Vivobook S14, Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, HP Victus, Moto Book 60 Pro, Best Laptops

Further reading: Dell 16, Asus Vivobook S14, Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, HP Victus, Moto Book 60 Pro, Best Laptops
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor Magic 9 Series Tipped to Launch With Significant Battery Upgrade Over Magic 8 Models
Google Is Reportedly Bringing Personal Intelligence to NotebookLM

