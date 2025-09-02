Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Shares New Safeguard Plans to Protect Teenagers and Users Facing Emotional Distress

OpenAI Shares New Safeguard Plans to Protect Teenagers and Users Facing Emotional Distress

OpenAI said it is adding new features in ChatGPT to make it easier to reach emergency services and get help from experts.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 September 2025 18:05 IST
OpenAI Shares New Safeguard Plans to Protect Teenagers and Users Facing Emotional Distress

Photo Credit: Reuters

The company plans to make significant progress within the next 120 days

Highlights
  • OpenAI said it has started taking steps in four key areas
  • The AI giant said that it has started convening a council of experts
  • OpenAI is also planning to improve the parental controls in ChatGPT
Advertisement

OpenAI has shared plans to better protect ChatGPT users facing emotional distress, as well as teenagers interacting with its artificial intelligence (AI) models, on Tuesday. The San Francisco-based AI firm highlighted that it has started partnering with experts and including measures within the platform to assist and guide users in a sensitive moment. The company plans to make significant progress within the next 120 days. OpenAI highlighted that its reasoning-focused models, such as GPT-5 and o3, have been trained with a "deliberative alignment" technique, which allows it to consistently follow and apply safety guidelines.

OpenAI Shares Plans to Make ChatGPT a Safer Experience

In a blog post, the AI firm said that it is improving its large language models (LLMs) to recognise and respond to signs of mental and emotional distress, which will be guided by the input of a team of experts. Notably, the announcement from OpenAI comes after ChatGPT was involved in two tragic incidents where people lost their lives. In the first incident, a teenager committed suicide after confiding in ChatGPT for months, and in the second, a 56-year-old man committed suicide after killing his mother.

These incidents have raised concerns about whether AI companies are doing enough to ensure that the chatbots do not encourage or agree with users who might be having an emotionally charged moment or have mental health issues.

Acknowledging the situation, OpenAI said it has started taking steps in four key areas: Interventions for people in crisis, making it easier to reach emergency services and getting help from experts, enabling connections to trusted contacts, and strengthening protections for teenagers.

The AI giant said that it has started convening a council of experts in youth development, mental health, and human-computer interaction, who will help shape a “clear, evidence-based vision for how AI can support people's well-being and help them thrive.” With their input, the company will design new safeguards, such as improved parental controls. The council will also advise OpenAI on product, research, and policy decisions.

Alongside the experts, the council will also include a pool of more than 250 physicians who have practised in 60 countries. Calling them the company's Global Physician Network, OpenAI said these members have already worked with the company on its health bench evaluations. “Their input directly informs our safety research, model training, and other interventions, helping us to quickly engage the right specialists when needed.”

Apart from this, the company also plans to use its real-time router (which was released with the launch of the GPT-5 models), to switch to a reasoning model whenever its system detects a sensitive conversation showing signs of acute distress.

OpenAI is also planning to improve the parental controls of ChatGPT to ensure teenagers are better protected by next month. With this, parents will be able to link their account with their teen's account via a simple email invitation, control how the chatbot responds to teens, manage which features to disable, and receive notifications when the system detects their teen in a moment of distress.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
El Salvador to Host First Government-Backed Bitcoin Conference in November

Related Stories

OpenAI Shares New Safeguard Plans to Protect Teenagers and Users Facing Emotional Distress
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Saiyaara is All Set to Stream on This OTT Platform in September
  2. Realme 15T With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops Teased
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Could Launch Alongside XR Headset on This Date
  5. Realme Watch 5 Design, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Debut
  6. India to Take a Balanced Regulatory Approach for AI, Says Union Minister
  7. India's Indigenous Vikram Microprocessor Showcased at Semicon India 2025
  8. El Salvador To Host First Government-Backed Bitcoin Conference
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts on Samsung Phones, Laptops, and More Teased
  2. El Salvador to Host First Government-Backed Bitcoin Conference in November
  3. OpenAI Shares New Safeguard Plans to Protect Teenagers and Users Facing Emotional Distress
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch Date Leaked; Said to Debut Alongside Project Moohan XR Headset
  5. Kannappa OTT Release Date is Here: When and Where to Watch Vishnu Manchu-Starrer Film Online
  6. India’s AI Development Needs a Balanced Regulatory Approach, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
  7. A Minecraft Movie to Stream on JioHotstar Soon: What You Need to Know About This Gripping Fantasy Adventure Film Online
  8. SpaceX Expands Starlink with 28 Satellites in Latest Falcon 9 Mission
  9. Lenovo Legion Go 2's Price Tipped Ahead of Reveal, Could Be Costlier Than ROG Xbox Ally X
  10. Google Pixel 10a Tipped to Debut Without Latest Tensor G5 Chip, Magic Cue Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »