Human Mobile Devices (HMD) appears to be preparing to unveil the HMD Pulse 2 Pro at the upcoming IFA Berlin 2025 trade fair. Ahead of the trade show, the yet-to-be-announced smartphone has surfaced on a retailer's website, hinting at an imminent launch. The listing shows the HMD Pulse 2 Pro in two colour options with a dual rear camera unit. The HMD Pulse 2 Pro is expected to sport a 6.7-inch display and a Unisoc T615 chipset. It could feature a 5,000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel rear camera.

HMD Pulse 2 Pro Price (Expected)

The upcoming HMD Pulse 2 Pro was spotted (via GSMArena) on e-retailer Shop.post.ch, and the handset is expected to arrive in Dark Blue and Green colour options. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the phone was listed (now removed) with a price tag of CHF 169 (roughly Rs. 18,000).

The alleged listing shows the HMD Pulse 2 Pro with a dual-tone finish and a dual rear camera unit. The rear camera sensors are arranged vertically on the panel, alongside the LED flash.

HMD Pulse 2 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The HMD Pulse 2 Pro is allegedly listed with a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD panel, with a hole-punch cutout for the 50-megapixel selfie camera. It runs on a Unisoc T615 chip, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The built-in storage is can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot.

As per the listing, the HMD Pulse 2 Pro runs on Android 15 and features a 50-megapixel main rear camera sensor with OIS. It carries a 5,000 mAh battery. It measures 166.14×76.58×8.3mm and weighs 198g.

The smartphone maker is expected to unveil the HMD Pulse 2 Pro at IFA Berlin, which will take place between September 5 and September 9. It is likely to arrive as a successor to the HMD Pulse Pro, which was launched in April this year with a starting price of EUR 180 (Rs. 16,000). The existing model has a 6.65-inch LCD screen and is powered by a Unisoc T606 processor.

