Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • HMD Pulse 2 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked via Retail Website; Expected to Feature 6.7 Inch Display, 5,000mAh Battery

HMD Pulse 2 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked via Retail Website; Expected to Feature 6.7-Inch Display, 5,000mAh Battery

HMD Pulse 2 Pro is expected to arrive in Dark Blue and Green colourways.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 September 2025 11:28 IST
HMD Pulse 2 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked via Retail Website; Expected to Feature 6.7-Inch Display, 5,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD is expected to release the successor to the HMD Pulse Pro (pictured) at IFA Berlin

Highlights
  • HMD Pulse 2 Pro is likely to arrive as a successor to the HMD Pulse Pro
  • The alleged listing shows the HMD Pulse 2 Pro with a dual-tone finish
  • It runs on a Unisoc T615 chip
Advertisement

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) appears to be preparing to unveil the HMD Pulse 2 Pro at the upcoming IFA Berlin 2025 trade fair. Ahead of the trade show, the yet-to-be-announced smartphone has surfaced on a retailer's website, hinting at an imminent launch. The listing shows the HMD Pulse 2 Pro in two colour options with a dual rear camera unit. The HMD Pulse 2 Pro is expected to sport a 6.7-inch display and a Unisoc T615 chipset. It could feature a 5,000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel rear camera.

HMD Pulse 2 Pro Price (Expected)

The upcoming HMD Pulse 2 Pro was spotted (via GSMArena) on e-retailer Shop.post.ch, and the handset is expected to arrive in Dark Blue and Green colour options. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the phone was listed (now removed) with a price tag of CHF 169 (roughly Rs. 18,000).

The alleged listing shows the HMD Pulse 2 Pro with a dual-tone finish and a dual rear camera unit. The rear camera sensors are arranged vertically on the panel, alongside the LED flash.

HMD Pulse 2 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The HMD Pulse 2 Pro is allegedly listed with a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD panel, with a hole-punch cutout for the 50-megapixel selfie camera. It runs on a Unisoc T615 chip, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The built-in storage is can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot.

As per the listing, the HMD Pulse 2 Pro runs on Android 15 and features a 50-megapixel main rear camera sensor with OIS. It carries a 5,000 mAh battery. It measures 166.14×76.58×8.3mm and weighs 198g.

The smartphone maker is expected to unveil the HMD Pulse 2 Pro at IFA Berlin, which will take place between September 5 and September 9. It is likely to arrive as a successor to the HMD Pulse Pro, which was launched in April this year with a starting price of EUR 180 (Rs. 16,000). The existing model has a 6.65-inch LCD screen and is powered by a Unisoc T606 processor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HMD Pulse 2 Pro, HMD Pulse 2 Pro Price, HMD Pulse 2 Pro Specifications, HMD, IFA, Human Mobile Devices
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp for Android Testing New Feature Which Lets You Create, Save Stickers Without Sending Them First
Xiaomi 15T Arrives on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, 12GB RAM

Related Stories

HMD Pulse 2 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked via Retail Website; Expected to Feature 6.7-Inch Display, 5,000mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 in India Announced
  2. Realme 15T With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Realme 15T 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  4. Saiyaara is All Set to Stream on This OTT Platform in September
  5. OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India, Offers Announced Ahead of September 5 Debut
  6. India's Indigenous Vikram Microprocessor Showcased at Semicon India 2025
  7. OnePlus 15 Design Leaked; Could Launch in These Three Colourways
  8. Google Debunks Gmail Security Warning Reports, Calls It Entirely False
  9. OnePlus 15 Will Reportedly Arrive With an In-House Camera Engine
  10. Oppo Find X9 Design, Performance Details Leak Ahead of Anticipated Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch the Blood Moon Safely
  2. Apple Hebbal: First-Ever Apple Store in Bengaluru is Now Open
  3. Oppo Find X9 Design Spotted in Leaked Render; Performance Revealed via Geekbench
  4. Google Debunks Gmail Security Warning Reports, Calls It Entirely False
  5. Realme 15T Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera: Price, Specifications
  6. Bitcoin Conspiracy Thriller Killing Satoshi Starring Casey Affleck, Pete Davidson Expected to Release in 2026
  7. 007 First Light Is Getting a Gameplay Deep Dive at Sony's State of Play This Week
  8. OnePlus 15 Will Reportedly Arrive With Company's New, Propreitary Camera Engine
  9. Semicon India 2025: India’s First Indigenous ‘Vikram’ 32-bit Microprocessor Showcased
  10. HMD Pulse 2 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked via Retail Website; Expected to Feature 6.7-Inch Display, 5,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »