OnePlus smartphones and tablets will be available at discounted prices at the OnePlus OneCelebration sale.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 6 October 2023 23:41 IST
OnePlus 11 5G was launched in India at the Cloud 11 event this year, along with OnePlus 11R 5G

  • The discount will be available on OnePlus website as well as Amazon.in
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 will be available with Rs. 2,000 of bank discount
  • OnePlus Pad will be offered with instant bank discount of Rs. 3,000
OnePlus has joined the festive season sale with its OneCelebration, which is set to begin on October 7. The day also marks the early access sale day for Prime and Plus members for the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale, respectively. OnePlus 11 series, OnePlus Nord 3 series and other gadgets, including smartphones and tablets, will be available at discounted prices at the OnePlus' OneCelebration sale. The company is also offering a great deal on the purchase of wearables, such as the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R and the OnePlus Nord Watch, at the upcoming event. The discount on these products will be available on the OnePlus website as well as on Amazon. Interested buyers can also club these prices will bank offers to get more off on the price of the product. The company also provides easy EMI options to choose from, making it easier for buyers to pay in instalments. As the sale begins on Saturday, here's a look at some of the products up for purchase at great deals. 

OnePlus 11 5G series

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched in India at the Cloud 11 event this year, along with the OnePlus 11R 5G. The company later released the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey and OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red special edition smartphones in May and October, respectively. During the upcoming sale, the company is offering an instant bank discount of Rs. 3,000 along with a price coupon of Rs. 4,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey variants. The early buyers can also get a complimentary unit of the OnePlus Buds Z2. Meanwhile, Amazon users can avail Rs. 2,000 instant bank discount and a coupon of Rs. 3,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 11R 5G. The Solar Red edition, on the other hand, is available at an Rs. 1,000 instant bank discount and complementary Buds Z2 earphones. 

OnePlus Nord 3 series

In July this year, OnePlus launched its Nord 3 series, with the base variant and the OnePlus Nord CE 3. Both smartphones are up for sale this festive season. Buying the OnePlus Nord 3 5G on October 7 will offer an instant bank discount of Rs. 3,000 and a special coupon of Rs. 2,000. Early buyers can also get a unit of free OnePlus Nord Buds 2R. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will be available at Rs. 2,000 of instant bank discount and a special price coupon discount of Rs. 2,000.  INR from 7th October onwards. Another smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, will offer a Rs. 1,500 instant bank discount, along with a special price coupon discount of Rs. 1,000. 

OnePlus Pad series

Also launched at the Cloud 11 event, the OnePlus Pad will be offered with an instant bank discount of Rs. 3,000 and a temporary price discount of Rs. 2,500. Whereas the OnePlus Pad Go can be availed at pre-order with Rs. 2,000 instant bank discount starting October 12. 

OnePlus Nord Buds 2, others

OnePlus is also offering deals on its audio devices, which include the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 and a temporary price discount of Rs. 3,000. One can purchase the OnePlus Buds Z2 at an instant bank discount of Rs. 500 and a temporary price discount of Rs. 1,000. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 and Nord Buds 2R will be available at an instant discount of Rs. 200 with temporary price discounts of Rs. 500 and Rs. 400, respectively. 

OnePlus Nord Watch

The company is also offering an off-on purchase of the OnePlus Nord Watch, with a temporary price discount of Rs. 1,000 and an instant bank discount of Rs. 500.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
