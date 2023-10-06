Honor 90 5G Set to Go on Sale Under Rs. 27,000 During Great Indian Festival Sale Launched in India last month, the Honor 90 5G is already getting a price cut during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The handset will be available for purchase at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage configuration. The 12GB+512GB model will be available at Rs. 29,999. However, you'll need to avail of sale discounts and bank discounts to bring the price of the handset down. More details here
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Prices Drop If the prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 were holding you back from upgrading to Samsung's latest foldable phones, then the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is a good opportunity to purchase these handsets at a discounted price. Here's everything you need to know about how to buy these phones at lower prices during the sale. More details here
Motorola Razr 40 Price to Drop Under Rs. 45,000 during the Great Indian Festival Sale Launched earlier this year, the Motorola Razr 40 is the more affordable version of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra (Review). While the former was launched with a price tag of Rs. 59,999, you will be able to purchase the handset at Rs. 49,999. Meanwhile, the Ultra model will drop from Rs. 89,999 to 72,999, during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Read more about the price drop for both smartphones
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on OnePlus smartphones If you are looking to upgrade your smartphone, several models from OnePlus are slated to go on sale during the upcoming event. From the OnePlus 11 5G to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, there's a model for every budget during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that begins at midnight on Saturday for Prime subscribers. Find out the best deals on OnePlus phones here
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Kickstarter deals to keep an eye out for You don't have to wait for hours until the sale begins, especially if you need a specific product in a hurry. Amazon is already offering discounts on several devices ahead of the sale. These include price drops on smartphones, tablets, PCs and laptops, audio devices, wearables, and smart home devices. Don't forget to check for applicable bank offers and exchange discounts to lower the prices of the products before you check out. All you need to know about the best Kickstarter deals
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: MacBook Air M1 under Rs. 70,000? If you've been waiting for the price of the MacBook Air M1 to drop before purchasing the laptop, you should consider buying the laptop at its current price — Rs. 69,990. Apple increased the price of this 2020 laptop to 99,990 (up from its launch price of Rs. 92,900), when the new MacBook Air with an M2 chip was launched last year, and the sale price lowers the price of the laptop by nearly 30 percent. More information about the deal here
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Bank discount details During the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you will be able to reduce the price of the products you are looking to purchase by completing your transactions with an SBI debit or credit card. The instant discount will have an upper limit for some products, and you should also look at deals on other e-commerce websites like Flipkart, if you want to compare prices and bank offers before making a purchase. Get all the details on bank offers and discounts here
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is scheduled to begin at 12am (midnight) on Friday and the e-commerce website is set to offer a range of deals, discounts and offers ahead of the upcoming sale. You can also avail of SBI bank card discounts that will lower the final price of your purchases by 10 percent during the ongoing sale. As is the case with all sale events, you should also compare the previous prices of products like smartphones and laptops, as well as the launch price, before deciding on what to purchase.
If you want to take advantage of some of the best deals available on Amazon, it is better to make sure that you have an active Amazon Prime subscription — this is because the sale opens for Prime customers on Friday at midnight, an entire day before other Amazon will be able to access the discounts on the e-commerce platform. You can also take advantage of other benefits, including free and faster delivery on most items purchased during the sale event.
Don't forget to keep checking the live blog for details on the best deals on smartphones, tablets, PCs and laptops, audio devices, wearables, and smart home devices that you can purchase during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.
