Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is scheduled to begin at 12am (midnight) on Friday and the e-commerce website is set to offer a range of deals, discounts and offers ahead of the upcoming sale. You can also avail of SBI bank card discounts that will lower the final price of your purchases by 10 percent during the ongoing sale. As is the case with all sale events, you should also compare the previous prices of products like smartphones and laptops, as well as the launch price, before deciding on what to purchase.

If you want to take advantage of some of the best deals available on Amazon, it is better to make sure that you have an active Amazon Prime subscription — this is because the sale opens for Prime customers on Friday at midnight, an entire day before other Amazon will be able to access the discounts on the e-commerce platform. You can also take advantage of other benefits, including free and faster delivery on most items purchased during the sale event.

Don't forget to keep checking the live blog for details on the best deals on smartphones, tablets, PCs and laptops, audio devices, wearables, and smart home devices that you can purchase during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.