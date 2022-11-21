Technology News
Here Is All You Need to Know About WhatsApp Companion Mode

The same WhatsApp account can be used on up to four devices using the companion mode feature.

Written by Karishma Sharma, Edited by Jamshed Avari |  Updated: 22 November 2022 12:16 IST
Here Is All You Need to Know About WhatsApp Companion Mode

Photo Credit: Twitter @WABetaInfo

Companion Mode: WhatsApp rolls out new feature

Highlights
  • The same WhatsApp account can be accessed on multiple devices
  • Calls and messages will be end-to-end encrypted on linked devices
  • Some of the features may not be available immediately

WhatsApp keeps rolling out new features for its users. Communities, call link, message yourself, and forward media with captions are some of the updates the Meta-owned messaging app service has worked on in the past few weeks. The latest to join the list is the 'Companion Mode'.

Here are the details of this new feature:

What is Companion Mode?

The newly introduced feature allows users to access the same WhatsApp account on up to four devices at the same time. Calls and messages will still be end-to-end encrypted on linked devices to ensure privacy. The chat history of the person will automatically be synced across the other devices as well. Earlier, users could only link their accounts to a PC using WhatsApp Web.

Who Can Use Companion Mode?

As per WABetaInfo, the feature is available to only a few Android users, at this point. More users will be able to access it in the coming days.

How to Use Companion Mode

Tap "Link a Device" on your phone. The WhatsApp account can be accessed on additional devices if the QR code is available. Scan the code using the other devices you want to connect to, to use your WhatsApp account on them.

However, some of the features such as viewing the live locations and stickers may not be available immediately in Companion Mode.

Further reading: whatsapp, whatsapp companion mode, whatsapp new feature
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
  Karishma Sharma is a video producer at Gadgets 360. She has covered beats including cinema, lifestyle, technology, politics and human interest through her videos and articles. When not chasing news, she can be found watching films, baking, and learning singing. Write to her at karishmas@ndtv.com or connect with her on Twitter @wellbeingvoyage More
An Exclusive Leica M11 With an Artist's Touch

