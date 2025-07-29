WhatsApp is said to be developing a new feature for its Android app which aims to improve photography in low light conditions. As per a feature tracker's report, a dedicated night mode option is available in the camera interface of a beta version of the instant messaging app. It reportedly optimises the image clarity and brightness when shooting in low-lit environments, without applying any overlays or stylisation to the image.

Night Mode on WhatsApp for Android

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the night mode option was discovered in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.22.2, which has been designated as a compatible update. The Meta Platforms-owned instant messaging client might be developing it for release in a future version of the app.

A moon icon is present in WhatsApp's camera interface

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on the above screenshot shared by feature tracker, a moon icon has been added next to the flash icon on the top right corner of the camera interface. Tapping it toggles the night mode. However, it does not automatically switch on based on the ambient lighting conditions and requires a manual switch.

The in-development feature is said to apply software-based improvements to adjust the image's exposure and reduce noise, when captured in low-lit environments. As per WABetaInfo, it enables the camera to capture more detail in shadows without requiring a dedicated source of external light. This feature is claimed to prove useful when capturing indoor shots or at night-time when natural light is not adequate.

However, it may only bring about a “modest” improvement in the image quality if the photo is captured in extremely low light scenarios. It will not produce an extremely bright and detailed image, and is not said to be a replacement for professional photography.

WABetaInfo reports that the night mode option in the camera interface is available to select beta testers who are registered via the Google Play Beta programme. The feature might be rolled out to more users over the coming weeks with a future version of the app.