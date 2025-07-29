Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Testing Night Mode Option in Camera Interface in Android Beta App

WhatsApp Testing Night Mode Option in Camera Interface in Android Beta App

It applies software-based improvements to adjust the image’s exposure and reduce noise, as per the feature tracker.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 July 2025 13:58 IST
WhatsApp Testing Night Mode Option in Camera Interface in Android Beta App

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

WhatsApp currently does not offer a night mode option

Highlights
  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.22.2
  • Night mode can be accessed via a moon icon in the camera interface
  • It adjusts exposure and reduces noise using software enhancements
Advertisement

WhatsApp is said to be developing a new feature for its Android app which aims to improve photography in low light conditions. As per a feature tracker's report, a dedicated night mode option is available in the camera interface of a beta version of the instant messaging app. It reportedly optimises the image clarity and brightness when shooting in low-lit environments, without applying any overlays or stylisation to the image.

Night Mode on WhatsApp for Android

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the night mode option was discovered in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.22.2, which has been designated as a compatible update. The Meta Platforms-owned instant messaging client might be developing it for release in a future version of the app.

night mode whatsapp wabetainfo WhatsApp

A moon icon is present in WhatsApp's camera interface
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Based on the above screenshot shared by feature tracker, a moon icon has been added next to the flash icon on the top right corner of the camera interface. Tapping it toggles the night mode. However, it does not automatically switch on based on the ambient lighting conditions and requires a manual switch.

The in-development feature is said to apply software-based improvements to adjust the image's exposure and reduce noise, when captured in low-lit environments. As per WABetaInfo, it enables the camera to capture more detail in shadows without requiring a dedicated source of external light. This feature is claimed to prove useful when capturing indoor shots or at night-time when natural light is not adequate.

However, it may only bring about a “modest” improvement in the image quality if the photo is captured in extremely low light scenarios. It will not produce an extremely bright and detailed image, and is not said to be a replacement for professional photography.

WABetaInfo reports that the night mode option in the camera interface is available to select beta testers who are registered via the Google Play Beta programme. The feature might be rolled out to more users over the coming weeks with a future version of the app.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for Android Beta
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
NASA and ISRO to Launch Joint-Mission NISAR Earth Monitoring Satellite on July 30
Samsung Brings Faster One UI 8 Updates Using Google's Trunk-Based Development Model: Report

Related Stories

WhatsApp Testing Night Mode Option in Camera Interface in Android Beta App
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iPhone 15 Sale Price Revealed
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Tipped to Support Satellite Communication
  3. Vivo Y400 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  4. JioPC With AI Tools, Cloud Storage Launched in India at This Price
  5. Redmi 15 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  6. Top Smartphone Deals Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
  7. Skullcandy Icon ANC Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours Playback Time
  8. Vivo T4R 5G: Everything We Know Ahead of Launch in India
  9. Jack Dorsey's Bitchat Mesh App Lets You Chat Without an Internet Connection
  10. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G With AI Features Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Sues Tencent for Copyright Infringement, Says Its Game Is 'Slavish Clone' of Horizon Franchise
  2. Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Reopens with SpaceX Rocket, Mars Habitat and More
  3. NASA’s Solar Observatory Sees Two Eclipses in One Day
  4. Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC to Feature Heat Pass Block Component for Improved Cooling: Report
  5. Upcoming Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery Tipped to Enter NPI Stage; Could Debut as Honor Power Series Handset
  6. Oppo Reportedly Brings AndesGPT AI Model to Its After-Sales Service System
  7. Rajaputhiran Streaming Now on AhaTamil: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  8. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series May Not Include the Standard and Plus Models
  9. Z.ai Releases GLM-4.5 and GLM-4.5-Air Open-Source Agentic AI Models
  10. Oppo Find X9 Pro Tipped to Feature a 7,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »