Vivo X200 FE Review: Come for Compact Design, Stay for Camera

The compact flagships are finally making a comeback in 2025. Multiple brands are now eyeing this trend, while some, like Vivo, are already ahead of the curve. The company recently introduced its compact smartphone in the X200 series, known as Vivo X200 FE. The Vivo X200 FE India price starts at Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the top-end model is priced at Rs. 59,999 with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

The latest model from the brand comes equipped with a premium compact design, a colourful display, Zeiss-branded cameras, good battery life, and more, which makes it an attractive choice for those who miss the compact form factor but don't want to compromise on performance. That said, does it make sense to go for this compact model? I had the opportunity to spend some time with the device, and here is what you need to know.

Vivo X200 FE Design: Compact and Premium

Dimensions - 150.83 x 71.76 x 7.99mm

Weight - 186g

Colours - Luxe Grey, Frost Blue and Amber Yellow

I always had a bone to pick with the smartphone brands for not ditching the compact smartphones completely in the last few years. However, with X200 FE, I feel a bit relieved that the trend might finally pick up. I am someone who still prefers a compact handset in favour of a big-screen experience, all because of how comfortable and easy-to-carry compact phones are.

The smartphone is available in three colour options: Amber Yellow, Frost Blue, and Luxe Grey.

And this is why the X200 FE fits right in (quite literally)! The handset comes with a compact yet comfortable design language. The flat metal frames are slightly curved on the edges, which makes it easier to hold in your hand. The smartphone is available in different colourways, including Luxe Grey, Frost Blue, and Amber Yellow. I got the latter for review, and it sure looks unique and premium.

The rear panel comes with a vertical camera island that houses two sensors, while the third sensor is neatly tucked right next to the camera module, which gives a unique look. More importantly, the back panel gives it a very velvety feel. The brand has used metallic sand AG to provide this texture. And yes, you also get the Zeiss branding on the camera island.

The 6.31-inch screen features minimal bezels, and it comes with a fingerprint sensor located at the bottom. Ideally, I would have loved the fingerprint sensor to be a bit above, but it does not feel too off-track, all thanks to the compact design. However, there is one thing I would like to highlight here. The volume controls are placed on the higher side; you have to stretch your finger to reach them. A slightly better position would have sweetened the deal for me.

The phone comes with IP68 and IP69 rating, which makes it a durable smartphone.

The good thing here is that the phone comes with IP68 + IP69 rating coupled with reinforced Gorilla Shield glass and SGS Triple Protection certification, which surely makes it a durable device. The company claims that the phone can withstand 12 hours of rain, though sadly, Delhi's weather didn't allow us to test this claim.

Moving on, you also get an IR Emitter on the back, which is housed between the camera sensors, allowing you to control any non-smart appliances from your phone. You also get stereo speaker support, as the earpiece doubles as the second speaker. That said, the Vivo X200 FE comes with a solid build and a no-nonsense design that feels great when handled.

Vivo X200 FE Display: Vibrant and Colourful

Display - 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display

Refresh Rate - 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate

Other Features - 2160Hz PWM Dimming, HDR10+, 460ppi, 5,000nits peak brightness

Coming to display, the Vivo X200 FE packs a punch. The handset comes equipped with a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 1216x 2640 pixel resolution, 10-bit colour depth, 120Hz screen refresh rate, and up to 5,000nits of peak brightness. However, what sets it apart from the competition is not just panel or resolution, but the fine-tuning from the brand.

Being an LTPO OLED panel, you can get a refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The phone comes with different modes: Auto Switch, High (120Hz), and Standard (up to 60Hz). The whole implementation is quite smooth, which you can feel while scrolling through the browser or watching a movie with a higher fps count.

The Vivo X200 FE features a compact 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display.

Coming to the colours, the Vivo X200 FE does a fantastic job here. Being an OLED panel, the colours look sharp and vivid. You can select from three colour options: Standard, Professional, and Bright. I personally prefer the Professional as it delivers true-to-life colours. While watching ‘Our Planet' on Netflix, the dynamic range was on point and the colours looked vibrant. The black levels are also good, and there is minimal light bleed or grey scale in pitch-black scenes. The good thing here is that it also comes with HDR10+ certification, which allows you to watch HDR content on YouTube and Netflix with ease.

The handset also comes with up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness, which is more than enough to use the device indoors or in a cafe without any worry. The text appears to be sharp in outdoor conditions as well. You also get 2160Hz PWM dimming—which can be boosted up to 4320Hz (though you need to activate it in developer mode)—and SGS Certification for Low Blue Light, which makes it easier to use the display for an extended period.

Vivo X200 FE Software: Reduced Bloat

Software - FuntouchOS 15

Version - Android 15

Updates Promised - 4 Years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches

The Vivo X200 FE runs on FuntouchOS 15, which is based on the Android 15 operating system. The company is currently offering four years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches with the device.

That said, the latest iteration of FuntouchOS is not too different from its previous versions. You still get some bloatware, but it is slightly less compared to other models. That said, you still get the company's version of App Store, Browser, Contacts, and more. The iManager is still there, which scans all the applications, which can be annoying at times. However, the brand has cut down some third-party bloatware, which is a welcome move.

The company promises four years of security updates and five years of security patches for this smartphone.

However, the user interface does come with some interesting features. I liked the split-screen/pop-up window implementation, which makes it easier to use multiple apps on the same screen. The Vivo X200 FE also comes with a fair share of AI features, including Google's Circle to Search and Gemini AI assistant. You also get a Google Lens-powered screen translation feature, which can be helpful for those who want to read content in their regional language without following extra steps.

You also get live translation of phone calls, AI summary, AI Transcript, AI Captions, and more. Then you also have some camera-centric AI features like FourSeasons Portrait, AI Magic Move, AI Image Expander, AI Reflection Erase, AI Erase, and AI Photo Enhance, which are fun to use. I liked the AI Magic Move and AI Reflection Erase features.

The phone also comes with an interesting feature that uses NFC to mimic your physical access card. You can scan and copy the RFID card as long as it is based on NFC technology.

Vivo X200 FE Performance: Gets the Job Done

Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

Memory - Up to 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage - Up to 512GB UFS 3.1

Vivo X200 FE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. You also get up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Although the Dimensity 9300+ is a last-year processor, it remains capable of handling the most demanding tasks with ease.

Benchmark Vivo X200 FE OnePlus 13s Apple iPhone 16e AnTuTu v10 1885574 24,49,859 13,86,440 PCMark Work 3.0 14,956 14,491 NA Geekbench 6 Single Core 2143 2,874 3,229 Geekbench 6 Multi Core 6976 8,741 7,888 3DM Slingshot Extreme OpenGL Maxed Out Maxed Out NA 3DM Slingshot Maxed Out Maxed Out NA 3DM Wild Life Maxed Out Maxed Out Maxed Out 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 14684 23,593 13,146 GFXBench T-Rex 120 60 59 GFXBench Manhattan 3.1 120 60 59 GFXBench Car Chase 99 60 59

In terms of daily usage, the handset feels fluid and fast. The apps open instantly, and the system stays responsive even during intensive tasks. So, if you are mindlessly scrolling through Instagram Reels or listening to music while reading something online, you will not feel a lag or stutter.

The handset is also capable of handling most graphics-intensive games, such as BGMI or Call of Duty: Mobile. In BGMI, the phone was able to deliver a maximum of 90fps gameplay even during extended sessions. There were no major frame drops or stutters. The touch response was also good. The thermal performance is also decent, thanks to the large vapour chamber cooling system.

Vivo X200 FE Cameras: Impressive

Rear - 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture + 50-megapixel telephoto sensor + 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens

Front - 50-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture

The compact phones usually come with a serious tradeoff when it comes to the cameras. In order to maintain that compact form factor, brands typically compromise on the camera sensors. However, this is not the case with the Vivo X200 FE. The cameras are a major highlight of the device.

The Vivo X200 FE packs a triple-camera setup, despite offering a compact form factor.

The company has also added the X200 series cameras to the FE. You get the same primary that was there in the regular X200. However, the company has opted for an M-style prism for the telephoto sensor instead of the regular periscope. This tradeoff also means that the zoom capabilities are slightly lower than those of the regular X200 handset.

Vivo X200 FE daylight camera samples taken from the primary sensor. (Tap to Expand)

That said, the camera capabilities of the Vivo X200 FE are on point for the price. The 50-megapixel primary sensor captures sharp and vibrant images in daylight. The dynamic range is well-managed, and the colours, although slightly saturated, are punchy and never feel unnatural. The sensor can capture details nicely with minimal noise, even when you zoom in.

Vivo X200 FE daylight camera samples taken from the telephoto sensor. (Tap to Expand)

However, the telephoto is the star of the show here. I loved using the telephoto sensor to take photos and portraits. The images came out crisp, and the colours looked natural in most of the scenarios. Moreover, even at 6x or 10x zoom, the images were able to retain colours and details, though the sharpness dropped a bit.

Vivo X200 FE portaits clicked using the telephoto lens.

Coming to portraits, the phone also uses ZEISS-style bokeh options like Biotar, Sonnar, Distagon, etc., that further elevate the photos. You get a strong separation between the foreground and background, while still maintaining the natural colour tones are natural.

Vivo X200 FE daylight camera samples taken with the wide-angle sensor. (Tap to Expand)

The wide-angle lens seems to be the weakest in the lot. Although it can manage barrel distortion decently, shots are not that sharp, and the colours are slightly muted.

Vivo X200 FE low-light camera samples taken with the primary sensor. (Tap to Expand)

Coming to the low-light performance, the Vivo X200 FE does a good job as well. With the primary sensor, the photos came out in detail. The exposure was managed decently, while the tonal contrast was well-developed. The colours looked natural and the details were great as well.

Vivo X200 FE low-light camera samples taken with the telephoto lens. (Tap to expand)

The telephoto sensor also performed well in capturing photos in low-light conditions. The dynamic range was excellent and the colours were well-balanced.

Vivo X200 FE low-light camera samples taken with the wide-angle lens. (Tap to Expand)

However, the ultra-wide-angle lens is a bit disappointing in these conditions. The photos came out a bit soft, while the dynamic range was decent.

Vivo X200 FE selfie camera samples. (Tap to Expand)

The selfie camera does a decent job of capturing selfies and portraits. The skin tone is retained, and the subject separation is on par with the competition.

That said, the company has also introduced different filters and modes to further enhance the photography experience. The Street Photography Mode is a feature that allows for experimentation, as it provides greater control over filters and focal length. Apart from this, you can always use the ZEISS bokeh effect, different filters, and a bunch of AI features like Reflection Erase, Image Expansion, Magic Move, etc.

Coming to the video capabilities, the Vivo X200 FE does a good job here as well. The phone supports up to 4K 60fps, which is mated with OIS and EIS support. The video captured from the device offered punchy colours and a good level of stabilisation. The dynamic range was also decent. The front is also capable of capturing 4K videos at 60fps, a feature not commonly found in high-end devices. The selfie video also performs well, with a decent dynamic range.

Vivo X200 FE Battery: Surprisingly Good

Battery Capacity - 6,500mAh

Wired Charging - 90W

Charger - 90W (Included in Box)

Another major highlight of the Vivo X200 FE is its impressive battery life. The company has managed to squeeze a 6,500mAh battery while still maintaining the 188-gram weight. For this, the brand has used a 3rd-generation Silicon Anode battery and C-FRACK structure that allows for higher density without compromising on safety.

The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery and offers a 90W fast charging support.

The large battery backup is reflected in daily usage. In the PCMark Work 3.0 battery test, the smartphone clocked 19 hours and 3 minutes, which is top-tier. Moreover, in our HD battery loop test, the phone easily lasted 20 hours and 36 minutes, which is also good considering the compact form factor.

This roughly translates to one full day of battery life with heavy usage, almost one and a half days of battery life with moderate usage, and up to two days of backup with light usage. Coming to the charging speeds, the Vivo X200 FE charges 0 to 100 percent in almost 58 minutes.

Vivo X200 FE Verdict

To conclude, the Vivo X200 FE attempts to revive the long-forgotten compact flagship segment without compromising on the high-end, big-screen models. The smartphone features a compact yet premium design language, complemented by some unique colourways. The display is sure vibrant and delivers punchy colours. Moreover, it also offers a long battery life, despite its compact size.

Vivo X200 FE seems to be a good smartphone in this price range, though the competition is quite fierce.

That said, one of the major highlights of the device is its cameras. The ZEISS-branded cameras deliver versatile performance in different lighting conditions. The telephoto, of course, is the star of the show here, and you will definitely love using different Zeiss bokeh effects.

However, it is not a perfect device, and it still comes with some shortcomings, and first-party bloatware is one of them. This, along with a weak wide-angle camera performance and last year's processor, can be considered as its minor drawbacks. If you are looking for a rare breed of compact smartphone and don't want to spend more than Rs 60,000, then the Vivo X200 FE is definitely worth considering.

As for the competition is concerned, the Vivo X200 FE will face tough competition from the likes of OnePlus 13s (Review), Apple iPhone 16e (Review), and Google Pixel 9A (Review), which are all currently priced under a similar price segment and offer competitive features and specifications.