Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launched With 10 Inch Inner Display, 5,600mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launched With 10-Inch Inner Display, 5,600mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is the South Korean tech giant’s first twice-folding smartphone.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 December 2025 08:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launched With 10-Inch Inner Display, 5,600mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold carries a triple rear camera setup

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold sports a hole punch display cutout
  • Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold features a Snapdragon 8 series SoC
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing details
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold was launched by the tech giant on Tuesday as its first twice-folding smartphone. The Galaxy Z TriFold, featuring a triple rear camera unit, is expected to go on sale in South Korea later this month. It is equipped with a 10.0-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the inside, while sporting a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, built on a 3nm process, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold price is yet to be announced. However, the tech giant did reveal that it expects its first twice-folding smartphone to go on sale in South Korea on December 12. The new handset will later be available for purchase in other global markets, including China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, and the US. Moreover, it will ship in a single Crafted Black colourway.

The company said the new Galaxy Z TriFold will be available at select offline retail stores in the above-mentioned countries, where customers can get a hands-on experience with the handset. The price of the handset is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is a dual SIM foldable smartphone that runs on Android 16-based OneUI 8. It is equipped with a 10-inch QXGA+ (2,160x1,584 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the inside, with 269ppi pixel density, up to 1600nits of peak brightness, and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Additionally, the inner display also supports 100 percent DCI-P3 Colour Gamut.

samsung galaxy z trifold inline Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold measures 3.9mm in thickness when unfolded
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

On the front, it sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display, with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 422ppi pixel density, 2,600nits of peak brightness, up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. While the cover display ships with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection, the rear panel gets Ceramic-Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer. It is IP48 rated for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy Z TriFold features a titanium hinge housing, coupled with advanced armour aluminium. It gets two differently sized hinges and a dual-rail structure, which is claimed to offer improved stability and smooth rotations. Samsung added that the hinge also allows the screens to “meet securely with a minimal gap”, while maintaining a thin form factor. Powering the new Samsung smartphone is Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold carries a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel (f/1.7) primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 102-degree field of view, and a 10-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto camera with OIS and up to 30x digital zoom capabilities. On the cover and inner displays, the phone features two 10-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is backed by a 5,600mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. In terms of connectivity options, it features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. The list of onboard sensors includes a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor for security, an accelerometer, a barometer, a gyro sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, a hall sensor, a proximity sensor, and a light sensor. It measures 159.2x75.0x12.9mm in dimensions when folded and 159.2x214.1x3.9mm when unfolded. The phone weighs about 309g.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.50-inch
Cover Display 10-inch
Cover Resolution 2,160x1,584 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5,600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,520 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold price, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold launch, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold specifications, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Dracula: A Love Tale Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launched With 10-Inch Inner Display, 5,600mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launched With 10-Inch Display at This Price
  3. OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Set for Live Launch at Bengaluru Keynote
  4. Apple Adds iPhone SE (First Generation), More Products to Obsolete List
  5. Oakley Meta Glasses Are Now Available for Purchase in India
  6. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Could Be Available on This OTT Platform
  7. Scientists Warn Southern Ocean Could 'Burp' Stored Heat, Delaying Global Cooling
  8. OnePlus Ace 6T Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of China Debut
  9. Vivo V70 FE Tipped to Launch in India Soon With These Specifications
  10. Redmi 15C 5G Confirmed to Launch With 6,000mAh Battery and This Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Could Launch Alongside Wider Variant Listed in GSMA Database: Report
  2. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Visits Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, Android 16
  3. iPhone SE, iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (Second Generation) Added to Apple's Vintage and Obsolete Products List
  4. OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 to Launch at Bengaluru Keynote; Key Specifications Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launched With 10-Inch Inner Display, 5,600mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  6. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications
  7. Scientists Warn Southern Ocean Could ‘Burp’ Stored Heat, Delaying Global Cooling for 100 Years
  8. New Gravitational-Wave Signal May Reveal Primordial Black Holes Born After the Big Bang
  9. James Webb Space Telescope Finds Unexpected Ultraviolet Radiation Around Young Protostars
  10. Cristina Kathirvelan Begins Streaming on Aha Tamil: A Heartwarming Tale of Love and Mistaken Identity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »