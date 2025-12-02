Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold was launched by the tech giant on Tuesday as its first twice-folding smartphone. The Galaxy Z TriFold, featuring a triple rear camera unit, is expected to go on sale in South Korea later this month. It is equipped with a 10.0-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the inside, while sporting a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, built on a 3nm process, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold price is yet to be announced. However, the tech giant did reveal that it expects its first twice-folding smartphone to go on sale in South Korea on December 12. The new handset will later be available for purchase in other global markets, including China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, and the US. Moreover, it will ship in a single Crafted Black colourway.

The company said the new Galaxy Z TriFold will be available at select offline retail stores in the above-mentioned countries, where customers can get a hands-on experience with the handset. The price of the handset is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is a dual SIM foldable smartphone that runs on Android 16-based OneUI 8. It is equipped with a 10-inch QXGA+ (2,160x1,584 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the inside, with 269ppi pixel density, up to 1600nits of peak brightness, and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Additionally, the inner display also supports 100 percent DCI-P3 Colour Gamut.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold measures 3.9mm in thickness when unfolded

Photo Credit: Samsung

On the front, it sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display, with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 422ppi pixel density, 2,600nits of peak brightness, up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. While the cover display ships with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection, the rear panel gets Ceramic-Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer. It is IP48 rated for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy Z TriFold features a titanium hinge housing, coupled with advanced armour aluminium. It gets two differently sized hinges and a dual-rail structure, which is claimed to offer improved stability and smooth rotations. Samsung added that the hinge also allows the screens to “meet securely with a minimal gap”, while maintaining a thin form factor. Powering the new Samsung smartphone is Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold carries a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel (f/1.7) primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 102-degree field of view, and a 10-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto camera with OIS and up to 30x digital zoom capabilities. On the cover and inner displays, the phone features two 10-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is backed by a 5,600mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. In terms of connectivity options, it features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. The list of onboard sensors includes a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor for security, an accelerometer, a barometer, a gyro sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, a hall sensor, a proximity sensor, and a light sensor. It measures 159.2x75.0x12.9mm in dimensions when folded and 159.2x214.1x3.9mm when unfolded. The phone weighs about 309g.