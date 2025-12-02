Samsung has a new device listed in the GSMA database, and it is reportedly not what earlier rumours suggested. Instead of a budget-friendly Flip variant, the listing appears to signal a much more ambitious addition to the company's foldable lineup. The model number SM-F971U, along with its unexpected codename, suggests that Samsung may be planning a new direction for the Galaxy Z Fold series in 2026. Early reports indicate that the company is preparing a second high-end Fold model, which could help strengthen its premium lineup as competition in the foldable market grows.

Samsung Could Launch Another Galaxy Z Fold 8 Variant in 2026

According to a SmartPrix report, the model number SM-F971U, previously believed to be the Galaxy Z Flip 8 FE, is now understood to represent an entirely different foldable device. This model is likely the rumoured “Wide” Galaxy Z Fold 8 variant planned for 2026.

The report notes that Samsung's model numbering system has been consistent for years. The company uses the SM-F7xx series for Flip models and the SM-F9xx series for Fold models. Because of this, a device beginning with the F97x prefix is unlikely to belong to the Galaxy Z Flip lineup. The listing also includes the codename H8, which does not match Samsung's usual naming pattern for the main Fold series.

Samsung's previous Galaxy Z Fold models followed a clear internal sequence. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 carried the model number SM-F956 and the codename Q6. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 used SM-F966 and the codename Q7. The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8, expected in 2026, reportedly follows this pattern with the model number SM-F976 and the codename Q8.

In contrast, the newly spotted H8 codename indicates a separate development path, suggesting that Samsung may launch a second high-end Fold model alongside the standard Fold 8 next year.

Earlier reports from Korean media said Samsung is working on a wider foldable design, and the latest report says the SM-F971U appears to match that rumoured project. According to these early details, the handset may feature a shorter and wider cover display, likely with an 18:9 aspect ratio instead of the taller 21:9 ratio used on the Fold 7, and an almost square 18:18 inner display created by joining two 18:9 panels.

This wider approach is reportedly intended to address long-standing criticism about the Fold's narrow cover screen. A broader front display is expected to feel more natural and more similar to a traditional smartphone when the device is closed.

The “U” suffix in the model number suggests that the listed version is intended for the US market, although variants for Europe, South Korea, and other regions are expected to appear later. The early listing reportedly indicates that Samsung is prioritising the US market, where competition with Apple is strongest. Samsung is expected to be preparing this design as a response to Apple's first foldable iPhone, which is widely expected in 2026 and rumoured to use a similarly wide and compact form factor.