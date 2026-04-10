Instagram has announced the rollout of a new feature that allows users to edit their comments. The move, announced on Friday, addresses a long-standing limitation on the social media app. The Meta-owned platform said that the feature is being rolled out globally. It lets users make changes to their comments shortly after posting, making it easier to fix typos or refine responses. While Instagram has supported editing posts for some time, comments were uneditable, that is, until now.

With the new update, users can now edit their comments within 15 minutes of posting, Instagram said in a press note. The social media platform has not put a limit on the number of edits one can make, which means users can make multiple corrections or adjustments as needed.

Original vs edited comment on Instagram

Photo Credit: Instagram

To edit a comment, they can tap on the newly added Edit option, which appears below a published comment. Upon selecting it, a new pop-up appears that allows the comment text to be modified before saving the updated version.

However, there are a few limitations. As per the company, only the text portion of a comment can be edited. This means that if a comment includes both text and an image, users will only be able to modify the written content and not the image.

Further, the edited comment will display a grey edited label, indicating that changes have been made. Instagram, however, does not provide a version history. Once edited, other users will not be able to view the original comment.

The feature has been a long time coming. Instagram introduced editable captions for posts as far back as 2014, but comment editing remained absent for over a decade. By comparison, X (formerly Twitter) began testing editable posts and comments in 2022, but it depends on availability and subscription tiers.

Meanwhile, Threads, Instagram's text-first social platform and a rival to X, does allow users to edit posts within a limited time window.