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Instagram Adds Support for Editing Comments Within 15-Minute Window

With the new update, Instagram users can now edit their comments within 15 minutes of posting.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 April 2026 15:38 IST
Instagram Adds Support for Editing Comments Within 15-Minute Window

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Claudio Schwarz

The feature is currently rolling out to users globally

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Highlights
  • Users are granted a fifteen-minute window to modify any posted comment
  • A new Edit option is now available below a comment
  • An edited label appears on comments to show that the text was modified
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Instagram has announced the rollout of a new feature that allows users to edit their comments. The move, announced on Friday, addresses a long-standing limitation on the social media app. The Meta-owned platform said that the feature is being rolled out globally. It lets users make changes to their comments shortly after posting, making it easier to fix typos or refine responses. While Instagram has supported editing posts for some time, comments were uneditable, that is, until now.

Instagram Comments Can Be Edited Several Times

With the new update, users can now edit their comments within 15 minutes of posting, Instagram said in a press note. The social media platform has not put a limit on the number of edits one can make, which means users can make multiple corrections or adjustments as needed.

instagram edit comments Instagram

Original vs edited comment on Instagram
Photo Credit: Instagram

 

To edit a comment, they can tap on the newly added Edit option, which appears below a published comment. Upon selecting it, a new pop-up appears that allows the comment text to be modified before saving the updated version.

However, there are a few limitations. As per the company, only the text portion of a comment can be edited. This means that if a comment includes both text and an image, users will only be able to modify the written content and not the image.

Further, the edited comment will display a grey edited label, indicating that changes have been made. Instagram, however, does not provide a version history. Once edited, other users will not be able to view the original comment.

The feature has been a long time coming. Instagram introduced editable captions for posts as far back as 2014, but comment editing remained absent for over a decade. By comparison, X (formerly Twitter) began testing editable posts and comments in 2022, but it depends on availability and subscription tiers.

Meanwhile, Threads, Instagram's text-first social platform and a rival to X, does allow users to edit posts within a limited time window.

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Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Update, Meta Platforms, Social media
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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