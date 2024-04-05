Amazon Grand Festive Sale is currently underway. The ecommerce giant's sale is focused on smart TVs from a wide range of brands. Consumers can find smart TVs from brands such as Samsung, Sony, LG, Redmi, Mi, Hisense, TCL, Acer, Vu, and more. As per the online marketplace, people can get up to 65 percent discounts on their purchases. Additionally, by using HDFC and SBI bank debit and credit cards, consumers can avail up to Rs. 5,000 as an instant discount.

When is the Amazon Grand Festive Sale?

The Amazon Grand Festive Sale started on Friday. It will continue till April 9. The five-day-long sale offers smart TVs from a variety of brands in different display sizes. Those who are planning to buy a new smart TV or are looking to upgrade their existing device can take advantage of the deals and discounts offered by the ecommerce giant.

What to expect from the Amazon Grand Festive Sale?

According to Amazon, the sale will feature smart TVs from a multitude of brands. The sale features television displays in 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes. While all devices have some inherent discount offered by the platform which goes up to 65 percent, there are also third-party offers that can significantly bring down the price of the purchase.

Upon using HDFC and SBI bank credit and debit cards, users can get up to Rs. 5,000 instant discount on their purchases. Amazon is also offering up to 18 months of no-cost EMI on select devices on choosing supported credit cards. There are also exchange offers on exchanging existing smart TVs in working conditions.

As per the online marketplace, consumers can get an exchange value of up to Rs. 6,000 and an extended warranty of up to four years during the sale. However, it should be noted that the exchange value is decided by Amazon based on its criteria.

Alongside LED TVs, the sale will also offer QLED and OLED TVs with attractive price cuts. The company said that on select devices the no-cost EMI starts at Rs. 750 a month. Amazon offers more than 300 smart TVs on its website as well as Android and iOS apps. The ecommerce platform will also provide installation at the time of delivery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.