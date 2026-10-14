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Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Fire TV Stick and Streaming Devices

Amazon has partnered with SBI to provide an instant 10 percent discount on eligible card and EMI transactions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 October 2026 09:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Fire TV Stick and Streaming Devices

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale started on October 8

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale currently live in India
  • Amazon Fire TV Sticks and related accessories are discounted in the sale
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick HD is marked down to Rs. 2,999
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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 began last week with jaw-dropping deals and discounts across a wide range of product categories. As always, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and accessories are the key highlights of this year's festival special sale. But Amazon has also introduced various discounts on Amazon Fire TV Sticks and related accessories as part of this Dussehra special sale. Key deals include the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus. Shoppers can save extra through bank offers and exchange discounts. 

Discounts on Amazon Fire TV Stick and Streaming Devices

This year's Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale started on October 8. From day one, the e-commerce platform is offering discounts on Amazon Fire TV Sticks and streaming accessories. The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD is marked down to Rs. 2,999, from the original price tag of Rs. 5,499. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is available for Rs. 5,499, down from the actual price of Rs. 6,999.

Shoppers can also find deals on remote covers and bundle options featuring smart bulbs or projectors. Certified Refurbished Fire TV Stick HD units are also listed with discounts. SBI card holders are eligible to get up to 10 percent instant discounts on purchases. Amazon Pay ICICI card users will get additional offers. Some products are listed with No-Cost EMI plans and exchange offers. Amazon Pay Later service is also available. 

Let's take a look at the deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick and more during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026.  

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus Rs. 6,999 Rs. 5,499 Buy Now
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD Rs. 2,999 Rs. 2,499 Buy Now
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Rs. 5,499 Rs. 3,999 Buy Now
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD and Wipro 9W LED Smart Bulb Combo Rs. 7,598 Rs. 3,598 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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