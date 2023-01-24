Technology News

Amazon Pharmacy Launches RxPass Prescription Drug Subscription Service for US Prime Members

Customers enrolled in Medicare, Medicaid, or any other government healthcare program will not be able to enrol in Amazon Pharmacy's RxPass service.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 January 2023 14:32 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon had purchased the online pharmacy PillPack in 2018

Highlights
  • Amazon RxPass includes more than 50 medications
  • Customers will have to pay $5 over the Prime membership fee
  • Prime member would save about $100 per year with RxPass

Amazon said on Tuesday it is offering a $5 (roughly Rs. 400) monthly subscription plan for percent Prime members that will cover a range of generic drugs and their doorstep delivery, furthering the e-commerce giant's push into healthcare.

The program, named RxPass, includes more than 50 medications addressing over 80 chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, anxiety, diabetes and male pattern baldness, Vin Gupta, Amazon Pharmacy's chief medical officer, told Reuters.

However, customers enrolled in Medicare, Medicaid or any other government healthcare program will not be able to enrol in Amazon Pharmacy's RxPass service.

The average Prime member would save about $100 (roughly Rs. 8,000) per year with RxPass, John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy, said in an interview. Amazon Prime members in most percent states can sign up for the program from Tuesday.

The flat $5 (roughly Rs. 400) charge would be without insurance and on top of the Prime membership fee, which costs $139 (roughly Rs. 11,500) per year in the United States.

The new service aligns with Amazon's ongoing focus on its healthcare portfolio, which over the recent years has included telehealth, drug delivery, fitness trackers, and cancer research.

Amazon's purchase of the online pharmacy PillPack in 2018 helped the retail giant set up a prescription delivery and price-comparison site. Now, its Pharmacy initiative poses a growing threat to drugstore retailers CVS Health Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

"We believe a lot of Americans, particularly those that suffer from a chronic illness, are going to benefit from just Amazon's participation in pharmacy, the ability to get high-quality experience delivered to your door at low cost," Love said.

