Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Specifications Tipped, May Feature Same Telephoto Sensor as Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Specifications Tipped, May Feature Same Telephoto Sensor as Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 January 2023 14:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Specifications Tipped, May Feature Same Telephoto Sensor as Galaxy S22 Ultra

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 200-megapixel camera
  • The device will reportedly be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Samsung’s smartphone will likely feature a 12-megapixel front camera

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is set to be unveiled at the company's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. While the South Korean tech giant has not divulged any details beyond teasers for the phones, expected design and specifications for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have leaked ahead of launch. Now, a tipster has detailed all the changes coming to the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra in the camera department. For its front facing camera, the handset is reportedly switching to a 12-megapixel 3LU sensor from a 40-megapixel GH1 sensor present on Galaxy S22 Ultra.

According to tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), the Galaxy S23 Ultra will arrive with a host of changes to its camera sensors from its predecessor. In their tweet, the tipster posted screengrabs listing detailed hardware and software specifications of the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

In addition to the front camera, the upcoming handset will feature a 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 sensor for its ultra-wide sensor — an upgrade over the Galaxy S22 Ultra's 12-megapixel Sony IMX563 sensor. The biggest upgrade is coming to the main camera. An earlier report reveals the main camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be a 200-megapixel HP2 sensor. Its predecessor featured a 108-megapixel HM3 sensor for its main camera.

Meanwhile, one camera's specification is expected to remain the same: the Sony IMX754 sensor for the 3x and 10x telephoto camera has been carried over from the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Leaks about the Galaxy S23's camera module have recently flooded the Internet. A report this week claimed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra can shoot portrait videos in 4K quality at 30 frames per second (fps). The handset will also reportedly come with a “night vision” camera. Samsung's flagship handset is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and support for OIS (optical image stabilisation). These details are also confirmed in the latest leak.

Additionally, the phone will reportedly be powered by a customised version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, offering a peak clock speed of up to 3.36GHz.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy Unpacked, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S23 Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Oppo Find N2 Flip Foldable Tipped to Launch at MWC 2023 as Global Variant Specifications Leak
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Shouldn't Be Ignored

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Specifications Tipped, May Feature Same Telephoto Sensor as Galaxy S22 Ultra
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard Price Tipped: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature the Telephoto Sensor From This Phone
  3. iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3 Rolling Out With End-to-End iCloud Encryption, More
  4. Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Speaker Review
  5. What Google CEO Sundar Pichai Told Workers After Announcing Job Cuts
  6. Infinix Note 12i (2022) Will Launch in India on This Date
  7. This ColorOS Android App Records Calls Without On-Call Voice Disclaimer
  8. iQoo 11 5G Review: Pro Performance, Premium Price
  9. Here's What Union Telecom Minister Says About BharOS Operating System
  10. Infinix Note 12i (2022) Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 10,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Pharmacy Launches RxPass Prescription Drug Subscription Service for US Prime Members
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Specifications Tipped, May Feature Same Telephoto Sensor as Galaxy S22 Ultra
  3. Oppo Find N2 Flip Foldable Tipped to Launch at MWC 2023 as Global Variant Specifications Leak
  4. Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis Casts Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito: Report
  5. Google’s Android 14 Will Block Installation of Outdated Apps From Play Store: Report
  6. BharOS: Many People Around the World Who Won't Want Such a System to Succeed, Union Telecom Minister Says
  7. iPhone Exports From India Reached $1 Billion in December, IT Secretary Says
  8. NITI Aayog Calls Out Indian Techies to Try Newly Launched Blockchain Module: Details
  9. Vivo X90 Pro Specifications, Offers, AnTuTu Score Tipped Ahead of Global Launch: Report
  10. Apple’s AR/VR Headset to Be Called Reality Pro, Could Launch Later This Year: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.