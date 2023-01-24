Samsung Galaxy S23 series is set to be unveiled at the company's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. While the South Korean tech giant has not divulged any details beyond teasers for the phones, expected design and specifications for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have leaked ahead of launch. Now, a tipster has detailed all the changes coming to the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra in the camera department. For its front facing camera, the handset is reportedly switching to a 12-megapixel 3LU sensor from a 40-megapixel GH1 sensor present on Galaxy S22 Ultra.

According to tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), the Galaxy S23 Ultra will arrive with a host of changes to its camera sensors from its predecessor. In their tweet, the tipster posted screengrabs listing detailed hardware and software specifications of the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

In addition to the front camera, the upcoming handset will feature a 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 sensor for its ultra-wide sensor — an upgrade over the Galaxy S22 Ultra's 12-megapixel Sony IMX563 sensor. The biggest upgrade is coming to the main camera. An earlier report reveals the main camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be a 200-megapixel HP2 sensor. Its predecessor featured a 108-megapixel HM3 sensor for its main camera.

Meanwhile, one camera's specification is expected to remain the same: the Sony IMX754 sensor for the 3x and 10x telephoto camera has been carried over from the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Leaks about the Galaxy S23's camera module have recently flooded the Internet. A report this week claimed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra can shoot portrait videos in 4K quality at 30 frames per second (fps). The handset will also reportedly come with a “night vision” camera. Samsung's flagship handset is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and support for OIS (optical image stabilisation). These details are also confirmed in the latest leak.

Additionally, the phone will reportedly be powered by a customised version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, offering a peak clock speed of up to 3.36GHz.

