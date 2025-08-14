Amazon has announced the expansion of its same-day delivery service in over 1,000 cities and towns in the US. However, the highlight of the announcement is that it plans to expand the presence of its same-day delivery service to over 2,300 US cities and towns by the end of this year, with further expansion to additional regions by the end of 2026. The company will charge its customers a fee for the service, but Amazon Prime members can avail it free of charge for orders above a certain amount.

Amazon Same-Day Grocery Delivery Compared to Amazon Fresh

According to a press release, the US-based e-commerce platform plans to offer same-day delivery of perishable goods, like dairy, meat, seafood, baked goods, frozen foods, fruits, and vegetables, in over 2,300 cities and towns by the end of 2025. It also revealed that the service is now available in more than 1,000 US cities. By the end of 2026, its service will be live in even more regions in the country. However, the company did not reveal whether it will offer same-day deliveries of groceries in other countries, including India.

To avail of Amazon's same-day grocery delivery service, US customers without a Prime membership will have to pay an extra $12.99 (roughly Rs. 1,136), regardless of the order value. For Prime members, the minimum order value to avail free same-day delivery has been set at $25 (about Rs. 2,186) in the majority of US cities. However, they can still place an order if their cart value doesn't meet this amount by simply paying an additional $2.99 (roughly Rs. 262) fee.

Currently, the Amazon Fresh service is live in India and other regions, including the US, where a customer can schedule a delivery of perishables via a third-party seller for the same or the next day. The company does not allow users in India to purchase goods via Amazon Fresh for an order value below Rs. 249. The minimum order value to avail free delivery has been set at Rs. 249 for Prime members and Rs. 499 for non-Prime members. For orders below Rs. 499 but above Rs. 249 cart value, it charges a Rs. 59 delivery fee from the non-Prime accounts. However, the Prime users do not have to pay any additional cost.

The company already allows same-day delivery of electronics, household essentials, and a few other select items. However, Amazon will now allow users to also club same-day grocery orders with other purchases. To ensure that the perishables reach the buyers in the best condition, the e-commerce company will utilise its “specialised temperature-controlled” fulfilment network, and pack temperature-sensitive groceries in recyclable insulated bags.

The US-based company has been expanding its presence in other sectors as well. Amazon recently launched its diagnostics service in India. Dubbed Amazon Diagnostics, the service facilitates doorstep pickup of test samples. People will be able to book tests, schedule and track appointments, and view digital test reports straight from the Amazon app. Developed in partnership with Orange Health Labs, Amazon Diagnostics is currently live in six Indian cities.

