Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 India Dates Announced: Bank Offers, Deals Revealed

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is confirmed to bring thousands of new launches from small and medium businesses.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 July 2024 14:23 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is an exclusive Prime members-only event

  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is just a few weeks away
  • Prime Day Sale will be packed with deals across flagship Amazon products
  • Prime membership costs Rs. 299 for one month in India
Amazon's biggest sale event of the year — Amazon Prime Day 2024 — will take place in the third week of July. The two-day online sale will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members and it will bring discounts on categories ranging from consumer tech to home goods to fashion, apparel and beyond. Like in previous years, Amazon is joining hands with select lenders to provide assured savings on payments made through their cards and EMI transactions. Amazon products like Echo devices are also slated to receive price cuts during the sale.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 dates are live

The online marketplace on Tuesday announced that the eighth edition of its popular Amazon Prime Day Sale will begin 12:00am on Saturday, July 20 and end at 11:59pm July 21 Sunday. The 48-hour sale event is confirmed to see new product launches from over 450 Indian and global brands like Intel, Samsung, OnePlus, iQoo, Honor, Sony, Asus and more.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is also confirmed to bring thousands of new launches from small and medium businesses across categories including home and kitchen, fashion and grooming, jewellery, handmade products, and many more.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 bank offers

During Amazon Prime Day 2024, buyers can avail of 10 percent savings on payment using ICICI Bank cards and credit card EMI transactions, SBI credit cards, and credit card EMI transactions. This exclusive benefit sweetens the deal even further. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can avail of welcome rewards up to Rs. 2,500, cashback of Rs. 300 (only for Prime members) and rewards up to Rs. 2,200 during the sale.

Amazon's upcoming Prime Day Sale will be packed with deals across flagship Amazon products as well. The Echo smart speakers and Fire TV sticks are confirmed to get up to 55 percent discount. Besides sale offers, Amazon is assuring same-day and next-day delivery across millions of products.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is an exclusive Prime members-only event. Shoppers can purchase a Prime membership to participate in the discount sale. If you aren't already a Prime member, you can start the 30-day free trial to make purchases during the sale.

Prime membership in India costs Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 599 for three months, and Rs. 1,499 for a year. The Amazon Prime Shopping Edition plan for 12 months is priced at Rs. 399. Prime members can avail of free fast delivery on eligible items, stream the latest TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, access Prime Music, Prime Reading, and get exclusive access to select deals and more.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
