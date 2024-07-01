Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro made their debut in the UK last month and they will soon launch in India soon. Honor is yet to announce an official date for their arrival in the country, but ahead of that, Amazon has listed the devices. The listing shows the phones with a coming soon tag. The Honor 200 runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro version has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset under the hood. Both phones feature OLED full-HD+ screens, 5,200mAh batteries with 100W fast charging support, and 50-megapixel triple rear camera units.

Honor 200 series spotted on Amazon

The landing page of Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro is currently live on the Amazon India website. The website doesn't specify the exact launch date of the smartphones but, they are listed with a 'coming soon' tag. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the online marketplace to get the latest updates about the launch. The listing shows the rear design with triple rear cameras and 5G connectivity for the Honor 200 series.

Recently, the Honor 200 Pro with the model number ELP-NX9 surfaced on the BIS website. Honor is yet to announce an exact launch date for the lineup, however, the brand is expected to unveil both phones in July.

Honor 200 series price, specifications

The Honor 200 is priced at GBP 499.99 (roughly Rs. 53,500) in the UK, while the Honor 200 Pro is priced at GBP 699.99 (roughly Rs. 74,800).

Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro run on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 and feature full-HD+ (1,224 x2,700 pixels) screens. The Pro model has a 6.78 display and runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The vanilla model gets a 6.7-inch display and is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip. Both phones feature triple rear camera units comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera. They have a 50-megapixel front camera as well.

Both Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro carry 5,200mAh battery units with 100W wired fast charging support. The Pro model supports 66W wireless fast charging.