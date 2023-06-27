Technology News

Apple-Broadcom Challenge to Caltech Patents Declined by US Supreme Court

Apple and Broadcom have argued that they should have been allowed to raise the patent challenges during the trial.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 June 2023 01:21 IST
Apple-Broadcom Challenge to Caltech Patents Declined by US Supreme Court

Apple is a major purchaser of Broadcom chips

Highlights
  • Justices turned away appeal by Apple, Broadcom of a lower court's ruling
  • A jury found that the companies infringed Caltech's patents
  • Apple, Broadcom told Supreme Court that Federal Circuit misread the law

The US Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Apple and Broadcom to revive their challenges to Caltech data-transmission patents in a patent infringement case in which the university's earlier $1.1 billion (nearly Rs. 9,000 crore) jury verdict against the companies was thrown out.

The justices turned away an appeal by Apple and Broadcom of a lower court's ruling affirming a trial judge's decision to prevent the companies from contesting the validity of the patents as they defended against the California Institute of Technology's lawsuit.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which specializes in patent cases, ruled against the companies' arguments because they failed to bring them up during earlier proceedings at the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Apple and Broadcom have argued that they should have been allowed to raise the patent challenges during the trial.

A jury found that the companies infringed Caltech's patents, ordering Apple to pay $837.8 million (nearly Rs. 6.900 crore) and Broadcom to pay $270.2 million (nearly Rs. 2,200 crore). The Federal Circuit took issue with the amount of the award, and sent the case back for a new trial on damages.

Caltech, located in Pasadena, California, sued Cupertino-based Apple and San Jose-based Broadcom in 2016 in federal court in Los Angeles, alleging that millions of iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and other devices using Broadcom Wi-Fi chips infringed its data-transmission patents.

Apple is a major purchaser of Broadcom chips, and in January 2020 reached a supply agreement that ends in 2023. Broadcom has estimated that 20 percent of its revenue comes from Apple.

The Federal Circuit also upheld the trial judge's decision to block the companies from arguing that the patents were invalid because they could have made the arguments in their petitions for USPTO review of the patents.

Apple and Broadcom told the Supreme Court that the Federal Circuit misread the law, which they said only blocks arguments that could have been raised during the review itself.

President Joe Biden's administration urged the justices in May to reject the case and argued that the Federal Circuit had interpreted the law correctly.

Caltech has also sued Microsoft, Samsung Electronics, Dell Technologies and HP, accusing them of infringing the same patents in separate cases that are still pending.

© Thomson Reuters 2023


 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Broadcom, US Supreme Court, Microsoft, Dell, Dell 24 Video Con
Explained: Why Are Facebook, Instagram Cutting News Access in Canada
FTX Says Banks Earlier Raised Questions About FTX-Affiliated Hedge Fund's Wire Activity

Related Stories

Apple-Broadcom Challenge to Caltech Patents Declined by US Supreme Court
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How to Pre-Order Nothing Phone 2 in India: All Details
  2. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications Leak Again; Said to Launch With This SoC
  3. Apple-Broadcom Challenge to Caltech Patents Declined by US Supreme Court
  4. Vivo Y36 vs Oppo A78 5G: Know the Price in India, Specifications
  5. iQoo 11S, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds Launch Will Take Place on This Date
  6. OnePlus 12 Specifications Leak, Tipped to Debut in This Month
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 Price in India, Unboxing Video Surface Online: See Here
  8. Amazfit Cheetah, Cheetah Pro Smartwatches With AI-powered Zepp Coach Launched
  9. Explained: Why Are Facebook, Instagram Cutting News Access in Canada
  10. How to Get Blue Tick on Instagram and Facebook Accounts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Says Banks Earlier Raised Questions About FTX-Affiliated Hedge Fund's Wire Activity
  2. Apple-Broadcom Challenge to Caltech Patents Declined by US Supreme Court
  3. Meta Launches Subscription-Based Service Meta Quest+ for VR Headsets
  4. Google Said to Have Urged Supreme Court to Quash Android Antitrust Directives
  5. India is Next Key Location for Semiconductor Manufacturers: Ashwini Vaishnaw
  6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform With Support for 2.5Gbps 5G Download Speeds Launched
  7. Crypto-Focussed AI Chatbot SatoshiGPT Launched by Mudrex: Here’s What We Know About It
  8. Tecno Pova 5 4G Design Renders, Free Fire Edition Box Design Leaked: All Details
  9. Alibaba Cloud, Near Foundation Agree to Collaborate on Asia’s Web3 Growth: Details
  10. Hansal Mehta and Netflix Announce Multi-Year Creative Partnership Following Success of 'Scoop'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.