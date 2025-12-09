Technology News
English Edition

Apple Chip Chief Johny Srouji Reportedly Recommits to Stay Amid Ongoing Executive Turnover

The Apple chip chief reportedly told his staff tha he was proud of the technologies in development at Apple.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 December 2025 09:50 IST
Apple Chip Chief Johny Srouji Reportedly Recommits to Stay Amid Ongoing Executive Turnover

Photo Credit: Apple

Srouji joined Apple over 17 years ago as Senior Director for Handheld Chips and VLSI

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Reports previously claimed Srouji had informed Apple CEO about leaving
  • The exectuve told staff he loves his role and does not plan to exit
  • His potential exit came amid multiple senior leadership transitions
Advertisement

Johny Srouji, who is credited as the architect of Apple's highly rated in-house chips effort, has reportedly quashed rumours surrounding a potential exit from the company. Recent reports claimed that Srouji had informed CEO Tim Cook about “seriously” leaving the company. The Apple executive also allegedly told executives that he would join another company if a departure materialised. Cook had reportedly taken steps to ensure Srouji's tenure continued, and the campaign seems to have worked.

Johny Srouji's Apple Departure Under Doubt

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Johny Srouji sent a memo to his division to tackle rumours surrounding his potential exit. Here's what the Apple executive reportedly told his staff:

“I know you've been reading all kind of rumours and speculations about my future at Apple, and I feel that you need to hear from me directly. I love my team, and I love my job at Apple, and I don't plan on leaving anytime soon.”

Srouji is part of the group at Apple whose long stay at the company represents a model of stability in Silicon Valley. He joined the Cupertino-based tech giant more than 17 years ago as Senior Director for Handheld Chips and VLSI, before moving up the ranks in subsequent years.

For the last decade, Srouji has served as the Senior Vice President for Hardware Technology at Apple, where the company has seen a tremendous success, especially when it comes to its proprietary silicon chips.

Citing sources with knowledge of the matter, Gurman noted that Apple CEO Tim Cook had been resolutely attempting to ensure Srouji's stay to avoid worsening the ongoing bout of executive turnover. The campaign for his retention reportedly included a substantial pay package and potentially more responsibility in the future.sroij

Addressing his staff in the memo, the Apple chip chief reportedly further said that he was proud of the technologies in development at Apple, including displays, cameras, sensors, chips, and batteries.

Reports of Srouji, potential stay at Apple come at a time when the tech giant is experiencing transitions at several high-level positions. The iPhone maker recently announced that John Giannandrea, Senior Vice President of Machine Learning and AI Strategy, will be retiring in 2026 and will be replaced by Amar Subramanya. Prior to this, Apple COO Jeff Williams' retirement was also announced, while Liquid Glass designer Alan Dye reportedly left the company for Meta.

The most coveted potential exit, notably, is believed to be of CEO Tim Cook. Reports claimed that Tim Cook could step down from his position as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company as early as next year. The tech giant had reportedly intensified its efforts to find the successor, and Cook himself is said to have voiced his preference for John Ternus, Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple, as his replacement.

However, Gurman recently wrote that there had been “few signs internally" that there would be a departure of the Apple veteran from the company, and he could remain Apple CEO “at least” until mid-2026.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Tim Cook, Apple Executive
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Fitness+ Service for Guided Workouts to Launch in India on December 15
Where Design Meets Camera Brilliance: A Closer Look at the Vivo X300 Series

Related Stories

Apple Chip Chief Johny Srouji Reportedly Recommits to Stay Amid Ongoing Executive Turnover
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Go 2 First Impressions
  2. OnePlus 15R Roundup: Price in India, Specs and Everything We Know So Far
  3. Jolla Phone Launched With 5,500mAh Replaceable Battery, Sailfish OS 5
  4. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Key Features Revealed: Here's When It Goes on Sale in India
  5. Poco C85 5G Launch Today: Know Price in India, Specs and More
  6. Starlink Will Offer Unlimited Satellite Internet in India at This Price
  7. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Beta Released: See Eligible Phones, Regions
  8. Motorola Edge 70 With 5.99mm Slim Profile Will Launch in India on This Date
  9. Sierra First Impressions: Tata's Icon Returns in Style
  10. GTA 6 Roundup: Price in India, Launch Date, System Requirements and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Chip Chief Johny Srouji Reportedly Recommits to Stay Amid Ongoing Executive Turnover
  2. Apple Fitness+ Service for Guided Workouts to Launch in India on December 15
  3. Poco C85 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
  4. Scientists Unveil Screen That Produces Touchable 3D Images Using Light-Activated Pixels
  5. SpaceX Expands Starlink Network With 29-Satellite Falcon 9 Launch
  6. Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Fully Assembled, Launch Planned for 2026–2027
  7. Hell’s Paradise Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Francis Lawrence’s The Long Walk (2025) Now Available for Rent on Prime Video and Apple TV
  9. Nicolas Cage Starrer Spider-Noir Set to Release on Prime Video in 2026
  10. Devi Chowdhurani OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Srabanti Chatterjee’s Period Drama Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »