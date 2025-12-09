Johny Srouji, who is credited as the architect of Apple's highly rated in-house chips effort, has reportedly quashed rumours surrounding a potential exit from the company. Recent reports claimed that Srouji had informed CEO Tim Cook about “seriously” leaving the company. The Apple executive also allegedly told executives that he would join another company if a departure materialised. Cook had reportedly taken steps to ensure Srouji's tenure continued, and the campaign seems to have worked.

Johny Srouji's Apple Departure Under Doubt

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Johny Srouji sent a memo to his division to tackle rumours surrounding his potential exit. Here's what the Apple executive reportedly told his staff:

“I know you've been reading all kind of rumours and speculations about my future at Apple, and I feel that you need to hear from me directly. I love my team, and I love my job at Apple, and I don't plan on leaving anytime soon.”

Srouji is part of the group at Apple whose long stay at the company represents a model of stability in Silicon Valley. He joined the Cupertino-based tech giant more than 17 years ago as Senior Director for Handheld Chips and VLSI, before moving up the ranks in subsequent years.

For the last decade, Srouji has served as the Senior Vice President for Hardware Technology at Apple, where the company has seen a tremendous success, especially when it comes to its proprietary silicon chips.

Citing sources with knowledge of the matter, Gurman noted that Apple CEO Tim Cook had been resolutely attempting to ensure Srouji's stay to avoid worsening the ongoing bout of executive turnover. The campaign for his retention reportedly included a substantial pay package and potentially more responsibility in the future.sroij

Addressing his staff in the memo, the Apple chip chief reportedly further said that he was proud of the technologies in development at Apple, including displays, cameras, sensors, chips, and batteries.

Reports of Srouji, potential stay at Apple come at a time when the tech giant is experiencing transitions at several high-level positions. The iPhone maker recently announced that John Giannandrea, Senior Vice President of Machine Learning and AI Strategy, will be retiring in 2026 and will be replaced by Amar Subramanya. Prior to this, Apple COO Jeff Williams' retirement was also announced, while Liquid Glass designer Alan Dye reportedly left the company for Meta.

The most coveted potential exit, notably, is believed to be of CEO Tim Cook. Reports claimed that Tim Cook could step down from his position as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company as early as next year. The tech giant had reportedly intensified its efforts to find the successor, and Cook himself is said to have voiced his preference for John Ternus, Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple, as his replacement.

However, Gurman recently wrote that there had been “few signs internally" that there would be a departure of the Apple veteran from the company, and he could remain Apple CEO “at least” until mid-2026.