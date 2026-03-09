Technology News
MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air (2025): Price in India, Features and More Compared

Apple's MacBook Air was the company's most affordable laptop for several years, but the MacBook Neo is now available at a much lower price point.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 March 2026 19:20 IST
Highlights
  • MacBook Neo runs on the A18 Pro chip
  • MacBook Air (2025) is powered by Apple’s M4 processor
  • MacBook Air (2025) offers 13-inch and 15-inch display options
Apple recently added the MacBook Neo to its laptop lineup as a more affordable Mac option. The new model sits below the MacBook Air and uses the A18 Pro chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 16 Pro series. In comparison, the MacBook Air (2025) is powered by Apple's M4 processor and remains the company's thin and lightweight mainstream laptop. While both notebooks feature aluminium builds and run the latest version of macOS, they target different users with differences in price, performance, and hardware options.

Here are the key differences between the MacBook Neo and the MacBook Air (2025).

MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air (2025): Price in India, Availability

MacBook Neo: The MacBook Neo is priced in India at Rs. 69,900 for the base configuration with 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage. The variant with 512GB of storage costs Rs. 79,900. Apple offers the laptop in Blush, Citrus, Indigo, and Silver colour options. It will be available through the Apple online store and authorised retailers starting March 11.

MacBook Air (2025): The MacBook Air (2025) starts at Rs. 99,900 for the 13-inch model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 15-inch version begins at Rs. 1,24,900 for the same memory and storage configuration. The laptop is available in Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight finishes.

MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air (2025): Specifications, Features

Apple has introduced the MacBook Neo as a more affordable Mac option, placing it below the MacBook Air in its laptop lineup. To reduce costs, the company uses an A-series processor in the Neo instead of the M-series chips found in other Macs. As a result, the two laptops offer different levels of performance and hardware flexibility, while the MacBook Air continues to sit above it in the range.

MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air (2025): Display, Design

MacBook Neo: The MacBook Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina IPS display with a resolution of 2,408×1,506 pixels and a pixel density of 219ppi. It includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and a Magic Keyboard paired with a multitouch trackpad. The laptop also offers a dual speaker system with Dolby Atmos support and Spatial Audio compatibility. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, a USB 3.0 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 support, a USB 2.0 Type-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

MacBook Air (2025): The MacBook Air (2025) comes in two display sizes. The 13-inch version has a resolution of 2,560×1,664 pixels, while the 15-inch model features a resolution of 2,880×1,864 pixels. Both displays offer up to 500 nits of peak brightness and a pixel density of 224ppi. The laptop includes a 1080p FaceTime camera with Centre Stage and Desk View support, a Force Touch trackpad, and a Touch ID sensor for authentication. Apple also equips the device with a quad speaker system with Spatial Audio and a three-microphone array.

MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air (2025): Performance

MacBook Neo: Apple has equipped the MacBook Neo with the A18 Pro processor, which is also used in the iPhone 16 Pro series. According to the company, the chip can deliver up to 50 percent faster performance for everyday tasks compared with a Windows laptop powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor. Apple also says certain AI workloads can run up to three times faster. The laptop is available with 8GB of unified memory and up to 512GB of SSD storage.

MacBook Air (2025): The MacBook Air (2025) runs on Apple's M4 processor. The chip includes a 10-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine designed to handle machine learning tasks. The laptop can be configured with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. Apple also enables support for Apple Intelligence features on the device.

MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air (2025): Battery

MacBook Neo: The MacBook Neo is powered by a 36.5Wh battery and supports charging with a 20W USB Type-C adapter. Apple claims the laptop can deliver up to 11 hours of wireless web browsing or up to 16 hours of video playback on a single charge.

MacBook Air (2025): The 13-inch MacBook Air (2025) includes a 53.8Wh lithium-polymer battery and supports fast charging up to 70W, although the base model ships with a 30W adapter. The 15-inch version features a larger 66.5Wh battery. Apple claims the laptop can offer up to 15 hours of web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback.

FAQs

1. What is the price of the MacBook Neo in India?

MacBook Neo starts at Rs. 69,900 in India for the model with 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage.

2. What processor powers the MacBook Air (2025)?

The MacBook Air (2025) runs on Apple's M4 processor, with a 10-core CPU and an 8-core GPU.

3. What colour options are available for the MacBook Air (2025)?

The MacBook Air (2025) is offered in Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight colour options.

Key Specs
Display size13.00-inch13.60-inch
Display resolution2408x1506 pixels2560x1664 pixels
ProcessorApple A18 ProApple M4
RAM8GB16GB
OSmacOSmacOS
SSD128GB256GB
Weight1.23 kg1.24 kg
Hard disk-No
GENERAL
BrandAppleApple
ModelMacBook NeoMacBook Air 13-inch (M4, 2025)
Release dateMarch 4, 2026March 5, 2025
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Model NameMacBook NeoMacBook Air (M4, 2025)
SeriesMacBook NeoMacBook Air
Dimensions (mm)12.70 x 297.50 x 206.4021.50 x 304.10 x 11.30
Weight (kg)1.231.24
ColoursBlush, Citrus, Indigo, SilverMidnight, Silver, Sky Blue, Starlight
Operating systemmacOSmacOS
Battery Life (up to hours)1618
Battery Capacity (WHR)36.553.8
Material-Aluminium
DISPLAY
Size13.00-inch13.60-inch
Resolution2408x1506 pixels2560x1664 pixels
Touch ScreenNoNo
Refresh Rate60Hz60Hz
PROCESSOR
ProcessorApple Apple A18 ProApple Apple M4
MEMORY
RAM8GB16GB
GRAPHICS
Dedicated GraphicsNoNo
STORAGE
SSD128GB256GB
Hard disk-No
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth version65.3
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
INPUTS
Web Camera1080pYes
Pointer DeviceTrackpadTrackpad
Backlit KeyboardYesYes
TouchpadYes-
Internal MicYesYes
Speakers-4 Speakers
Finger Print Sensor-Yes
PORTS AND SLOTS
USB Ports1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0 (Type C)-
Headphone and Mic Combo JackYesYes
Number of USB Ports-2
Thunderbolt 4 (Type C)-2
Lava Bold 2 5G India Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner
