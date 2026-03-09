Technology News
English Edition

Apple Said to Consider 3D-Printed Aluminium Enclosures for Upcoming Apple Watch, iPhone Models

Apple Watch Ultra 3 was launched globally in September 2025 with a 3D printed titanium case.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 March 2026 11:13 IST
Apple Said to Consider 3D-Printed Aluminium Enclosures for Upcoming Apple Watch, iPhone Models

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch SE (pictured) feature aluminium frames

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple launched a series of new products last week
  • Apple Watch Ultra 3 features a 3D printed titanium case
  • Apple has yet to confirm the development
Advertisement

Apple launched a series of devices last week, from the refreshed MacBook Air lineup with the Apple Silicon M5 chip to the new low-cost MacBook Neo. The Cupertino-based tech giant also launched the new MacBook Pro (2026) with the M5 Max and M5 Pro processors. The latest addition to its laptop lineup, the MacBook Neo, reportedly leverages a new aluminium manufacturing process, which helps the company save on material costs. Now, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman claims that Apple is planning to 3D print aluminium enclosures for its smartwatches and future iPhone models.

Apple Could Expand 3D-Printing Beyond the Apple Watch Ultra

According to the latest edition of Gurman's Power On newsletter, the Cupertino-based tech giant's manufacturing design team and operations department are working on ways to 3D print aluminium enclosures for future Apple Watch models. This will reportedly bring greater efficiency to the manufacturing process of the company's smartwatches. Apple is expected to equip its future iPhone models with the new 3D-printed aluminium enclosures, too.

However, the company has yet to confirm the development. The new MacBook Neo, which was launched in India and other global markets on March 4, reportedly leverages a new “aluminium manufacturing process”, allowing the company to use a relatively lower quantity of the metal, helping them save material and manufacturing cost.

This could be part of Apple's plans to expand 3D printing for components. Apple previously revealed that it had equipped its latest Apple Watch Ultra 3 with a 3D-printed titanium enclosure. To recap, the smartwatch was launched globally in September last year at a starting price of $799 (roughly Rs. 71,000). It is offered in two case options, dubbed Natural Titanium and Black Titanium.

Apple's flagship smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, ships with support for satellite and 5G connectivity. It sports an always-on LTPO3 wide-angle OLED display that can refresh as low as 1Hz. The company claims that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 provides 42 hours of battery life in daily use. Meanwhile, in the Low Power mode, it is claimed to provide up to 72 hours of battery life. The flagship smartwatch also ships with Apple's new sleep score system and Hypertension notifications support.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch, MacBook, iMac, iPhone, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Apple’s MacBook Neo 2 Said to Launch With A19 Pro Chip and Touchscreen Display

Related Stories

Apple Said to Consider 3D-Printed Aluminium Enclosures for Upcoming Apple Watch, iPhone Models
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco C85x 5G Key Features Revealed a Day Ahead of Launch in India
  2. OnePlus 15T Official Images Confirm 'Squircle' Camera, Two Colourways
  3. Apple's OLED Touchscreen MacBook Could Debut as 'MacBook Ultra'
  4. Oppo Find N6 With AI Pen Support Set for March 17 Launch
  5. Vivo V70 FE Arrives With a 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Specifications
  6. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max to Launch on This Date
  7. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G India Launch Set for March 17: Features
  8. Samsung Could Let Users Vibe Code Apps and Interface in Future Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco C85x 5G Key Specifications, Features Revealed a Day Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Rooster Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About its Plot, Cast, and More
  3. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja’s Romantic Drama Online?
  4. Ghost Elephants Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Biographical Film Online
  5. Samsung Reportedly ‘Looking Into’ Adding Vibe Coding Tools in Future Galaxy Smartphones
  6. Vivo V70 FE Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. Poco X8 Pro Series Launch Date Announced; Poco X8 Pro Max Expected to Debut Alongside Poco X8 Pro
  8. Vivo X300s Launch Teased Along With Display Features and Camera Configuration
  9. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Case Listing Hints at Possible Design Changes to Camera Module
  10. SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive Launched in India With Up to 1TB Storage: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »