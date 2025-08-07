Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Apple to Invest Additional $100 Billion in the US, Raising Total Investment to $600 Billion Over Next 4 Years

Apple to Invest Additional $100 Billion in the US, Raising Total Investment to $600 Billion Over Next 4 Years

The announcement centers on expanding Apple's supply chain and advanced manufacturing footprint in the US.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 August 2025 14:38 IST
Apple to Invest Additional $100 Billion in the US, Raising Total Investment to $600 Billion Over Next 4 Years
Highlights
  • In May, Trump had threatened Apple with a 25 percent tariff
  • Tim Cook said that final iPhone assembly will remain overseas for a while
  • Apple continues to manufacture most of its products in China
Advertisement

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Apple will invest an additional $100 billion (roughly Rs. 8,77,315 crore) in the United States, a move that could help it sidestep potential tariffs on iPhones.

The new pledge raises Apple's total domestic investment commitment in the US to $600 billion (roughly Rs. 52,63,952 crore) over the next four years. Earlier this year, the company announced it would invest $500 billion and hire 20,000 workers across the country in that period.

The announcement centers on expanding Apple's supply chain and advanced manufacturing footprint in the US, but still falls short of Trump's demand that Apple begin making iPhones domestically.

"Companies like Apple, they're coming home. They're all coming home," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, moments after Apple CEO Tim Cook gave him a US-made souvenir with a 24-karat gold base.

"This is a significant step toward the ultimate goal of ensuring that iPhones sold in America also are made in America," Trump added.

Asked if Apple could eventually build entire iPhones in the US, Cook noted that many components such as semiconductors, glass and Face ID modules are already made domestically, but said that final assembly will remain overseas "for a while."

While the investment pledge is significant, analysts say the numbers align with Apple's typical spending patterns and echo commitments made during both the Biden administration and Trump's previous term.

In May, Trump had threatened Apple with a 25% tariff on products manufactured overseas, a sharp reversal from earlier policy when his administration had exempted smartphones, computers and other electronics from rounds of tariffs on Chinese imports. Trump's effort to reshape global trade through tariffs cost Apple $800 million in the June quarter.

"Today is a good step in the right direction for Apple, and it helps get on Trump's good side after what appears to be a tension-filled few months in the eyes of the Street between the White House and Apple," said Daniel Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities.

"A Savvy Solution"

Apple has a mixed track record when it comes to following through on investment promises.

In 2019, for instance, Cook toured a Texas factory with Trump that was promoted as a new manufacturing site. But the facility had been producing Apple computers since 2013 and Apple has since moved that production to Thailand.

Apple continues to manufacture most of its products, including iPhones and iPads, in Asia, primarily in China, although it has shifted some production to Vietnam, Thailand and India in recent years.

Despite political pressure, analysts widely agree that building iPhones in the US remains unrealistic due to labor costs and the complexity of the global supply chain.

"The announcement is a savvy solution to the president's demand that Apple manufacture all iPhones in the US," said Nancy Tengler, CEO and CIO of Laffer Tengler Investments, which holds Apple shares.

Partners on Apple's latest US investment effort include specialty glass maker Corning, semiconductor manufacturing equipment supplier Applied Materials, and chipmakers Texas Instruments, GlobalFoundries, Broadcom and Samsung.

Apple said Samsung will supply chips from its production plant in Texas for its products including iPhones, while GlobalWafers said it would be supplying 300mm silicon wafers from its Texas plant.

Apple shares closed up 5 percent on Wednesday. Shares of Corning rose nearly 4 percent in extended trading, while Applied Materials gained almost 2 percent.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, US
Apple Says All iPhone and Apple Watch Models Will Feature Cover Glass Manufactured in the US

Related Stories

Apple to Invest Additional $100 Billion in the US, Raising Total Investment to $600 Billion Over Next 4 Years
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M7 Plus 5G Will Launch in India on This Date With a 7,000mAh Battery
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones
  3. From ProMotion Display to Thin Profile, What to Expect from iPhone 17 Air
  4. Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale Brings Limited-Time Deals on Smart TVs
  5. Best Headphones, TWS Earphones Deals Before Amazon's Sale Ends
  6. Instagram Just Added These Features Inspired by Snapchat and TikTok
  7. Apple, Corning to Make Cover Glass for All iPhone, Watch Models in the US
  8. OnePlus 15 Might Not Feature the OnePlus 13's Circular Rear Camera Module
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Invest Additional $100 Billion in the US, Raising Total Investment to $600 Billion Over Next 4 Years
  2. Apple Says All iPhone and Apple Watch Models Will Feature Cover Glass Manufactured in the US
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Price, Design Briefly Revealed via Listing on Company's Website
  4. Google Search's AI Mode Is Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Tablets
  5. Poco M7 Plus 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Google Defends AI Search Features, Claims They Provide 'More Quality Clicks' as Traffic Declines
  7. Google AI Pro Plan Goes Free for a Year for Students in the US, Japan and More Countries
  8. Battlefield 6 First Open Beta Sees Players Lining Up in Thousands Ahead of Early Access
  9. Instagram Map With Location Sharing Rolls Out Alongside TikTok-Inspired Friends Tab and Reposts
  10. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro XL Renders Leaked; New Lineup Said to Offer Camera Coach Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »